City Week: Weekly Picks



Summer Swing Fest

AUG. 18 TO AUG. 20 - Through three days of dance parties, a dance history workshop and classes in Lindy, shag, blues and “Balboa,” a dozen instructors will lead aspiring dancers through all the best retro moves. They never go out of style. The weekend kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday with The Wholly Cats swing dance band at the UA Main Gate Square. On Saturday, everything happens at Hotel Congress. Trevor & the Swingin’ Johnsons and The Phoenix Bomb Squad close out the night.

Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, Main Gate Square; 814 E. University Boulevard, Tucson, various times and prices, www.summerswingfest.com

Soriah: Tuvan Throat Singing

AUG. 18 - If you know any researchers in the UA Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences, please spread the word. The UA participated in research to learn how vocalists produce the sound of “Khoomei,” also known as Tuvan throat singing. Enrique Ugalde, known as Soriah, is an internationally recognized master of the primordial, visceral and haunting sound, characterized by unnaturally deep tones simultaneous with a high-pitched whistle. Tuvans’ music imitates sounds of their natural envirnonment. To hear it live is spellbinding.

Solar Culture, 31 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson, $17.39, 8 p.m.,

www.soriah.brownpapertickets.com

Steel Panther “On the Prowl”

AUG. 18 - Can we ever thank Spinal Tap enough for spawning the fake metal genre? Endless entertainment has ensued. Steel Panther raises the ante with faux glam trash and ham-handed humor, all with a wink and a nod to your excellent taste in good times. They make it really hard to be mad at the world. Mostly, they make you want to be them, they have so much fun. Their musicianship is undeniable, fascinating to watch, but unless you’re a satire fan, some of the lyrics might curdle your values.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $29.50, 8 p.m.,

www.rialtotheatre.com

Critter Night

AUG. 18 - Dress your kids as their favorite local wild things for Critter Night. They can walk in the Sonoran Wild Critter Parade led by local children’s book author Jodi Del Pont. You’ll find more than 20 wildlife groups and individual experts on hand to talk about desert creatures and environmental issues. Some will have brought wild animals; others will be dipping into the garden’s acequia (canal) to display microorganisms and macroinvertebrates.

Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane, Tucson, free, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.,

www.missiongarden.org

4th Avenue Fabric Flea:

“Sew What”

AUG. 18 - You know that drawer full of fabric you have left over from making costumes or throw pillows or whatever? Or the yarn you meant to turn into sweaters for the family? The curtains you meant to create? A linen tablecloth you couldn’t part with even after someone burned a hole it in it? Or are you just a serial buyer of craft supplies, now running out of space? Pack it all up to sell or trade, or just shop for fresh fodder for your good intentions at this ingenious event for fabric and soft-sculpture vendors and needle hobbyists.

Made In Tucson Market, 309 E. Seventh Street, Tucson, free, 7 to 10 p.m., @madeintucsonmarket on Instagram

TUCSON GIRLS CHORUS POP-UP FOR KIDS

AUG 19 - Girls through fifth grade are invited to discover the special joy of singing in community. Tunes for Tots at 10 a.m. will engage babies to kindergarten-age kids in the basics: singing, moving and listening. At 11 a.m., kids from kindergarten through fifth grade sing fun songs and make new friends, all under the expert guidance of TGC conductors, trained music instructors.

SAACA Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.,

www.tucsongirlschorus.org, participants must be accompanied by a caretaker.

Tiny Tales for Tots

AUG. 19 - Pirate Queen Grace O’Malley presents “The Story of the Sea Creatures” in one of a series of Tiny Tales for Tots, an early literacy program for preschool-aged children. Each month, More to the Story Entertainment presents a costumed character who brings a tale to life. Each story is inspired by a miniature in the museum’s collection. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Mini Time Machine Museum, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive, Tucson, $14, $8 kids, 11 a.m.,

www.theminitimemachine.org

Startup 101

AUG. 22 - This introductory meeting helps folks take their first steps toward starting that business they’ve always thought was a great idea. Startup Tucson, a nonprofit, introduces simple best practices for starting a business, and offers the support and companionship of others on the same path. The program is designed to help build a foundation for success and streamline all the planning and paperwork.

Online, 3 to 5 p.m., free, register at www.startuptucson.com/calendar

Brews and Buffelgrass

AUG. 19 - We’re hoping that this event’s two free beer pours will help stimulate guests’ interest in saving saguaros. For a $10 donation, you can buy a Hydroflask and get that filled, too. After happy hour, representatives of Saguaro National Park will discuss the pervasive threat of buffelgrass in our desert ecology. The only way to get rid of it is to pull it out. Members of Wilderness Volunteers are doing just that and hoping to increase their numbers.

Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, free, 5 p.m.,

www.summithut.com

Summer Social: “Life in the Tar Seeps”

AUG. 23 - Complimentary snacks and a cash bar set the stage for a social evening reflecting on a tragedy possibly best understood through poetry. Gretchen E. Henderson will read and discuss her work, “Life in the Tar Seeps: A Spiraling Ecology from a Dying Sea.” Henderson visited the Great Salt Lake’s tar seeps in the wake of a near-fatal car accident. Her work leans into the landscape’s shared experience of life and death, degeneration and regeneration, injury and healing.

The Century Room, Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, free, 5 p.m., www.poetry.arizona.edu.