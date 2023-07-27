City Week: Weekly Picks



Colossal Cave

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Colossal Cave predates that designation by a few hundred millennia. Giant sharks swam there in the era it was undersea. After the water receded 80 million years ago, give or take, the earth heaved up mountains all around. Learn the rest of the story on a tour. The most popular, the Classic Cave Tour, is ideal for all ages and abilities. There’s also a gift shop for the essential T-shirts, and a café for grab-and-go eats.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, tour hours vary, Colossal Cave, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail, colossalcave.com, tours start at $23

“Anastasia: The Musical”

Many of us grew up believing that Princess Anastasia of Russia had escaped her family’s fate. We imagined her living a life as charmed as her true destiny was tragic. Such hopes for second chances underlie this lovely period fantasy. Anastasia is alive and thriving, glowing with the rush of adventure in 1920s Paris, even as the sun is setting on the Russian Empire. She finds her destiny, though, is in a plot twist involving a Russian soldier committed to her undoing. At least this “Anastasia” has a happy ending.

Various days and times through Sunday, Aug. 6, Arts Express Theatre, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite 214, arts-express.org/Anastasia, tickets start at $35

Frank Powers and The Comic Bookmobile

Comic actor, kids art teacher, first-call fest emcee and party maker for kids of all ages, Frank Powers added artist-in-residence to his resume when the Catalyst folks invited him to hold forth at Tucson Mall in June and July. Jump at this last chance to enjoy his bouncy castle, community coloring, comic book collection and the dozens of rare toys he pulls from “Buster,” his decorated VW bus.

Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, Catalyst, SAACA Creative Collective, Tucson Mall, 4400 N. Oracle Road, facebook.com/thecomicbookmobile, free

Jesse and Joy

These siblings’ aesthetic was shaped by their parents’ eclectic musical tastes. With Joy on guitar, drums and lead vocals, and her brother Jesse on piano and guitar, the duo has earned seven Grammy awards with its creative Latin-influenced pop-rock sound. Committed to philanthropy, they’ve supported recovery efforts after Mexico’s earthquakes and performed concerts to help mobilize Latino voters in the United States. Francisca Valenzuela opens.

8 p.m. Friday, July 28, Fox Tucson Theatre, Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue,

tucsonmusichall.org,

tickets start at $39.

“Man Of La Mancha”

This popular musical play, inspired by Cervantes’ 17th century novel “Don Quixote,” centers on a benighted knight and his fellow prisoners in the Spanish Inquisition. Playwright Dale Wasserman was always clear that his narrative didn’t map to its inspiration, but this tale is nearly as classic. Its five Tony awards include one for best musical, and its singular hit, “The Impossible Dream,” has won fans in every generation since the play’s 1965 debut.

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, St. Francis in the Foothills UMC, 4625 E. River Road, simpletix.com, $20

“Adventures of Prince Achmed”

“Red Dead Redemption” video game soundtrack composer Bill Elm leads a lineup of legendary Tucson desert rockers in creating an original score for this 1926 film adaptation of a tale from “The Arabian Knights.” Elegantly detailed cut-paper figures tell the tale, moving like shadows on a background of changing colored light. Musicians include, besides pedal steel player Elm, drummer Tommy Larkin, saxophonist Jeff Grubic and bassist Sean Rogers. All have performed with Giant Sand, Friends of Dean Martinez, Golden Boots or Calexico among others.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, MSA Annex, 267 Avenida del Convento, Tucson, mercadodistrict.com/annex/, $10 suggested donation.

Tucson Saguaros Baseball

The Tucson Saguaros lead the Pecos league going into the playoffs. They’ll face the Alpine Cowboys in the semifinals next week. The Saguaros are 29-9 for a .763 record. The Cowboys are 26-16 for .619. Games are at 7 p.m. nightly, Tuesday through Thursday. We recommend taking a spray bottle, galoshes and an umbrella. Stay hydrated and you should be fine.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 3, Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, saguarosbaseball.com, $10.

Agave Paint n’ Sip

Relaxing in the shade of the Westin La Paloma patio is a rare “aaaah” experience. It’s been around long enough to feel lived in. This “paint and sip” party is an occasion to make new friends, sip artisanal cocktails (or beverages of their choice) and paint your interpretations of agave, whatever that means to you. All materials are provided, including a 16-inch by 20-inch canvas and all the colors you can imagine. If you happen to be into technique, instructor Christina will be your guide.

6 p.m. Friday, July 28, Westin La Paloma, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive,

paintingandvino.com, $45 does not include food and beverages.

“The Dinner Detective”

This “true crime” fantasy promises to slay, laughter-wise. The witnesses and even the perp could be sitting right next to you. They’ll be actors, of course, but you won’t know until you figure it out. This DIY detective game has toured dinner theaters all over the country since 2004, long before we all became addicted to true-crime podcasts. You can test your sleuthing skills among like minds and take home memories of how you cracked the case.

6 p.m. Saturdays, Hilton Tucson East, 7600 E. Broadway Boulevard,

thedinnerdetective.com/tucson, tickets start at $49.95

Arizona Sunburn Film Festival

This fest celebrates all things filmed in Arizona, by Arizona filmmakers. Entries may be from the last six years and any genre. Formats include short films, music videos and features in narrative or documentary format. 5 p.m. Friday: “Cactus Hôtel” and “Dumping Station;” 3 p.m. Saturday, all shorts; 5 p.m. Saturday, “Forever Home.”

Various times, Friday, July 28, to Saturday, July 29, The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress Street, Tucson, screeningroomdowntown.com, $7 per block plus fees.