City Week: Weekly Picks

Tucson Roadrunners

Friday and Saturday the Roadrunners host the Colorado Eagles. A special Friday package includes a “Yoga on Ice” feature. Saturday, there’s a $45 “Whiskey and Wings” pre-game event featuring del Bac Whiskey. Tuesday and Wednesday, the Roadrunners face the Milwaukee Admirals. Tuesday features popcorn and draft beer for $2 each and student tickets are half-price. Wednesday, kids are free and there are pregame happy hour specials and prizes at Barrio Brewing Company, 800 E. 16th Street.

7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 11, Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Avenue, ticket prices vary, tucsonroadrunners.com/schedule

Art and Crafts Festival

Art Attack Art & Crafts Events hosts visual artists and craftspeople offering works including jewelry, metal work, yard art, signs, woodworking and other treasures. Organizers suggest that shoppers come early for the best selection. Look for the white tents.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8, Catalina Pointe,15930 N. Oracle Road, Catalina, free, facebook.com/ArtAttackAZPromo

“Premier Fridays” at D’Luxe Lounge

The first Friday of every month, DJ Impeccable (Antoine Moore) plays music to get better acquainted by. There’s a full menu of African and Caribbean cuisine, and bottle service is available. Reservations are required. Ladies enter free until 11:30 p.m.

10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and every first Friday, D’Luxe Lounge, 1901 S. Fourth Avenue, eventbrite.com, $12.36

Tucson Tellers of Tales

Anyone who loves to tell or hear a good story is invited to an open mic and open house to learn more about Tucson Tellers of Tales. Get ready to step up if you have a good one (under 8 minutes) about these prompts inspired by the new year: “Something New” or “Getting Started.” As the Tucson branch of Arizona’s State Storytelling Network, the group has been encouraging and promoting oral literature since 1979. Members tell stories in schools, libraries and nursing homes throughout Southern Arizona.

9:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Unscrewed Theater 4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, Suite 39, free, tellersoftalestucson.com

Mariachi Nuevo Azteca

The Rialto Theatre may sell out this show with proud family members, but any fan of classic mariachi and ranchera traditions should try to go anyway. Mariachi Nuevo Azteca celebrates its first year as a mariachi orchestra comprising alumni of the Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School. The bill includes Mariachi Aztlan and Mariachi Estrella Juvenil,

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, tickets start at $15, ticketmaster.com

The Zoppé Family Circus

Elsewhere in this week’s issue is a great story about this special circus, but we also like that its tent is pitched on some of Tucson’s most historic ground. Forebears of the Tohono O’dham lived and farmed around that spot when, in Rome, the world’s first circus, Circus Maximus, was born. The ground belonged to Mexico in 1826 when the Italian circus was invented, and even in 1842 when the Zoppé family launched its own. Over time, The Zoppé Family Circus has provided a beloved enchantment for children wherever it’s travelled. It’s now made enough annual visits to Tucson that some grandparents may be able to tell their grandchildren about it.

Various dates and times Friday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Jan. 22, MSA Annex, 125 S. Avenida del Convento, tickets start at $25, zoppe.net

‘Tree-pool’ to ‘Treecycle’

The bad news: the city of Tucson can’t pick up your Christmas tree any more — not at the curb, not in the alley. The good news: Your Christmas tree and your neighbors can be “gifts that keep on giving.” Load as many neighborhood Christmas trees as will fit in your truck or minivan, or just take your own. Then drop them off at one of the city of Tucson’s “Treecycle” centers all over town. They’ll grind the trees into mulch for plantings at city parks and other facilities. Make sure to remove your trees’ decorations, stands, lights, etc. or the city can’t take them. Use them for a neighborhood ornament exchange next year.

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and Jan. 14, 7 a.m. Monday through Friday through Monday, Jan. 16, weekday closing times vary, all locations and hours are at tucsonaz.gov/treecycle

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Golden Gravy Productions, creators of Retro Game Show, teamed up with The Century Room for a fabulous monthly cocktail party for LGBTQA+ folks and the people who love them. It’s got jazz, pizzazz and razzmatazz to burn with host Paul Bowman, jazz pianist and executive director of the Tucson Jazz Festival. The Century Room’s jazz club ambience, chic craft cocktails and delectable small plates were made for this sort of affair. Reservations are recommended. The room’s capacity is 100.

4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, and the second Sunday of every month, The Century Room, 311 E. Congress Street, $6, facebook.com/fruitcocktailloungetucson

“Wings Over Willcox” Birding and Nature Festival

Fieldtrips, seminars, talks and an expo will keep nature lovers busy learning about Southeastern Arizona wildlife from Friday evening’s welcome reception through Saturday night’s banquet and silent auction. The banquet’s keynote presenter is sparrow expert Rick Wright, author of the American Birding Association’s field guides to birds of Arizona. Register in person at The Willcox Community Center, which is “festival central” for most of the weekend. Some events are at the Elks Lodge, and many are out in the unique habitat around Willcox. Rocks, reptiles, merch, and kids’ activities round out the weekend.

Times vary Thursday, Jan. 12, to Saturday, Jan. 15, Willcox Community Center, 312 W. Stewart Street, fees vary, wingsoverwillcox.com

AZ Hip-Hop Showcase

DJ Jahmar, who heads up the Twelve Tribes music projects and produced the first Tucson Hip-Hop Awards here last September, is kicking off 2023 with an extravaganza. Headliners are Big Meridox, Liddo Rute, Young Keddy, Da Mutt and Kidd Zeeno. DJ Staxx heads up the music. The rest of the event’s lineup includes S. Beezy, Elgin Jr., Too Real, 6iG Cuhz, XPL1CIT, Kasanova Mariie, Mike Best, Adn Crae, Big Blando, Fela Iniko, Teknik, Madlad Universe, Young Me, Prince Willie and Tbn Mafi and Fred E Mooves.

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 191 Toole, 191 Toole Avenue, $10, ticketmaster.com, age 18 and older.