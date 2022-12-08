City Week: Weekly Picks

click to enlarge (Submitted) Del Bac introduces a private barrel atThe Good Oak.

Whiskey Del Bac Barrel Release

A special private barrel selection of Whiskey Del Bac’s unique Sonoran American single malt whiskey will be cause for celebration for patrons of Good Oak Bar on Dec. 8. Guests will enjoy a flight of pours from a selection of Del Bac bottles, a Private Barrel whiskey cocktail and one free dish from the Good Oak kitchen. They will also be the first to be able to buy the limited new brew and 20% off additional food orders.

4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Good Oak Bar, 316 E, Congress Street, Eventbrite.com, $50

‘Drag Queen Christmas’

A delightful swarm of nationally renowned drag queens grace the stage, dressed over the top, just like we like it. It’s a chance to binge on ballsy humor, swaggering beats and all that glitters. Hosted by Nina West and Trinity the Tuck, the show includes fan-favorite queens, winners of numerous contests, and a “Miss Congeniality.” A $150 VIP ticket includes a meet and greet from 6 to 7 p.m. Organizers promise that the show’s stars will autograph your merch.

8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, foxtucson.com, $38 to $78

Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre presents ‘Pooh’

Scoundrel & Scamp commissioned a new adaptation of A.A. Milne’s beloved “Winnie the Pooh.” In it, we enter the hundred-acre wood with new companions, modern dilemmas and resonant insights. Adventuring with young humans Chris and Robin, Pooh, Piglet and their friends face new challenges that bind their friendship. They find the courage to face their fears and the wisdom and trust to ask for help.

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, through Sunday, Dec. 11; 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Avenue, Suite 131, scoundrelandscamp.org, $30 general admission, $15 student

BICAS Art Auction

Check this out if you’re a collector of unique experiences as well as distinctive fine art. BICAS is a nonprofit that operates in a nexus of bike riding, art, conservation and financial hardship. This annual event supports their efforts to shine a light on the possibilities in that overlap, while also offering education about bicycle safety, repair, maintenance and even bike building from their stockpile of old parts. When patrons build their own, they ride away with potentially life-changing mobility and maybe some fresh hope. The auction also features food, drinks and music.

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, preview party and early bidding; 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Silent Auction Night, SAACA Catalyst Arts and Maker Space, Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110, bicas.org, free

‘Irish Christmas’

This celebration of Irish family and community customs features the Kerry Traditional Orchestra and award-winning dancers from the casts of “Riverdance,” “Lord of the Dance” and “Celtic Wings.” The show incorporates traditional dances inspired by daily activities like butter making or chasing the wren on St. Stephen’s Day. The Kerry Voice Squad sings traditional Christmas carols.

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, rialtotheatre.com, $32 to $50

Holiday Celebration at Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum

Carillo Magnet School kicks this off with a Posada (a parade-like recreation of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem), then the kids sing traditional Spanish-language songs. Things heat up with cannon fire and a musket volley before settling down to readings of popular holiday stories. Throughout the event, visitors can make crafts and enjoy tamale dishes and beverages including eggnog and champurrado (Mexican hot chocolate), with or without alcohol. The party closes with a lantern-lit tour of the presidio. A concert follows by classical and flamenco guitarist Ismael Barajas performing in jazz, bossa nova and traditional Mexican folk music styles.

4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Avenue, tucsonpresidio.com, $10, $7 Pima County residents, no reservations; concert, $5

Rhythm and Roots: ‘Tucson Opry Holiday Edition’

Hosted by Tucson favorites Chris Brashear and Peter McLaughlin, this holiday variety show includes bilingual poet and DJ Logan Philips (Dirty Verbs) and Davis Elementary School’s Mariachi Las Aguilitas de Davis. Emmy-nominated fiddler and singer-songwriter Laurie Lewis tops the bill, along with nationally renowned pedal steel impresario Jon Graboff. The house band includes the versatile Arthur Vint, Matt Mitchell, Nick Coventry, Colin McIlraith and Marco Rosano.

