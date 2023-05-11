City Week: Weekly Picks

click to enlarge (Nerdlesque/Submitted) “Nerdlesque” reveals Elvira and other icons of popular culture.

“Nerdlesque: The Full Frontier”

Longtime local burlesque leading light Natasha Noir presents another in her series of burlesque shows for nerds like us. Expect sultry reveals of pop-culture heroes, from the highest-regarded to the most obscure. Noir describes the event as a “full-length striptease revue” of favorite characters from “across the geeky galaxy.” It’s for fans of comics, movies, anime, pop culture, horror and, of course, classic burlesque.

10 p.m. Friday, May 12, Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Avenue, surlywenchpub.com, $10 at the door.

“Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” in Concert

In this climactic episode, the Tucson Symphony accompanies Darth Vader as he readies a new death star, and Luke Skywalker as he joins Princess Leia and two loveable droids to free Han Solo from Jabba the Hut. The music swells and soars throughout the ensuing battle with the entire Imperial Fleet. After hearing this epic galactic fable as never before, you can enjoy a meet and greet in the lobby with members of the 501st Legion. Audience costumes are encouraged.

7 p.m. Friday, May 12, and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, tucsonsymphony.org, tickets start at $17

Ready, Set, School!

Here’s a series of low-pressure playtimes for kids entering kindergarten in the fall. It will help them build confidence for that scary first day of school. With their parent or caregiver, 4- and 5-year-olds discover letters, sounds and numbers; practice focus and self-control and try critical thinking and communication skills in English. Along the way, they’ll hear and tell stories, sing songs and enjoy activities.

10:30 a.m. to noon every Friday for eight weeks, May 12 to June 29, Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive, register via pima.bibliocommons.com/v2/events. A second series begins 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, May 26

Guns to Gardens

What to do with that gun you have lying around? Have no plans for hunting or target shooting? Concerned that kids might get to it? Can’t sell it, or don’t want to? Put it in the trunk or the rear of your vehicle and drive it over to Southside Presbyterian Church on Saturday morning. Safe, experienced arms handlers will take it out and dispose of it for you according to guidelines of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. All drop offs are anonymous. The metal will be forged into gardening tools.

8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 13, Southside Presbyterian Church, 317 W. 23rd Street, gunstogardens@southsidepres.org, free

click to enlarge (Reveille Men’s Chorus/Submitted) Reveille Men’s Chorus salutes diversity in heroism.

Reveille Men’s Chorus: “Heroes/Sheroes/Theyroes”

Reveille’s spring concert celebrates “Queeros,” folks who, by being true to themselves became superheroes to others. In addition to a selection of show tunes and popular favorites, the chorus will premiere a new work dedicated to Bayard Rustin, a close adviser to Martin Luther King. Rustin was nicknamed Mr. March on Washington for his role in organizing protests for racial justice. The new work was composed by Nehemiah Luckett.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Avenue, reveillemenschorus.org, $25 advance, $30 door, free for kids under 12

Train Day

This is a great day for model train collectors, both current and aspirational. Admission is free, and the focus is on Tucson’s model trains and garden train communities. Yes, there are trains running through local backyards. For the kids there will be rides on the Fun Farm Choo Choo, and everyone can watch for an up close and personal look at a passing Union Pacific freight train. You can also visit the full-size Locomotive No. 1673

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Avenue, tucsonhistoricdeepot.org, free

Readings at Antigone Books

Mari Herreras, a former Tucson Weekly editor and fifth-generation Tucsonan, debuts her first published chap ter book of poetry, inspired by her years living around the corner, “At Grande and Congress.” The readings, presented by local R&R Press, also include Brian Smith, author of the Tucson Weekly column “Tucson Salvage,” reading from his book of the same name. Dan Stuart, a prolific author best-known for his band, Green on Red, will read from “Marlowe’s Revenge,” the final book in his Marlow Billings Trilogy. Maggie Smith will read from her forthcoming young-adult novel, “Catamopus.”

4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Avenue, antigonebooks.com, free

click to enlarge (Visit Tucson/Submitted) The grapes are in the bottles now, ready for tasting.

Reisen Winery Tour (Sonoita-Benson)

Owned and operated by a third-generation Tucsonan, Reisen tours are laced with inside knowledge and informed by decades of family memories. Sonoita is rolling and wheat-colored this time of year. Its terrain eases the way of the desert into the surrounding high country. The land and climate are ideal for boutique wineries. Taste wines at four of them on Reisen’s six-hour winery tour itinerary.

Start times vary, every Saturday through June 3, reisenarizona.com/#day-tours, $175, pickup is in Tucson, lunch is included

Mamma Mia singalong at the Loft

Sing, dance and hug a mom (or similar) to the timeless, bubbly charm of this movie’s all-ABBA score. Indulge your overbusy, overwrought mind in a story line as pastel as a spring afternoon on a sunny Greek Island. Understand, fully, the emotional range of Meryl Streep’s remarkable career. Surely someone you know deserves this ice cream sundae of an afternoon with you.

2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard, loftcinema.org, $15, $12 for children under 12, passes not accepted)

Give Mom A Giraffe

A zoo animal is a perfect gift for any occasion. Imagine, for instance, taking your mom to the zoo on her day and introducing her to your new family member. The zoo can’t promise her official adoption package by then, but why wait? Your adoption fee goes to work right away supporting the zoo’s animals and education programs. For $30 she’ll get a certificate and info about her animal. Extra goodies are included in other packages up to $300.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily or 24 hours online, Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court, reidparkzoo.org/get-involved/adopt-an-animal, adoptions start at $30.