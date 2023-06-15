City Week: Weekly Picks

click to enlarge (Jeff McEvoy/Contributor) Original Beach Boy Al Jardine brings the sounds of summer to the Fox Tucson Theatre on Saturday, June 17.

Al Jardine and His Endless Summer Band

This writer earned a second-degree sunburn lying on her stomach all day on a surfboard at San Onofre, failing utterly to catch a wave. “Surfer Girl” fail. But we loved some Beach Boys on the beach. Their songs are ageless, and although he is not, founding member Al Jardine miraculously brings them to life, striped shirt, neighbor-boy charm and all. Without any Wilsons, let alone Mike Love, is this just a cover band? Yes! And, no. Carl Wilson told interviewers that Jardine’s voice was the key to the Beach Boys’ distinctive sound, and even Brian Wilson agreed that the “Pet Sounds” aesthetic started with Jardine’s “Sloop John B.”

7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, foxtucson.com, tickets start at $20

Thursday Night Live! A Singer-Songwriter Showcase

Tucson’s poets, storytellers, playwrights and comedians have long enjoyed opportunities to road test their work in friendly spaces where they can get welcome feedback. Virginia Cannon has created that space for Tucson’s musical artists with this monthly event — a round robin with six folks offering four songs each. You can say you heard them here first.

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, and the third Thursday of every month, Monterey Court Café, 505 W. Miracle Mile, montereycourtaz.com, free

Juneteenth Jam

Blax Friday and Hotel Congress welcome music fans to celebrate freedom and community around the Juneteenth holiday. They’ll host a music jam for all ages, featuring DJ Impeccable and Natho Lotus with Phoenix band Prime Society headlining. After 10 p.m. DJ Fat Tony changes up the ambience, and only fans ages 21 and older are admitted.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, hotelcongress.com, $11.33

click to enlarge (Kate Marquez/Submitted) Margaritas star in a competition in which you are the judge on Saturday, June 17.

World Margarita Championships

World Class margaritas are the stars in this event hosted by Southern Arizona Tucson Originals Restaurants and Purveyors. But guests will also enjoy food samples, tequila tastings and the excitement of the competition as chefs vie for votes in the People’s Choice Awards. Enjoy live music and interactive arts as you munch and mingle, knowing your ticket price benefits SAACA Community Arts Outreach programs.

5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Kiva Ballroom, Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive, saaca.thundertix.com/events, $75, over age 21 only

Ceviche and Gazpacho Soup

Cool soups are the best on hot days. A cooking class at Catalyst Collaborative Arts and Maker Space teaches how to make two summer favorites that beat the oven-hot temperatures outside. Vegan ceviche and cold gazpacho are tasty and healthy in ways that mean the most on a summer menu. You’ll use ingredients that are cool, nutritious and hydrating, and you’ll practice preparation techniques that will save your own energy all year ’round.

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Catalyst Arts & Maker Space, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110, eventbrite.com, $39.57

Sabino Shuttle Night Tours

For decades, Tucsonans have made a ritual of hiking Sabino Canyon on Friday evening. Now, in the comfort of the Sabino Canyon Crawler shuttle, even the most sedentary of us can enjoy the views of moonlit pools in Sabino Creek and photogenic shadows cast on the canyon walls. Unlike most Friday hikers, the shuttle goes all the way to the top. It’s an hour-long, 7.4-mile round trip on the Crawler, emission-free, window free and equipped to accommodate mobility devices. Narration is in Spanish and English.

8 p.m. every Saturday through October, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road, sabinocanyoncrawler.com, $15, $8 ages 3 through 12, free for kids under 3, advance purchase via the website recommended.

click to enlarge (Tucson City Parks & Recreation/Submitted) All ages can race for the ribbons in track and field events in Tucson parks.

Tucson Parks and Recreation Summer Road Races

Runners of all ages and skill levels can race against time, themselves and their neighbors at city parks through June and July. Events include a 1-mile predict (guess what your time will be), a 2K and a 5K. Ribbons go to the top three finishers in each road race. Find information about other summer track and field events at the same website. Tuesdays and Thursdays will see competition in long jump, high jump, turbo javelin, dashes and relay races.

5:30 p.m. registration, 6 p.m. races, various parks and days, tucsonaz.gov/parks/sports#softballinfo, for entry fees see website.

NAWBO “Ladies Who Lunch”

The term “ladies who lunch” usually translates to “ladies of leisure.” NAWBO couldn’t be more opposite. The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) was born of the women’s rights movement of the ’70s. Its founding president, Susan Hager, set its standard: “Get a seat at the table or build your own table, and make sure to include other women.” NAWBO offers Tucson women business owners support and a seat at their table. Next week, Dianne Kelley, CEO of The Sandbrook Group of benefits advisors, talks about how to protect a business’s legacy.

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, and the third Thursday of every month, Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Avenue, Suite 100, eventbrite.com, admission starts at $15 member, $30 guest

“2023 Toxic Detectives Summer Camp”



For the budding young scientist in your household, this is a chance to shine in the company of like minds. Kids from sixth through eighth grade follow clues through a bunch of science activities to find solutions to real-world problems in environmental health and toxicology. This program of the Southwest Environmental Health Sciences Center is helping prepare today’s kids for tomorrow’s problems, while also making friends and having fun.

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Monday, June 20, to Thursday, June 24, Roy P. Drachman Hall, 1205 N. Martin Avenue, https://bit.ly/toxicdetectives, $225

Monsoon Chocolate Factory Tours

Boutique chocolatier Monsoon Chocolates wants to introduce you to its unique techniques and blends. There will be tasting, but you’ll also learn about the farmers, their cultures and the role of chocolate in the global economy, including in reducing the cocaine trade. The beans in your Monsoon Chocolate come from South America, Madagascar, Tanzania and Uganda. Monsoon turns them into Sonoran Desert delights!

Various times Thursday through Sunday through Friday, June 30, Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd Street, eventbrite.com, $20.