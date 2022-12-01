City Week: Weekly Picks

PCC Dance Ensemble Presents ‘Signature Selections’

This compilation of student and faculty choreography includes three large group works by director Nolan Kubota, plus student and faculty works reflecting a variety of styles including contemporary, jazz, modern, and hip-hop. The Modern Dance class performs a work inspired by “The Lion King.” Solos, duets and small-group pieces range from light-hearted mid-century pop to contemporary blues and sultry jazz.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, Pima Community College, West Campus, Center for the Arts, Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road, pima.universitytickets.com, $10, $8 students

Annual Taglit Fall Art Sale

The Taglit Day Program at “The J” provides a small, supportive group for young adults with disabilities. The program is designed to help each participant achieve their potential. To that end they work on projects that strengthen fine motor skills, job skills and independent living. The result? Homemade gifts of their arts and crafts. Enter the north lobby and stock up on creative treasures. All proceeds help support the Taglit programs.

8 a.m. to noon, Friday, Dec. 2, Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road, tucsonjcc.org, free

Reveille Men’s Chorus: ‘The Gift’



The theme of Reveille’s 28th holiday show is “The season of giving is the art of living.” This much-anticipated annual chorale and revue reliably brings joy and laughs to its audiences along with uplifting music by its gifted and disciplined voices. The art of living is the greatest gift. The choir’s mission is to lift up and support those whose lives may be threatened by prejudice against the LGBTQA community, and by HIV-AIDS, the virus that finds more victims in that community than in any other.



7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m., Sunday Dec. 4, Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Avenue, reveillemenschorus.org, $25

Tamal and Heritage Festival

Rich tastes and smells distinguish the myriad tamale recipes of communities throughout the Southwestern United States and Mexico. Selling tamales favored by generations of their own families, and new recipes inspired by contemporary influences, festival vendors raise funds for their community organizations. The event also features native artisans, a farmers market, activities for kids and live entertainment reflecting a variety of Southwestern cultures. A tamale contest involves 50 judges awarding cash prizes in four categories.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W Valencia Road, casinodelsol.com, free

A Gift of Free Flight

Looking for that extra special gift for someone who has everything? How about a private tête a tête with an elegant raptor? For $125 it will land on your giftee’s arm at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. If that’s more than you want to spend, just take them to see Raptor Free Flight. It’s only the cost of admission. Feel the brush of feathers as the birds fly by, completely untethered. Harris’s Hawks, Chihuahuan ravens, great horned owls, caracaras, red-tailed hawks, a gray hawk — you’ll learn the traits and habits of whichever raptors are out that day.

10 a.m. daily except Wednesdays, Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road, desertmuseum.org, $29.95 general admission, discounts for Arizona/Sonora residents, children and military. Avian Experience, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, $125, advance registration is required.

‘Invisible Theatre’s Fabulous Fundraiser: For the Love of IT’

With her musical director Michele Brourman, Amanda McBroom brings to the Invisible Theatre the show that inspired the New York Times to call her “the greatest cabaret performer of her generation, an urban poet who writes like an angel and has a voice to match,” Bette Midler launched McBroom’s career by recording her song “The Rose.” She’s since performed at The Golden Globes, The Emmys. “The Tonight Show,” Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Invisible Theatre Cabaret, 1400 N. First Avenue, invisibletheatre.com, tickets start at $51, advance reservations are required.

Artists & Makers Studios Resident Artists Showcase

Meet the artists at this open-studio event showcasing their works of pottery, jewelry, painting, printing, photography and candle making. All works on display are for sale.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Artists & Makers Studios – Oro Valley, Steam Pump Village, 11061 N. Oracle Road, Ste. 150

Lin Ward and Jere Moskovitz Jewelry Sale

Madaras Gallery hosts a holiday jewelry sale featuring work by two of their specialized fine-jewelry artisans. The pair will be on hand to discuss their pieces, and the gallery is offering a 10% discount on their work for the weekend. Jere Moskovitz learned knitting and crocheting as a child. That inspired her to earn a BFA in apparel design. Combined with her travel, those influences led her to create textile-inspired jewelry techniques that give her jewelry a unique style.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road, madaras.com

Agua Caliente Park Reopens!

What a great gift to us all, just in time for the holiday season. With its miles easy, mostly shady pathways winding around three ponds, a spring and acres of natural habitat, the park sits on the site of a historic ranch. In recent decades, the ranch evolved into a guest ranch and citrus farm. Its restored structures now house a gift shop, gallery and classrooms. The old bunkhouse now houses offices. The park closed last April in the wake of a lightning storm that set fire to 40 of its hundred or so palm trees.

7 a.m. to sunset daily, Roy P. Drachman Agua Caliente Regional Park, 12325 E. Roger Road, friendsofaguacaliente.org, free

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree: A Christmas Sing-A-Long’

We always look forward to singing-along audiences and cast members joining in our holiday favorites as a classic narrative unfolds. We find “The Cheer Squad” preparing to bring the cheer with their “Christmas Extravaganza,” but, oh no! Most of them are getting sick from bad eggnog. It’s up to a band of misfit reindeer to save the day! Naturally, a villain steps in to try and thwart them. His aim is for every child to get coal in their stockings. Not to betray the ending, but kids should bring their letters to Santa. They can meet him after the show.

Various days and times, Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 18, Live Theatre Workshop, Children’s Theatre Stage, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, livetheatreworkshop.org, $12, $10 for children

Alexander String Quartet with Kindra Scharich, Mezzo-Soprano

The Friends of Chamber Music present Kindra Scharich in a concert featuring two works by Gustav Mahler and one each by Johannes Brahms and Richard Strauss. Mezzo-Soprano Scharich has been lauded in the San Francisco Chronicle for her “noble, vocally assured singing, with stately grace and deep-rooted pathos.” She has sung more than 25 roles in the lyric mezzo repertoire.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Avenue, arizonachambermusic.org, $32, $10 student