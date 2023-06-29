City Week: Weekly Picks

click to enlarge (City of Tucson/Submitted) Citizens help keep monsoon-drenched streets safe with “Operation Splash.”

“Operation Splash”

June 24, last Saturday, is the traditional start of Tucson’s summer monsoon, aka, thunderstorm season. “Any day now, the city of Tucson could make you a hero to neighbors and drivers by answering your call for sandbags and barricades where shallows and washes create hazards. That number is 520-791-3154. Staff for the city’s Department of Transportation and Mobility are standing by 24/7 through mid-September, but if you know there will be water trouble nearby, you can call or watch their socials for info about when to pick up bags and sand yourself at Hi Corbett Field. Bring a shovel.

City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility, Hi Corbett Field, twitter.com/Tucson_DTM, 520-791-3154, free

Cox Movies in the Park: “Top Gun”

Bring some popcorn, spread a picnic blanket and pretend you’re at the drive-in movie. (Remember those?) Your friendly cable company is showing movies again this summer: June 30, “Top Gun;” July 14, “Super Pets” and July 28, “Strange World.” The 1986 hit “Top Gun,” starring Tom Cruise, should be a particular hit in this Davis-Monthan-loving town. It was the highest grossing film in 1986 and its soundtrack is nine-times platinum.

7:45 p.m. Friday, June 30, Cox Movies in the Park, George DeMeester Performance Center, Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way, coxmoviesinthepark.com, free

Catalina State Park: Lewis Levenson

As Catalina State Park continues to celebrate the anniversary of its first half century, Lewis Levenson will perform in the park’s Monthly Music in the Park Concert Series. Levinson is widely known locally as the guitar and pedal steel player in the Tucson Band Cochise County All-Stars. He has said his repertoire is informed by the music of the jukebox in his father’s bar in Tombstone, muddled a bit by the jazz influence of Stan Getz and the rock sensibility of Jimi Hendrix.

6 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Music in the Mountains Concert, Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road, azstateparks.com

“Murder at the Magic Show”

Dante’s Fire is hosting a three-course dinner and participatory magic show featuring an award-winning magician Norm Marini. Even as he astounds you, he will make you laugh with his up-close magic and engaging patter. You’ll see the same show he’s performed at the White House. Meanwhile, there’s wizardry in the kitchen, too. Owner and Iron Chef winner Ken Foy is a master of new American cuisine.

6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 1, Dante’s Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road, eventbrite.com, $49 to $79

click to enlarge (Bob Log III/Submitted) Bob Log III is a robot and a monster on that hollow body.

Bob Log III is coming to the Rialto

Bob Log, weird, beloved and singularly ferocious hollow-body-guitar-playing robot of high decibel-ic destruction, is back. All he needs is gas money to achieve world domination. What’s more fun than mayhem? The fuzz bomb of the music itself can sometimes pitch for lyricism, notwithstanding the peculiarly muffled sound of his voice, as if there were fireworks exploding underwater within his helmet. Jump on these tickets. This show will sell out.

8 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Avenue, boblog111.com, $15

Tucson Pops Independence Day Celebration

Within the acoustics of St. Augustine Cathedral’s arched ceiling, patriotic music like “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” find the resonance they are made for. After the concert, enjoy the food truck rally coordinated by the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank (SAAFB). Revenues from the trucks help SAAFB provide pet food to families who need help caring for new pets. If you’re going to the concert, consider taking a bag of food to donate.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Avenue, 192 S. Stone Avenue, tucsonpops.org, free

Celebrate July 4 in Tubac

The Rotary Club of Tubac hosts a morning celebration of U.S. Independence Day at Tubac Presidio State Park. Southern Arizona still belonged to Spain when colonists signed their Declaration of Independence from England. But leadership changed at the Presidio that year, from Capt. Juan Bautista de Anza to Lt. Juan M. Olivia. The Rotary Club is just in it for a good time, and to call attention to its charitable work. There will be balloons, kids’ games, food, prizes and an information fair about Tubac organizations.

10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 4, Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 167 Burruel Street, Tubac, facebook.com/tubacrotary, free

See the fireworks in Marana

Put some distance between you and the city lights and watch the fireworks at the town of Marana’s “Star Spangled Spectacular.” Festivities start at 5 p.m. with live music, a car show, a splash pad, field games, inflatables, vendors, exhibitors a musical instrument petting zoo and a creation station for kids. Coolers, chairs, blankets and picnics are encouraged. Fireworks are at 9 p.m.

5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, Crossroads Park, 7545 N. Silverbell Road, Marana, maranaaz.gov, free

click to enlarge (Vanessa Myers/Submitted) Harpist Vanessa Myers provides entertainment at Wilde Meyer Gallery.

Foothills Arts District Art Walk

The intersection of Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue is a hub of Tucson’s art scene. The Northeast corner boasts For Fine Art, Sanders Galleries and Southwestern art hub Settler’s West. On the Southwest corner are Jane Hamilton Fine Art, Sunset Interiors and Design Studio and Wilde Myer Art Gallery. Collectively, they host a lovely evening walk on the first Friday of every month.

4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Southeast and Northwest corner of East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue, foothillsartdistrict.com, free

Summer free music classes for youth



Tucson Youth Music offers free weekly music lessons for underserved families in the community in Tucson. Any youngster or teen can learn how to play a musical instrument, including proper technique, repertoire, sight-reading, music theory, ear training, performance and music appreciation. All necessary materials are provided to qualifying school-age children, ages 6 to 18. Support, volunteer or find qualifications on the website.

Tucson Youth Music, 830 E. 17th Street and Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, tucsonyouthmusic.org, free