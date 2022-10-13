City Week: Weekly Picks

Broadway in Tucson stages ‘Six’

“Divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived.” Folk tales filtered through generations of biased scholarship may not have given us the full picture of Henry VIII’s spouses. Recent research, e.g., has shown they had brainy pursuits. What if they also had sass, microphones and hot outfits? “Six” portrays the women as rock-star feminists in a smack-down over who had it worst. Each brings the dazzle in a different style, recognizable from contemporary pop music charts. Naturally, Catherine Parr shows them her backside. The show won the Tony Award for Best Original Score and 22 other prestigious awards in its first season.

7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13; 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard, ticketmaster.com, $50 to $158

‘Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical’

Arts Express delivers a musical vision of good versus evil in the spooky spirit of Robert Louis Stevenson’s enduring gothic masterpiece about a man and his monster. Yay, right! Boo, wrong! And it’s easy to tell which is which. A pop-rock score sustains the thrills with music by Tony- and Grammy-award nominee Frank Wildhorn, and double Oscar and Grammy winner Leslie Bricusse.

7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 to 29, Arts Express Theatre, Park Place Mall, 5870 E Broadway Boulevard, Suite 214, arts-express.org/jekyll-hyde, $30 to $40

Smells like Nirvana: Too Soon?

This writer doesn’t feel ready for a Nirvana tribute band, but don’t let that stop you. Smells Like Nirvana includes vocalist Paul Wadtke, of the Grammy-nominated metal band Trivium, who also performed in the hit musical “Rock of Ages.” The band performs songs from “Nevermind,” “In Utero,” “Bleach” and more, including B-sides and rarities. They ask fans to make requests via their Facebook page, smellslikenirvanatribute. We’re requesting the “Unplugged” video in its entirety.

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 191 Toole, 191toole.com, $36

Celebrate Membrillo (Quince) at Mission Garden

The Mission Garden’s quince trees are heavy with fruit, and the annual Membrillo Fest reminds us that with a little work, they can be turned into cajeda de membrillo, a kind of preserves that’s yummy in breakfast empanadas. It’s traditional in many Hispanic cultures. The Fest offers presentations and demonstrations about Hispanic and O’odham crops and cooking culture throughout the morning. Mesquite is feted, too, with a demonstration of traditional mesquite crafts.

8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane, missiongarden.org, $5

Marana Fall Festival: ‘An Evening on the Farm’

Is there a more fun-sounding name for a kids’ ride than mutton bustin’? They ride sheep like rodeo cowboys ride bulls. Helmets are provided, of course. Children’s performing groups will shine, too, and they’ll enjoy the alpacas meet and greet, but for the rest of the family there are carnival rides, a dance band, two folklorico performances, a sunflower field, an exhibit of historic tractors, artisan vendors and a beer garden presented by Marana Heritage Conservancy.

2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct.15, Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, Marana, maranaaz.gov/town-calendar. free admission, $20 mutton busting

‘More Than: Expanding Artist Identities from the American West’





Artists Steffi Faircloth, Sarah Sense, and Ezra Tucker discuss their works included in the exhibit, “More Than…” opening Saturday, Oct. 15, and continuing through Sunday, March 19. The artists highlight ways their work challenges stereotypes and upends myths about “The West.”

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Tucson Museum of Art, Stonewall Community Room, 140 N Main Avenue, tucsonmuseumofart.org, $5, free for members





The International Loft Film Festival: ‘Anatomy of An Art House’





How has Tucson’s Loft Cinema evolved into an international hub of film geekdom? “Anatomy of an Arthouse: 50 Years of The Loft Cinema in Tucson” tells all. Produced by respected indie filmmakers Mike Plante and Jason Willis, the documentary debuts as part of the 12th annual Loft Film Fest from Wednesday, Oct. 12, through Thursday, Oct. 20. Spoiler: The secret has been smart, creative and committed leadership, diverse programming 24-7, community engagement focus and being the only U.S. member of the prestigious International Confederation of Art Houses. Find tickets and a complete fest schedule on the website.

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard, loftcinema.org, $12, $10 members



Aida Cuevas: ‘Queen of Mariachi’

Aida Cuevas commands one of the most powerful voices in the world. Performing mariachi variations exclusively, she’s produced 41 albums in a career spanning 46 years, earning her the sobriquet, “The Queen of Mariachi.” She has set the standard for the genre’s many demanding vocal forms, her voice ranging from the delicacy of a flute to the brassy call of a trumpet. With Mariachi Aztlan, she performs a wide range of mariachi favorites and ranchero classics.

7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, foxtucson.com, $37.50 to $57.50

One Rehearsal Short, ‘A Musical Montage Revue: Halloween Havoc’

The wonderfully goofy ensemble One Rehearsal Short doesn’t always do Broadway as you would expect, and that’s the point. Accomplished Tucson actors and singers take our Broadway favorites in surprising new directions with costumes and staging to match. This new review celebrates Halloween with selections from “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Evil Dead: The Musical” and more.

6:30 p.m. Sundays Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, The Children’s Theatre at Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, orstix.square.site, recommended for age 13 and older.

DBA Hosts Bluegrass Jam at Trail Dust Town

Anyone who owns a banjo is liable to be looking for a place to pick it. The Desert Bluegrass Association offers workshops, concerts and monthly jams for musicians and fans of Earl Scruggs, Béla Fleck or anyone who might play with them. All volunteer-run, the DBA also hosts a bluegrass festival in March. Their full schedule is on their website but check out the jam at the gazebo on the third Thursday of every month.

7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road, facebook.com, free