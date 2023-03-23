City Week: Weekly Picks

click to enlarge (Arizona Theatre Company/Submitted) Arizona Theatre Company stages a world premiere of “Pru Payne.”

Arizona Theatre Company: “Pru Payne”

ATC stages a world premiere of a thoughtful, often witty and ultimately life-affirming look at how a vibrant intellectual life devolves when its foundation, memory, begins to decay. Written by Pulitzer Prize nominee Steven Drukman, the play received an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. ATC calls it “a remarkable, funny, and emotional journey about the evolution of love and identity in the face of memory loss.”

7: 30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, to Saturday, March 25 and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Avenue, atc.org/show/pru-payne, tickets start at $25

“Eggstravaganza” in Mansfield Park

More than 2,000 kids are expected to turn out for the city of Tucson’s annual Easter egg hunt. There’s fun for everyone with music, games, prizes and the Easter Bunny. Egg hunt start times vary by age, so the little ones have at least a chance. Ages 2 and younger start at 10:15 a.m., ages 8 to 12 kick off at noon. The others are in between. Park on the street or at the Donna Liggins Center, Mansfield Park Pool, Tucson Symphony or the Sixth Avenue Dog Park.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Avenue, tucsonaz.gov, free

“On the Verge, or The Geography of Yearning”

In the late 1880s, Sara Plummer Lemmon was documenting the botany of Mount Lemmon, which was ultimately given her married name in her honor. Playwright Eric Overmyer set this play in that time and endowed its three female characters with a similar passion for science and exploration. In their pursuit of adventure, the trio encounter fantastical creatures and artifacts, but what they discover are their own destinies. The play’s been a hit with curious minds for more than three decades.

Various times through Saturday, March 25, Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, livetheatreworkshop.org, $23

Thunder and Lightning over Arizona

The Davis Monthan Air Force Base air show returns with plenty of excitement overhead. Some of it can be seen almost anywhere within a couple of miles of Craycroft Road and Golf Links Road, but the most serious flight fans can pop for cushy seating, canopies, food service and other amenities right in the flight path.

9 a.m. Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, Davis Monthan Air Force Base, dmfss.com/airshow, premium tickets start at $55

click to enlarge (Teddy Morgan/Submitted) Teddy Morgan shines at Hotel Congress.

Teddy Morgan, Cathy Rivers, Steve Grams at Congress

We would pay good money to see Teddy Morgan play guitar by himself at a taco stand, but with this lineup, he’s unmissable. Morgan, a former Tucsonan now established as a Nashville session cat and producer, also produces and plays in actor Kevin Kostner’s band, Modern West. Joining him in this set is Cathy Rivers, current executive director of the Rialto Theatre and former head of KXCI community radio. Rivers has been a rocker grrrl her whole adult life, writing, performing, producing and booking music and even, for a time, managing the band Cracker. And, aww, Morgan played at her wedding. Arizona Blues Hall of Famer Steve Grams joins Morgan’s Modern West bandmates, John Coinman and Neil Harry, and original Hacienda Brothers drummer Richard Medek to round out the sound.

7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Hotel Congress Plaza, $311 E. Congress Street, $10

Battle of the High School Bands

Curated from a citywide call among musicians ages 13 to 18, six bands compete for a grand prize: studio time at Luna Recording Studios, a short-run pressing by lathecuts.com and a record release show promoted by Best Life Presents. Set to compete in the battle are Lunar Excursion Module, The Auspices, Fantasy and Fortune, Maldita Gente, Public Freakout and OK Acacia.

Noon Sunday, March 26, Gene C. Reid Park, DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 1100 S. Randolph Way, tucsonaz.gov

Geology Walk at Catalina State Park

Walk with an experienced geologist to learn how the Santa Catalina Mountains were formed. You’ll see how to identify rocks common to the area and find out more about the park’s curious geological formations and natural history.

8:30 a.m. Sunday, March 26, Picnic Area Ramada, Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road, $7 vehicle, $3 bicycle

click to enlarge (Therapeutic Riding of Tucson/Submitted) TROT offers therapy on horseback.

Volunteer for T.R.O.T.

Volunteering for any good cause can bring us “therapeutic” benefits — a sense of belonging, confidence in a job well done, and satisfaction from helping a cause we care about. This unique organization provides therapy for a range of mental and physical disabilities and in the process, also for volunteers. Opportunities to help involve walking alongside the horses, helping to groom them, helping maintain the facilities and staffing special events. We feel calmer just thinking about it.

Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, 8920 E. Woodland Road, trotarizona.org, free, apply on the website.

“Soul Food Wednesdays”

Blax Friday hosts a gathering of Black-owned business and soul food trucks on the last Wednesday of every month. They define “soul food” as multicultural foods that “warms the soul.” The organization’s goal is to represent and empower Black business owners, focusing on “positive, actionable steps toward inclusivity and equity.”

7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, blaxfriday.com, free

The Silos

As a fine artist and art scholar, Walter Salas-Humara makes a killer proto-alt-punk musician. He’s toured and made albums for over 30 years on the strength of The Silos’ early work that won him an RCA Records contract and a national debut on “Late Night with David Letterman.” The enduring loyalty of his fans is sustained by dozens of high-quality releases, but in recent years he has been devoting more time to painting, now in a colorful style influenced by the pop art genre. He’s currently touring with The Silos new record release, “The Silos Family,” available on the band’s website for whatever you wish to pay.” Salas-Humara’s collaborative inclinations have grown The Silos family greatly over the decades. Expect guests sitting in.

8 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Avenue, 191toole.com, $16