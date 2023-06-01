City Week: Weekly Picks

click to enlarge (City of Tucson/Submitted) CSM Martin R. “Gunny” Barreras Memorial Park reopens with upgrades improvements and a splashpad among its new features.

Grand Reopening of CSM Martin R. “Gunny” Barreras Memorial Park

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Ward 5 Councilmember Richard Fimbres will be on hand for the long-awaited reopening of this popular southside park. The party will include food and drinks, and a “Ready, Set, Rec” van full of games and activities. Kids can inaugurate the new splash pad and shaded playground, and everyone will appreciate the many upgrades and improvements, including more parking, re-surfaced trails, bathroom renovation, new lighting on sports fields and new pickleball courts.

10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, CSM Martin R. “Gunny” Barreras Memorial Park, 5890 S. Campbell Avenue, tucsondelivers.tucsonaz.gov/pages/gunnypark, freeunlimited pizza and desserts, eventbrite.com

Treasures for TIHAN: “Disco in the Desert”

Bidding has started for this annual auction to benefit the Tucson Interfaith HIV AIDS Network (TIHAN). You can bid at the website, where you’ll find great deals on items like furniture, hotel stays, fabulous dinners, entertainment packages and objets d’art. The in-person event is an afternoon disco party and an invitation to dress up accordingly. Expect irresistible beats and plenty of sparkle. Desert Diamond is offering special hotel rates for those who want to dance all night. Proceeds from the event and the auction help TIHAN provide an inclusive support network for people living with HIV.

2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Desert Diamond Hotel and Casino, 7350 S. Nogales Highway, Tucson, tihan.org/treasures-for-tihan, $100, $150 for two

The Loft Cinema: Sci-Fi Slumber Party!

What a lineup! The party starts at 7 p.m. Saturday with a 35th anniversary screening of “They Live,” and wraps up with a 5 a.m. screening of an uncut and unrated 35 mm print of “Lifeforce.” In between, we’ll see “Blade Runner 2049” (featuring Ryan Gosling in search of Harrison Ford), “Johnny Mnemonic” (crazy cyberpunk), “Matango: Attach of the Mushroom People” and “The Last Starfighter.” Enjoy the sustenance of The Loft’s exceptional locally made snacks and brews or visit the Under Pressure food truck parked outside.

7 p.m. Saturday, June 3 through 7 a.m., Sunday, June 4, Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard, loftcinema.org, $20, $17 members, passes not accepted

Tucson Repertory Orchestra

Acclaimed by the New York Times for her charismatic interpretations, UA piano professor Dr. Fanya Lin performs Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No.2 with the Tucson Repertory Orchestra. The orchestra’s music director, Toru Tagawa, will conduct. Assistant conductor Yudai Ueda leads Respighi’s “Pines of Rome.” Lin has performed in prestigious concert series and as a guest with orchestras throughout the United States.

7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 3, University of Arizona School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road, music.arizona.edu, $10

click to enlarge (Tucson Botanical Gardens/Submitted) Dog Days of Summer continues through Sept. 30 at Tucson Botanical Gardens.

Tucson Botanical Gardens: “Dog days of Summer”

You can take your dogs to Tucson Botanical Gardens June 1 to Sept. 30. Imagine the smells they’ll enjoy and the fun of exploring new trails, most shaded by the gardens’ old-growth trees. No doubt they’d also welcome a bite from whatever you order from Edna’s Eatery on site. It’s run by Westward Look Resort. Admission is $5 for one visit, or $20 membership for the whole summer. Two-dog memberships ae $30; three dogs can join for $40. Each doggie member gets its own Tucson Botanical Gardens dog tag.

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, through Saturday, Sept. 30, Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, tucsonbotanical.org, $15, $8 child, $5 dog.

Artisans and Friends’ Community Market and Classic Car Show

An event with something for everyone, this ad-hoc aggregation of car lovers, local vendors, food trucks and musical entertainment gathers the first Sunday of every month. Admission is free, but raffle tickets are for sale for a chance to win a choice of gifts or a 50/50 cash prize. Ticket proceeds and vendor profits support a different nonprofit each month. June’s beneficiary is Esperanza en Escalante, which benefits veterans transitioning back to daily life.

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, Mystic Cavern (formerly Mystic Candle), 6346 E. 22nd Street, free, mystictucson.com

Topgolf Kids’ Summer Academy

Topgolf Tucson is offering a five-day academy for kids ages 6 through 12. The course runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon and includes a half-hour lunch. Students will receive lots of personal attention as they learn chipping, putting and a full swing. Their commitment will be rewarded with Topgolf gifts and a certificate of completion. The dress code is “comfortable” with sports shoes and no spikes. Clubs are provided but kids can bring their own.

9 a.m. to noon daily from Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, Topgolf Tucson, 4050 W. Costco Drive, topgolf.com, $199

Startup Sketchpad: “The Art of Napkin Sketching — Turning Ideas into Reality”

Learn how a literal napkin sketch can help bring your ideas to life through visual communication. Basic techniques can help you share your vision of product ideas, business models and processes. Then you can continue to refine your skills, and your business ideas, in monthly meetings of Startup Sketchpad. Organizers promise to make this workshop fun and engaging, regardless of your skill level.

5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, Arizona FORGE at Roy Place, Startup Tuson, 44 N. Stone Avenue, eventbrite.com, free, reservations required

click to enlarge (Ryan Fagan/Contributor) Live Theatre Workshop’s “Lungs” asks the hard questions facing young couples.

Live Theatre Workshop: “Lungs” thru June 10

There may be no question more consequential to young lovers than whether to have a child. As profound, and profoundly personal, as the decision is, it’s also social. What conditions are owed to the child? What debt is owed to society? What footprint is owed to the earth? There is anguish in this play, expressed in language that is not for everyone. But there are also important insights and, most remarkably, laughter.

Various days and times through Saturday, June 10, Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, livetheatreworkshop.org, tickets start at $17

Etherton Gallery: “Reverence”

Photographer Laurie Lambrecht chooses abstract motifs from her photography then embroiders them with pigment on linen. The media creates fascinating effects unique to her work. Wendi Schneider’s work captures fleeting moments of beauty in the grace of trees and bare branches, gilding them and pairing them with antique frames. Alongside “Reverence” hangs “In the Cases,” a collection of works by Claire A. Warden from her series, “99 Moons.”

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, through Saturday, June 10, Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Avenue, ethertongallery.com, free, reservations required