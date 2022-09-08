City Week: Weekly Picks

Next time you listen to your favorite murder podcast, ponder for a moment the fate of the victims, the unsettled spirits that can’t break free of this mortal coil, their unwilling dissociation unresolved. Amy Bruni is here for you. Paranormal investigator, author, podcaster and star of The Travel Channel’s “Kindred Spirits” and a “Ghost Nation,” Bruni shares hair-raising tales from her countless hours hunting ghosts at America’s most haunted locations. She also hosts the “Haunted Road” podcast and owns Strange Escapes paranormal excursions. 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Rialto Theatre, 318 Congress Street, ticketmaster.com , $27 to $75

Dog Days of Summer You have just three more weeks to take your fur baby for a sniff through the Tucson Botanical Gardens at a bow-wow price, Stop for treats at the café. The gardens thoughtfully provides a “good manners” video to make sure all its guests have the best time at “Dog Days.” Take a look before you go: tucsonbotanical.org/event/dogdays.

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Sept. 30, Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, tucsonbotanical.org/event/dogdays/, $13 to $15, $3 per dog Sonoran Restaurant Week Ask for the Sonoran Restaurant Week menu at any participating restaurant to enjoy a three-course tribute to our city’s culinary history. The week highlights Tucson City of Gastronomy Certified Restaurants — Tucson-owned and independent — that keep our local food heritage alive by using primarily locally produced, traditional ingredients and environmentally and socially responsible business practices. Tucson Weekly is a sponsor.

Times and locations vary, Friday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Sept. 18, sonoranrestaurantweek.com; $25, $35 or $45 for a three-course meal.

‘Grease’ Singalong Here’s a cool thing to do with all those outgrown COVID-19 locks. Pull them into a ponytail and go party with a movie theater full of John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John wannabes. T-birds? Raked ‘rods? Poodle skirts? Bobby socks? Beauty school dropouts? The Loft says, “You’re the ones that we want!” You’re in for onscreen lyrics, Grease Goodie Bags filled with fun interactive props, a Rockin’ Rydell Costume Contest and more surprises. It’s also a timely tribute. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard, loftcinema.org, $6 to $10 Bici y Burros Ride Tucson is the second-most bicycle-friendly city in the United States, so says national real estate giant, Redfin. The annual bike ride Cyclovia, which encourages street activity for safer neighborhoods, shows how we can use that asset for good as well as for sport. The monthly Bici y Burros Ride through Tucson neighborhoods south and west of Downtown keep the momentum going. Hosted by Familias Unidas Ganando Accesibilidad (FUGA), the ride is part of an effort to advocate for safe streets and mobility for the communities there.

8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Ward 1 City Council Office, 940 W. Alameda Street, facebook.com/FUGATucson, free

Music Under the Stars: Celebrate Tucson Under the direction of its new conductor, Khris Dodge, The Tucson Pops Orchestra launches its 68th fall season with a concert featuring Mindy Ronstadt, Linda Ronstadt’s niece and a next-gen member of that “royal family” of Tucson musicians. Mindy grew up singing and, after high school graduation, she toured with Tucson-based Up with People. For the concert, she will sing four of Linda Ronstadt’s hits with new arrangements by Dodge. Also featured is three-time Emmy-Award winning arranger, conductor and multi-instrumentalist Jeff Haskell, and the debut of “Western Suite for Orchestra III Rowdy,” a new work by Betsy Morgan. In keeping with the Old West theme, the Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum will exhibit vintage horse wagons. Bring a blanket or a folding chair because seating is limited and fills up quickly.

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way, tucsonpops.org, free

Ask the Authors: Arizona Sport History Roundtable Live Presentation via Zoom As all eyes turn again to UA athletics, the Arizona Historical Society offers a panel of sports writers to assess the depth and range of popular sports’ evolution from their origins to the present day. Beginning with the Border Conference in the 1930s, the discussion will cover desegregation and the advent of women’s teams, Mexican American baseball players, female bulldoggers and female sports journalists. An audience discussion follows. Source material for the event is a collection of related sports articles we can read for free at muse.jhu.edu/issue/47140 through Friday, Sept. 30.

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Zoom link provided with reservation, Arizona Historical Society, arizonahistoricalsociety.org, free.

Orkesta Mendoza & the Magic of Mexico

Sergio Mendoza is having a sensational year. Long the Calexico multi-instrumentalist most likely to inspire the query, “Who is that guy?,” Mendoza stepped up to the producer role for Calexico’s 2022 release, “El Mirador.” With his own band, Orkesta Mendoza, he had toured 25 European cities behind its 2017 release, “Vamos a Guarachar.” This Saturday “Orkesta Mendoza Salvador Duran and Friends” hopes to add a symphony audience to its ever-expanding fanbase by kicking off the Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s ”¡Celebración latina! Specials” series. The evening includes works by Mexican composers reflecting a range of Mexican and related indigenous cultures, past and present. José Luis Gomez conducts. Throughout, the audience experience will be amplified by a video presentation of Mexican landscapes by photographer and multimedia artist Nicholas Bardonnay.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, ticketmaster.com, $29 to $49

Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera



Etherton Gallery features an exhibit of Jay Dusard’s iconic and influential photographs of the American West through Saturday, Sept. 17. The works, featuring cowboy portraits mostly made between 1980 and 1982, can be describes as monumental in scale. After having been awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship, Dusard traveled 25,000 miles photographing cowboys and women of North Ama erica with an 8-inch by 10-inch view camera. His travels covered 45 ranches in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The works were published as “The North American Cowboy: A Portrait.”

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday through Sept. 17, Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Avenue, facebook.com/ethertongallery, free