City Week: Weekly Picks

Biosphere 2

We may have experienced an earlier iteration of the Biosphere as something like a passive “zoo” of biomes, but now the focus is on climate change and sustainability research. Interdisciplinary scientists from all over are there, exploring ways to “increase resilience and sustainability of Earth systems and human quality of life.” Biosphere 2’s ecosystems under glass include the world’s largest controlled tropical rain forest, desert, savanna, mangrove, and ocean biomes. Eye-popping facts: 7.2 million cubic feet are sealed within 6,500 windows. Those systems have now seen 30 years of evolution. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Biosphere 2, 32540 S. Biosphere Road, Tucson, biosphere2.org/visit/visit-biosphere-2, $25, reservation recommended, find a virtual tour on the site

Junior Brown

Cottonwood native Junior Brown was a guitar prodigy, sitting in with Bo Diddley in his teens. Next to Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, he may be the best-known double-neck player in the world today, but it must be noted that Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen has played a six-neck. Do necks matter? When it comes to driving the rockabilly sound, there is no contest. Brown’s guitar sound is a Cadillac Coup de Ville. Monterey Court regulars Mark Insley and the Broken Angels open. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, foxtucson.com, tickets start at $20

Arizona Theatre Company: “The Legend of Georgia McBride”

Big hearted and hilarious, this broad and flashy musical comedy sees its protagonist through a series of calamities, including losing his gig, and nearly losing his home, when his wife has a baby on the way. What to do? The play follows his evolution from a cocky, spangled Elvis impersonator to an endearing, show-stopping drag queen. “The Legend of Georgia McBride” is racy, cheeky and sparkly as can be with inspired song and dance numbers and a story that dissolves assumptions with good humor and brassy charm. Various days and times through Saturday, June 24, Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson, atc.org, tickets start at $25

Tucson Saguaros Baseball

The Tucson Saguaros play their first home games of 2023 over the next three weekends, giving fans nine opportunities to have fun. June 8 to June 10, they play the Roswell Invaders. June 9 to June 11 they host the Alpine Cowboys and June 16 to June 18 they compete against the Austin Weirdos, both of Texas. The Tucson Saguaros play in the Pecos League Mountain Division, which includes teams in New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma. Their 2022 season record was 34-8, following a 32-23 season in 2021.

7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, saguarosbaseball.com, $10

Los Nuevos Reyes del Reggaeton

Reggae music was born when Jamaican workers on the Panama Canal connected their “mento” mash up of African and European sounds with those of the Spanish-speaking culture of their new surroundings. They underscored the mélange with distinctively characteristic syncopation. From Panama, the new sound made its way to Puerto Rico and, all these generations later, it continues to find new fans.

9 p.m. Friday, June 9, Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson,

rialtotheatre.com, $18

FC Tucson Soccer Camp

FC Tucson and FC Tucson Youth will host a two-day soccer camp this weekend for players ages 4 to 14. The event promises memorable mentoring by soccer pros to help young players’ take their games to the next level. All registered kids also will receive a free official FC Tucson T-shirt and a ticket voucher for any upcoming FC Tucson home match.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, Kino North Stadium, 2817 E. Ajo Way, Tucson,

fctucson.com, tickets start at $75

Art on the Farm Camp

In this first-time offering by Tucson Village Farm, kids ages 8 to 10 get to make art with food, just like we taught them not to do in their highchairs. They’ll create a flower focaccia, paint watercolors inspired by the Children’s Garden, learn a West African harvest dance, carve an ice sculpture and more. Healthy snacks are included. Tucson Village Farm is a “seed-to-table” program working to reconnect youngsters to a healthy food system. It’s a program of the Pima County Cooperative Extension and the University of Arizona.

Session 1, 8 a.m. to noon daily, Monday, June 12, to Friday, June 16, Tucson Village Farm, 4210 N. Campbell Avenue, Tucson,

tucsonvillagefarm.arizona.edu/camps,

$275

FST: “Mother of All Shows”

When FST (Female Storytellers) invited submissions for their May storytelling event around Mother’s Day, they inspired more entries than any other in the organization’s history. The topic? “Mothers and Others.” Their invitation suggested stories about anything the theme inspired, including, besides the obvious, “maybe you just like that MILF song from that guy on TikTok.” When judges winnowed down the entries, they determined they needed a “Part Two” at their next event. We will hear the best of the rest in their June show. Proceeds benefit “Reach for the Stars.” The organization promotes using astronomy for mental health.

7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, FST, The Rock, 136 N. Park Avenue, Tucson, fstorytellers.com, $10

“Startup 101”

This virtual event is for anyone thinking of taking their first steps toward starting that business. Startup Tucson, a Tucson nonprofit, introduces simple, best practices for starting a business, building a foundation for success and streamlining all the planning and paperwork. Importantly, the organization also offers the ongoing support and companionship of others on the same path through workshops and social events, both in person and online.

3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, online, register at startuptucson.com/calendar, free

Café at the Katie

Pima Council on Aging offers a safe and welcoming opportunity for people living with memory loss to socialize. Friends, family and caregivers all are welcome at these events, which feature a relaxed environment and activities designed to engage guests’ interests and abilities. Register in advance.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, and every other Wednesday, PCOA Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center 600 S. Country Club Road, pcoa.org/calendar, free