6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Hotel Congress, Plaza Stage, 311 E. Congress Street, hotelcongress.com, $25

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

The Winterhaven Neighborhood lights up the season of caring, and the darkest nights of winter, with an invitation to gather among its gleaming lights. Charming, sentimental and hilarious tableaus spread across its lawns. Its towering evergreens sparkle all along their branches. Architectural features, shrubs and desert plants blink and sparkle in every color. Party bikes, hayrides, trolley tours and, of course, kettle corn and hot dogs all add to the fun. Leashed and friendly dogs are welcome.

6 to 10 p.m. daily, Saturday, Dec. 10, to Monday, Dec. 26, winterhavenfestival.org, optional food item donation for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

Tucson Regional Ballet: ‘A Southwest Nutcracker’

Nobody forgets their first “Nutcracker.” The spellbinding story, with fanciful costumes, a fantastical storyline and a relatable leading character has enchanted children since its 1892 debut. Tucson Regional Ballet’s “A Southwest Nutcracker” levels up the relatability with Sonoran Desert surroundings. The Snow Queen is on hand, but so are chili peppers, Mama Piñata and her Dulces, and the Prickly Pear Fairy.

2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, tucsonmusichall.org, tickets start at $30

‘Jack and the Beanstalk and Other Adventures in Folklore’

In a holiday special show, a puppet named Rowby shares offbeat versions of familiar folktales. Along with “Jack and the Beanstalk,” he delivers a hip-hop version of the “Three Little Pigs” and more. Lisa Sturz, owner and artistic director of Red Herring Puppets, has worked with Jim Henson, creator of “The Muppets,” and with Walt Disney Imagineering, Lucasfilm, PBS and the Lyric Opera of Chicago, among other clients.

2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 11, Red Herring Puppets, Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, upper level, redherringpuppets.com, $8, reservations recommended

Mavis Staples at the Fox Tucson Theatre

A Kennedy Center honoree, Mavis Staples is also a firework of fun facts, like her inspiring a Wilco album and turning down Bob Dylan’s marriage proposal. Professional music was her destiny. She was born into the legendary Staples Singers, a family ensemble that took her voice and her amazing spirit from gospel music to jazz, soul, blues, doo-wop, pop and rock. For all that she can be summed up in two words: Righteous Woman. We can’t wait to see her.

7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, foxtucson.com, tickets start at $22

Tucson Girls Chorus: ‘Sounds of Winter’



The Tucson Girls Chorus performs in a half-dozen shows this time of year, but these are our favorite. Across two performances, at least seven girls choirs perform for friends and family. Comprising girls from kindergarten through high school age, they sing their hearts out. Along with their guests, they glow with pride in what they’ve learned about musicality and their own abilities. It isn’t all Christmas music, but it’s all uplifting in spirit and true to the season.

2 p.m. junior choirs, 5 p.m. senior choirs, Sunday, Dec. 11, Crowder Hall, University of Arizona, 1017 N. Olive Road, tucsongirlschorus.org, $15 or $20 each performance.

4-H Holiday Market

An open market at Tucson Village Farm benefits the 4-H programs supported by the Pima County and University of Arizona Cooperative Extensions. There will be holiday gifts, farm-made crafts, and festive food and beverages. Tucson Village Farm is a working urban farm built by Tucson youth. The farm runs a seed-to-table program where youth learn how to grow and prepare healthy food. It’s not affiliated in any way with Village Farms International or its affiliates.

4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Tucson Village Farm, 2201 E. Roger Road, tucsonvillagefarm.arizona.edu, free

Christmas Cavalcade of Barbershop Music

Barbershop groups from all over the Tucson area, including Saddlebrooke, to join in a concert of holiday music. Audience members’ donations at the show will benefit Old Pueblo Community Services’ work with our homeless neighbors. Hosted by The Tucson Barbershop eXperience, the show will include a range of barbershop genres, from comical to sentimental. This year is the 75th anniversary of the Tucson Sunshine Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Arts Express Theatre at Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard, tucsonbarbershopharmony.org, donation