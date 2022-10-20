City Week: Weekly Picks

Glowing Pumpkins: Made to Awe All Ages

Imagine all of your pop icons made of pumpkins — whole pumpkins, lit from the inside, each doing its part to become, say, Han Solo. Elaborate, often enormous, wire frames contain the pumpkins in displays of, for example, life-sized dinosaurs, a giraffe, a sunken ship surrounded by sea life. All the Disney princesses are featured, as are “The Munsters,” Darth Vader, everyone from “Harry Potter” books, a very realistic motorcycle, and so forth for about an acre. You’re right; you can’t imagine it.

6 to 10:30 p.m. nightly through Oct. 31, Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, glowingpumpkins.com, $25, $91 family four-pack, $44 VIP

Tucson Terror Fest Film Fest and Horror-Con

Halloween season is the one time of year you can show the world that evil monster haunting your wildest dreams. Films at The Screening Room will show you how, and Horror-Con at the Rialto Theatre will sell you everything you need to nerd-out about it. Sample film titles? The Spanish Version of “Dracula”. The 40th anniversary screening of the terrifying “Tenebrae.” B-movie night with “The Mask” in 3D. “Dr. Saville’s Horror Show” and so very many more.

Tucson Terror Fest Film Fest, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 30, The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress Street, tucsonterrorfest.com, $55.09 (includes Horror-Con pass and fee) or $6 each screening. Terror Trader’s Tucson Terror Fest Horror-Con, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Avenue, rialtotheatre.com, $5 daily.

National Premiere of ‘Faustus: That Damned Woman’

Power and privilege may never have been more scrutinized in politics and the press than they are today. This new play by Chris Bush updates the classic Faustian dilemma with a twist: Imagine Faust as a feminist. Suddenly control over her destiny is ripped from today’s headlines. Who can see the megalomania in the room, let alone take it down? Johanna Faustus would trade her soul to Lucifer just to master her own body.

7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 20 through Oct. 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Avenue, scoundrelandscamp.org, $30, $28 age 65 and older, $15 student, teacher or theater artist.

Rhythm & Roots: Lisa Morales

Lisa Morales’ unique perspective, from the heart of a poet in a vortex of cultural influences and deeply personal experiences, has delivered a mature and relatable collection in her new album, “She Ought to Be King.” Some will remember her from the popular Sisters Morales. Her sister Roberta died last year. With her band, Morales will share the new songs and old favorites on Hotel Congress’ outdoor stage.

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress Street, rhythmandroots.org, $25 to $35.

Fort Lowell History Museum Pop-Up with Reenactors

This is our pick for kids this weekend. We are promised blacksmithing demonstrations, historical exhibits and craft-making, including sugar skulls (Calavera) and paper jack-o-lanterns. Everyone’s favorite, though, will likely be talking to the reenactors, dressed up and acting like it’s the 19th century. Indigenous, Mexican, Spanish and English people all contributed to life in the Fort Lowell community.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Fort Lowell Park, 2900 N. Craycroft Road, donations welcome

La Encantada Fine Arts Market

Local artists and craft artisans gather in this elegantly planted, foothills setting to welcome browsing, chatting and buying. They work in dozens of media, from metal and wood to wool and silk. It’s a likely source for a unique gift or the perfect piece to finish a wardrobe or a room. All purchases benefit the Tucson arts community. There will be demonstrations and live music throughout.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, saaca.org/laefineart.html, free

Tucson Jazz Fest presents Itamar Borochov

The Tucson Jazz Festival is bringing a parade of noted jazz artists through town in the run-up to their mid-January fest. Itamar Borochov, began playing trumpet at 11 and discovered the breadth of American jazz soon thereafter. His music reflects Middle Eastern and North African influences as well as scales and cadences he grew up with in synagogue. Festival executive director Khris Dodge said, “It is rare to find an artist like Itamar, who blends sacred Sephardic and jazz music.”

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Tucson Jewish Community Center, The Sculpture Garden, 3800 E. River Road, tucsonjcc.org, $25

Charity Barrel Racing and Stallion Auction



The Southern Arizona Barrel Racing Association celebrates its 40th anniversary with a weekend event to benefit the Arizona Make-a-Wish Foundation. At 2 p.m., Friday, vendors and a silent auction will open, followed by a 20-pole event at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday start with pee-wee and youth activities at 9 a.m., followed by the opening of vendors and raffles and competition in 50-pole events. Check out the stallion auction at 32auctions.com/sabra2022

2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, Pima County Fairgrounds, Livestock Barn, 11300 S. Houghton Road, sazbra.org, free for spectators.

A Ronstadt Family Afternoon

Ronstadt family gatherings are legendary for being centered around music. The family’s best-known member, Linda Ronstadt, has credited her family for her musicianship, which won her renown throughout the world in her decades-long career. Several other members of the extended family perform or have performed music professionally. Four generations of Ronstadts will play and sing together on Sunday afternoon, in the spirit of welcoming the whole community to one of those musical family gatherings.

4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W Congress Street, foxtucson.com, $46 to $75