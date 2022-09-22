City Week: Weekly Picks

“Fandango Fabuloso”

Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers features in the Tucson Symphony’s season debut. With José Luis Gomez conducting, she and the orchestra perform “Fandango,” a concerto written for her by Arturo Márquez and introduced last year with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Tucson composer Robert Muczynski’s “Charade” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5” round out the concert.

Tucson Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, tucsonsymphony.org, $18 to $90.

Cult Classics: “Shrek”

“Shrek” changed everything. In 2001, its CGI was cutting edge. The script was loaded with easter eggs to lure adults in and inspire trivia references for decades. A few edgy twists made teens feel OK about watching a kids’ movie. The storyline generated five sequels with a princess who was no Disney layabout and a hero who, in today’s parlance, was marginalized in the tradition of charming princes. “Shrek” and its spinoffs abide on every new platform created in the last 20 years, but it’s still best seen in a movie theater.

10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard, loftcinema.org, $6 to $8.

Cause For Paws Motorcycle Poker Run

Tucson’s no-kill animal shelters and rescue organizations will benefit from this fun, social motorcycle run around some of Tucson’s favorite watering holes. It kicks off at Hops Sports Grill, then visits Monkey Bar and The Mint before lunch at The Red Garter. Then it’s off to American Legion Post 109 and a last leg to Thunder Mountain Moose Lodge where there’s a 50/50 drawing and a raffle.

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Hops Sports Grill, 120 S. Houghton Road, Unit 174, $15, $20 for a couple on a single bike, cash only.

“An Almost Holy Picture”

Stephen Frankenfield plays a church groundskeeper in this Pulitzer-prize- nominated one-man play by Heather McDonald. The role is described as one of “cathartic narration” tinged with humor sieved from a life of divots, ditches, darkness, showers, light and brilliant color. Sometimes, humanity is like a garden.

7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, no show Saturday, Oct. 1, extra show 3 p.m. on closing day, Saturday, Oct. 8, Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, livetheatreworkshop.org, $17 to $30.



South Tucson Family Festival

Twelve hours of music, dancing, food, magic, art and craft sales, a petting zoo, robotics and agricultural demonstrations, car racing and a gathering of elaborately modified cars from all over the Southwest and Mexico celebrate South Tucson’s vibrant community and unique cultural mix. More than a dozen Entertainment highlights include Tito Puente Jr., Rezcoast Grizz, the Barbea Williams Performing Company, Ballet Folklorico Tapatio de Tucson and Gertie and the T.O. Boys. Four DJs keep the beats going throughout. We suggest wearing good shoes.

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, to Sunday Sept. 25, Tucson Greyhound Park, 2601 S. Third Avenue, southtucsonfest.com, free admission includes five drink tickets, VIP passes start at $99.99.

FC Tucson vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

After a season that held some disappointments, FC Tucson rallied to defeat Union Omaha, considered the best team in the league. So it will be an exciting game when the home team takes on Chattanooga for a shot at a playoff run.

7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Kino North Stadium, 2817 E. Ajo Way, fctucson.com, $12 to $20.

Tucson Libertine League Presents “Reveal”

Long-time Tucson burlesque dance artist, teacher and costume maker Lola Torch has for years nurtured a volunteer collaboration to revive and update the playful spirit of burlesque variety shows. “Reveal” includes music, dance and comedy as well as performances that may pique a tasteful, turn-of-the-century lasciviousness.

9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 191 Toole, tucsonlibertineleague.com, $24

Get The Led Out



We can all be inspired by music from Led Zeppelin’s catalog of recorded work when Get the Led Out takes to The Fox Theatre. GTLO stress that they’re not like impersonators who imprint their own flourishes. Instead, they faithfully recreate the studio recordings.

7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, The Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, foxtucson.com, $30.25 to $82.50.

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

A down-home, soul-stirring guitar and harmonica spree is in store when Blues Hall of Famers Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite take the Fox stage next week. The duo will riff through blues history and geography as recorded on their new “100 Years of Blues,” just released on legendary blues label, Alligator Records.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, The Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, foxtucson.com, $32.50 to $62.50.