City Week: Weekly Picks

Fort Lowell Soccer Shootout

Southern Arizona’s largest youth soccer tournament kicks off Friday night with an Olympics-style Parade of Teams and Spirit Awards for the Best Hair, Best Mascot and Best Banner. The Highlight Games among the most competitive teams begin at 7:15 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights. Throughout the day Saturday, a Soccer Olympics, open to all ages, tests soccer skills with a shootout, juggling, a dribbling relay and foot golf. Winners earn gold and silver medals. Kino Sports Complex has more than a dozen soccer fields to keep an eye on.

6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, fortlowellshootout.org, free for spectators

Tucson International Jewish Film Festival

From the lighthearted romance of “Love and Mazel Tov,” to the mostly unsung, historic commitment of “The Levys of Monticello,” this unique festival highlights singular stories and filmmaking excellence in Jewish cinema. Most of the 16 features and eight short films are shown live, but all are available streaming on Eventbrite from Thursday, Jan. 12, to Tuesday, Jan. 31. Related post-film, in-person programs all will be available on Zoom.

Various times, from Thursday, Jan. 12, through Friday, Jan. 22, Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road, tucsonfilm.eventive.org, $12, $60 for six films, $120 festival pass

Friday the 13th First-Aid/CPR Training

What could possibly go wrong on Friday the 13th? Before you find out, you might want to be prepared. Thank the American Heart Association for having the foresight to offer first-aid and CPR training, which might help you save a life any day of the year. Your reward will be certification and confidence that you can help in an emergency.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and several other days and times, PCOA Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center, 600 S. Country Club Road, Eventbrite.com, $75

Lunar New Year celebration: Year of the Rabbit

Things will quiet down and it will be a good year for family and other relationships. So says the internet about the Year of the Rabbit. That’s cause for a celebration, and the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center invites us to partake. Chinese food and a variety of beverages will be for sale as guests enjoy traditional Chinese performing arts and explore the gift shop. The walls tell a story, too, of the long, rich history of distinguished Chinese families in Tucson.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road, tucsonchinese.org, $5, free age 11 and younger, tickets sold at the door

The Invisible Theater: ‘Wiesenthal’

Written by and starring Tom Dugan, the award-winning Off-Broadway play, “Wiesenthal,” is described as “part memoir and part spy thriller.” It’s the story of a Jewish Austrian holocaust survivor, Simon Wiesenthal, who, after escaping Hitler’s S.S., spent the next 60 years hunting down Nazis to bring them to trial. He became known as “The Jewish James Bond” and Dugan fills his story with great wit and the spirit of hope.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, The Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Boulevard, invisibletheatre.com, $45

Stargazing at Tucson Mountain Park Ironwood Picnic Area

For more than 50 years, The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association has successfully attracted Tucsonans and visitors to distant marvels in the darkness over our surrounding public parks. Members share their telescopes and astronomical knowledge in free monthly stargazing events held just far enough beyond the city lights. Follow the website for more free public opportunities, or consider joining to attend members-only events.

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Tucson Mountain Park Ironwood Picnic Area, 1548 S. Kinney Road, tucsonastronomy.org, free

Dillinger Days

Celebrate that time John Dillinger’s gang met their match in the Tucson police and fire departments, and Public Enemy No. 1 was sent home to trial. The fun starts with a commemorative Dillinger Speak Easy at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Admire each other’s period attire while enjoying live music, drink specials, and gun tricks, all with a ’30s vibe. Sunday, shop the vendors and graze among some of Tucson’s tastiest food trucks while watching re-enactments, complete with lots of vintage cars, costumes and more gun tricks.

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, dice.fm, $15 Dillinger Speak Easy, free Sunday shows.

Yächtley Crëw

Ah, the ’70s. Imagine the easy sounds of Christopher Cross, Toto and Steely Dan wafting from an eight-track tape deck as a Mercedes convertible glides across the Coronado bridge for a cocktail at The Del. Yächtley Crëw redeems the era’s smooth sound with a wink and a nod to the veneer of kitsch it acquired over the years. The band reminds us of how refreshing cool music could be. Feel free to wear your captain’s hat and deck shoes. The Rialto loves a costume party.

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, rialtotheatre.com, $30

Ichigenkin Concert

Best known for his work in preserving Native American languages, UA visiting scholar in anthropology David Shaul is also a master harpist. He’s performed as a principal in several symphonies. Perhaps because of his anthropology background, Shaul also plays a variety of culturally significant harp-like instruments, including the cross harp and the one-stringed Japanese harp, the Ichigenkin. He will perform music for meditation to welcome the Lunar New Year.

3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, San Pedro Chapel, 5230 E. Fort Lowell Road, tucsonharps@gmail.com, $20 to $30 suggested donation for Youth on Their Own

Arthur Vint & Associates: ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’

Some of the greatest jazz artists in the world are playing larger Tucson venues this month in the Tucson Jazz Festival. See the concerts, but expect unannounced pop-ups, too. This event is our tip for an intimate show with a unique theme and vibe. Tucson’s best jazz drummer heads up an 11-piece band in a tribute to Ennio Morricone, whose music feels like the heat rising off the parched landscapes in all the movies he scored in the ’60s. Movie clips will run on a screen behind the band.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress Street, dice.fm, $28.33

‘Grand Scale’ Opening Reception

Tucson Young Professionals teamed up with SAACA and Roche Tissue Diagnostics Oro Valley for an exhibit of art too large for most galleries. The 45 works on display include paintings, mixed media, collage, UV blacklight reactive, and applied metal art. The artists featured are most often commissioned to create murals for large public or private spaces. The reception will feature hors d’oeuvres and live music. The exhibition is open for private tours only through Wednesday, May 10. Call 520-797-3959 for details.

5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, The Ventana Gallery, Roche Tissue Diagnostics, 1910 E. Innovation Park Drive, Oro Valley, conta.cc/3VtrWfD, reservations required