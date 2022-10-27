City Week: Weekly Picks

Nightmare on Congress

Dress to impress and you could win $2,000 in two costume contests when Tucson’s haunted hotel throws its Halloween bash. You’ll party down to your bones with music by King Quice, The Surfbroads and Early Black. DJs HumpHouse and Bex & Halsero keep the beats going while vendors and Halloween-themed food and drink specials fuel the fun.

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, hotelcongress.com, $17.51

Surly Wench: ‘Vampires vs. Werewolves’

If you like it dark and loud, Surly Wench Pub has your Aristotelian ideal Halloween party. Music includes The Limit Club, The Shitouttaluck and the Navajo psychobilly-rockabilly outfit the Reztones. The kitchen offers some of the most eco-friendly, veggie-leaning, crunchy and face-stuffing bar food in town. What to wear? Black is always in style at “The Wench.”

9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Avenue, thereztones.com, $10

Annual Tucson Record Show

There’s always a good excuse to finger through thousands of recordings, to recall the fresh feel of oldies and estimate what your collection is worth (in your dreams). This Saturday, record lovers from all over the Southwest will geek out at the much-anticipated return of the Annual Tucson Record Show. Try to curb the fan T-shirt shaming.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 3445 N. Dodge Boulevard, collectibles@earthlink.com, $8 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., $4 after 9 a.m.

Party with a Real ‘Ghost Train’

Now retired, Locomotive 1673 once chugged on steam as it starred in the movie “Oklahoma.” It’s found new life recently as a delight to thousands of families who visit the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum. The engine will feature in a Halloween party this Saturday along with games, candy and rides in a “Fun Farm Choo Choo.” Costumes are encouraged as are tours of the museum. Its exhibits are translated in Spanish.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Avenue, tucsonhistoricdepot.org, free

Dia De Las Luchas

Oh, the color! The passion! The fervor! The 360-degree racket from the ring, the crowd, the band! Get your energy on for Mexican wrestling featuring live music by the Misfits tribute band, Psycho 78.

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, ticketmaster.com, $15, all ages, doors at 7.

‘Dia de los Muertos’: A bilingual children’s musical

Child actors feature in this charming new take on the story of a child visiting deceased ancestors. Juana only meant to find her dear departed pet turtle, but her search leads her smack into Mictecacihuatl, the ridiculously fearsome Aztec deity of death. Grumpy ancestors turn up to help Juana face her fears and confront her illusions. Audience participation helps Juana along her journey and engages the kids in the crowd.

Various times Saturday, Oct. 29, to Sunday, Nov. 13, Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, livetheatreworkshop.org, $10 to $12

Tucson Symphony accompanies ‘Coco’ the movie

“Coco’s” 12-year-old protagonist, Miguel, has child-like faith that his deceased great-great grandfather, a musician, can return to his family the gift of music. Carrying him along his journey is a score that magically and musically demonstrates the merit of his purpose. The Tucson Symphony brings the score to life in two screenings this weekend. Its Grammy-winning composer, Michael Giacchino, also scored “Ratatouille,” “Mission Impossible,” “Jurassic World” and the Marvel franchise, among other films, TV series and video games. “Coco’s” script was inspired by El Día de Los Muertos.

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, tucsonsymphony.org, $12 to $60

Cyclovia: What’s a neighborhood without cars?

Cyclovia clears the streets to discover community in our neighborhoods. This Sunday the street party’s in Ward 5. Esquer Park has music and games. Pima Community College hosts workshops and a Tucson Urban League heritage market. Old Pascua neighborhood has an art market, and Dunbar Spring shares its pre-integration history and community stories. Food trucks, bottled water, snacks, water for dogs, street art play, live music, games, DJs and free bike repairs are all along the way. See the website for details, volunteer opportunities and alternate routes.

9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, Cyclovia, cycloviatucson.org, free

An award-winning Bread Bazaar benefits Tu Nidito

James Beard award winner Don Guerra of Barrio Bread and Barrio Grains, and chef Carlotta Flores of Si Charro! Restaurants and The Monica, team up to support the work of Tu Nidito. They’ve mustered notable Tucson chefs to create unique bread recipes using local heritage grains. Sales will help fund Tu Nidito’s support groups, community education and grief intervention programs for children and adults.

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until the bread runs out, Tuesday, Nov. 1, The Monica, 40 E. Congress Street, tunidito.org, donation