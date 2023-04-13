City Week: Weekly Picks

click to enlarge (Live Theatre Workshop/Submitted) Tooth fairies learn their craft.

“Tooth Fairies in Training” Opening Party

The Children’s Theatre of Live Theatre Workshop hosts a party to celebrate the opening of “Tooth Fairies in Training.” The play begins on the first day of training for Bridget Bicuspid and Marty Molar. They’re not sure they’ll make the cut, but when evil Calvin McCavity threatens the school, the new kids just might save the day. Performances continue at 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays until Sunday, April 30.

4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, tickets start at $10, free opening party, livetheatreworkshop.org

Borderlands Theater: “Barrio Stories”

The evening starts with family fun: an interactive game show, shadow box installations, an augmented reality installation and a heritage talk circle where anyone can tell personal histories of Tucson’s west side barrios. At 8 p.m. a theatrical presentation of curated barrio stories carries the audience back in time. This event continues the tradition that Borderlands established with the stories of Barrio Viejo, which historically covered the heart of downtown.

6 p.m. interactive family fun and picnic time, 7:45 main stage show, Thursday, April 13, to Sunday, April 30, Borderlands Theater, 20 N. Bonita Avenue, pay what you will, borderlandstheater.org

SAHBA Home and Patio Show

Bring those dream-home ideas and your home improvement projects and explore ideas with the folks who can make them happen. You’ll find hundreds of home-related exhibitors but also food trucks; pet adoptions; and a marketplace of artisans offering crafts, specialty foods, wine, jewelry and home products. Sustainability is the theme, with experts in solar energy, water conservation and energy-saving strategies. Also featured is a program to turn plastic waste into building materials.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 14, to Sunday, April 16, Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue, free, tucsonconventioncenter.com

Parks & Rec Summer Job Recruitment Party: “Silent Disco”

Tucson Parks & Rec is holding a recruitment party for folks ages 15 to 20. They hope to attract candidates for jobs as lifeguards, KIDCO recreation workers, therapeutic recreation workers and lots of other part-time and full-time opportunities. Participants can apply on-site. There will be raffle prizes, games, food and more.

5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, Reid Park DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 800 S. Concert Place, danielle.alkola@tucsonaz.gov, free

click to enlarge (Steve Farley/Submitted) Steve Farley remembers the Mobile station.

Mini Time Museum: Steve Farley’s “Dowdytown”

Pandemic-isolation-inspired artist, graphic designer and former Arizona state Sen. Steve Farley explores childhood memories through a series of miniatures. They’re artifacts of his Ontario, California, home, but their resonance with childhood reveries is universal. Farley’s youth included a fondness for building miniature models. As an adult, he’s an artist and graphic designer renowned for public murals. He found that creating these tiny structures helped to ground him in the social and emotional upheaval that accompanied our months in lockdown. An artist reception and talk take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, Tuesday, April 18, through Sunday, Aug. 20, Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive, $8 to $14, theminitimemachine.org

Decadent Dinner at the Lavender Farm

Hundred-year-old oak trees will shelter guests at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm as they swoon over a five-course, lavender-themed dinner. Here’s the menu: crostini with olive lavender and white truffle tapenade, roasted pork loin with peach-lavender compote, honey lavender glazed carrots, lavender Dijon potato salad, lavender lemon butter cake, lavender Earl Grey iced tea, lavender wine spritzers. Hosts suggest that guests wear closed-toe shoes and bring a light jacket.

5 p.m., Saturday, April 15, Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, $70, lifeundertheoakslavenderfarm.com

Cyclovia: Explore the Lost Barrio

Living Streets Alliance encourages us to own the streets for a day on foot, bicycle, roller skates and skateboards. As we walk and ride through The Lost Barrio and its environs, we find the history, and the rail and warehouse infrastructure, that support the modern retail environment of Broadway Boulevard. We can also explore the heart of Tucson’s artisanal furniture and household craft scene just behind them.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, Living Streets Alliance, Cyclovia of Tucson, free, cycloviuatucson.org

The Tucson Mariachi Conference

More than a dozen workshops, competitions and showcases include several especially for young performers. The signature performance event is Noche de Garibaldi, a colorful spectacle of mariachi and folklorico at the MSA Annex. There’s also a mariachi Mass on Sunday and the Espectacular concert, featuring international favorites Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlan at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall. Ronstadt sang with Los Changuitos Feos, a youth mariachi ensemble that inspired the conference’s founding in 1984.

Various times and locations, Wednesday, April 19, to Sunday, April 23, prices vary, tucsonmariachi.org

click to enlarge (Submitted) Great Horned Owl.

Audubon Birdathon

Tucson Audubon Society’s annual Birdathon turns the science of a bird-species census into a fundraiser and a good time with friends. Join a team, form your own or do your birding solo. Donate individually or recruit friends to make pledges according to bird species. Compete for the most funds raised, most birds counted by a newbie birder, and best storyteller on social media. All donations help conserve and restore bird habitats in Southeast Arizona.

Any time through Sunday, May 9, Tucson Region, donate what you will, tucsonaudubon.org

International Film Festival

This international showcase features independently produced films, including many that offer opportunities to broaden our aesthetic range as well as our cultural understanding. More than a few are also pure escapist fun. Just shy of 100 films are included, representing almost every continent. Website previews of all the shows are handy in creating a personal schedule. While there, check out the Film Tourism page. It lists all the Tucson locations that have been featured in movies and TV series.

Various times Wednesday, April 19, to Sunday, April 30, multiple venues, $100 all screenings, $30 six screenings, $10 individual screenings, free panel discussions, filmfestivalarizona.com

Oro Valley Photo Competition

Do you have some great photos that capture the essence of Oro Valley life? Wildlife, outdoor spaces, urban and residential life, the arts, recreation, sports, celebrations and holidays all are fair game in this competition organized by SAACA and the town of Oro Valley. Cash prizes go to the winners in each category, and there’s a $150 youth award for entrants younger than 18. The deadline is April 20.

Any time through 11 p.m. Thursday, April 20, free, orovalleyphotos.com