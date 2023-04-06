City Week: Weekly Picks

click to enlarge (Ramon Olivas/Contributor) A procession carries a cross up “A” Mountain.

“La Procesion De Viernes Santo” y “La Misa Al Amanecer” (Good Friday Procession and Easter Sunrise Service) on Sentinel Peak (“A” Mountain)

Los Dorados Orphan League leads its 56th annual Good Friday procession bearing a giant cross to the top of “A” Mountain. Several hundred people follow along their path each year, often accompanied by musicians. This year, Pastor Jeff Bernal of Mission Park Baptist Church will lead brief meditations at each of the traditional Stations of the Cross. The Good Friday event concludes at 7 p.m., but the cross remains until after an Easter Sunday sunrise service at the site. The service is in both English and Spanish. Volunteers are welcome for the procession and the service. Members of Los Dorados will keep vigil throughout.

4 p.m. Friday, April 7, and 6 a.m. Sunday, April 9, Sentinel Peak (“A” Mountain). 1001 Sentinel Peak Road, lower parking lot, free. Gates to “A” Mountain parking open at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Odyssey Storytelling: “Treasure”

In March, Odyssey celebrated its 19th year telling the stories of our community. Each month a different topic is chosen, and anyone can submit their story via the Odyssey website. After selections are curated, presenters participate in a rehearsal and coaching session. Their stories almost invariably include light and funny moments. The theme for the March readings is “Treasures.” We can expect the “treasures” to include pets, kids, adventures, travel memories and, perhaps, some family secrets.

7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, and every first Thursday, The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress Street, $15, odysseystorytelling.com, free for Patreon members.

Flam Chen “Dance Across the Water”

Flam Chen isn’t just for the All Soul’s Procession any more. This weekend they break out the sparkling lights, dancing flames and high-flying acrobatics for a new collaboration with JuJubey Dance Company. They describe their project as “a semi-autobiographical journey,” engaging dance, global beats and circus arts to tell a story about “navigating difficult spaces, both emotional and physical.” Look for stilt walking, fire spinning and puppetry. The evenings close with a dance party featuring DJ Just Jon.

7 p.m. Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, MSA Annex, 267 Avenida del Convento, flamchen.com, $20 to $100

Breakfast with the Bunny

You’ll have Easter Bunny photo ops galore at Savoy Opera House. Saturday begins with a breakfast buffet and continues with craft-making, museum exploring and outdoor fun in Trail Dust Town’s frontier setting. Bring your own basket for the “Easter egg” hunt in which kids can exchange their found booty for treat bags. Everyone can enjoy rides on the period carousel and Ferris wheel and a tour of Trail Dust Town on its own (very) narrow-gauge railroad.

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 8, Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road, traildusttown.com, $35 adults, $25 ages 2-12, $5 under 2

Mercado Flea Market

Pay a visit to the Easter Flea! Sunday is the second-to-last of these popular markets until the next season starts in October. More than 45 curated vendors offer antique, vintage, collectible and other unique treasures of former owners. Parking is abundant and the streetcar comes right to the door. The Mercado District also features two coffee shops, a bar and a bakery. Consider stopping in after the sunrise service on Sentinel Peak.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, The Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento, free

click to enlarge (Marilyn Stringer/Contributor) Bad News Blues Band plays the Congress Cookout.

Congress Cookout: Bad News Blues Band

The Bad News Blues Band has been a local favorite for 30 years. They’ve released seven LPs and were named to the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame, but they’ve also taken Tucson blues all over North America and Europe, including Turkey, Romania and Moscow. Hotel Congress’ Sunday cookout series is an ideal setting for the band. It’s one big community picnic. Choose your eats from The Cup menu or get faster fare from the hotel’s own food-truck equivalent. Your friends will be happy to share their table.

5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 9, Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, hotelcongress.com, $10

Tour The Los Reales Sustainability Campus and Recycling Facility



Ride a tour bus with others passionate about sustainable living and get a behind-the-scenes look at how our environmental and general services department operates the landfill, handles waste diversion and household hazardous waste, protects groundwater and more. You’ll also learn how methane gas generated at the landfill can be a renewable energy source for Tucson’s power grid. The tour will be completed by noon. Reservations are required by phone. Wear long pants, closed-toed shoes, hats and sunscreen. Take a water bottle and lots of really unique selfies.

8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, Price Service Center, 4004 S. Park Avenue, reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 520-791-3175

“Visibility Matters:” Dementia Edition



Aging LGBTQI+ people are uniquely impacted by dementia. Their lifelong witness to, and experience of, stigma can compound their disorientation. Anyone who cares for, or about, an aging member of this population can benefit from this free training offered by Pima Council on Aging. Learn how to provide care that is aware, sensitive and responsive to their unique needs so these folks can safely continue to be their authentic selves.

9 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, PCOA Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center, 600 S. Country Club Road, eventbrite.com, free

“What’s the Buzz?” Flying Aprons Honey Tasting

Honey is the next big thing! You can learn to “connoisseur” with the best of them as beekeeper and sommelier Noel Patterson of Dos Manos Apiaries leads you through samples of 6 different honeys on fresh fruits, cheeses and nuts. Patterson talks about how each sample expresses the terroir of the Sonoran Desert. Her goal is to give participants confidence in making sustainable and delicious choices when exploring the infinite flavors of honey.

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Boulevard, flyingapronstucson.com, $75

Rafael Moreno Latin Quartet

Tucson residents who get their move on to Latin beats (and who doesn’t?) have probably danced to the conga rhythms of Rafael Moreno. He fronts the popular salsa band Descarga and is first call for conga drums in local dance combos. With his own quartet, his music trends toward a mix of boleros and Latin jazz, but he mixes in popular tempos and sonic flavors from throughout Latin America.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, orovalleymarketplace.com, free