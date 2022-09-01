City Week: Weekly Picks

Invisible Theatre: ‘Lifespan of a Fact’ When has the relationship of fact to fiction been more paramount in American culture? Directed by Susan Claasen, with an assist from Fred Rodriguez, “Lifespan of a Fact” explores the nature of the distinction, its conditions, nuances and consequences. The play shows the dynamics of a millennial fact-checker challenging the work of a renowned essayist under an excruciating deadline and the commanding editor of an elite magazine. A special event accompanying the Sept. 8 show features former Arizona Daily Star editor Ann Brown. Based on her experience writing for and editing most sections of the paper, Brown’s advice is, “If your mom says she loves you, check it out.” Mature audiences only.

Various times Thursday, Sept. 1, to Sunday, Sept. 11, except Monday, Sept. 5, Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Avenue, Tucson, invisibletheatre.com, tickets start at $20

The Best Bead Show While gem and rock fans flock to the JOGS Fall Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show at Tucson Expo Center, a nearby event showcases billions of beads. There’s more to adornment than rock-based flash and dazzle, and a schedule of classes features ways to choose, craft and apply beads for maximum effect. Wholesalers are also welcome.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to Sunday, Sept. 4, Best Western Tucson Airport, 6801 S. Tucson Boulevard, Tucson, bestbeadshow.com, free ‘The Wizard of Rings’ Hijinks and hilarity are hallmarks of Gaslight Theatre’s original comedy melodramas. They mash together our favorite tropes and lace them with pratfalls and puns. In Wizard of the Rings, the evil sorceress Gorgonelle pursues the power of The Great Ring, now in the hands of wobbit Froyo Robbins. Count on at least one character to fly across the room. By all means stay to sing along with the cast in the closing olio.

5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 6, The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, thegaslighttheatre.com, $27, $15 for kids

Chillin’ at the Chul Say goodbye to these fun summer evenings after the weekend, but there’s still time to enjoy the last of Tohono Chul’s first summer series, Chillin’ at the Chul. The shade of mature trees helps keep the gardens 10 degrees cooler than the surrounding area. Saturdays are family friendly with nature play provided by the Children’s Museum of Oro Valley. Live music in the Bistro features Derdog on Friday, and Steff and the Articles on Saturday.

5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte, Tucson, tohonochul.org, free RinCon 2022 The nonprofit Southern Arizona Gamers Association keeps the spirit of Tucson Comic-Con alive after closing time with dinner, headliner events and games from Friday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 5. They promise four full days of games including RPGs, board games, CCGs and Artemis. Along with dinner menus and daily event details, reservations for daytime gaming at Comic-Con are available at its RinCon 2022 page at eventbrite.com.

Various times Friday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 5, Ramada by Wyndham, 777 W. Cushing Street, Tucson, rincongames.com, eventbrite.com, $10 to $85 Ready, Set, Rec! Six Tucson Parks and Recreation vans full of outdoor toys and play structures, sports equipment and accessible games deliver playdates to neighborhood kids every weekend. From 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, they’ll visit Palo Verde, Limberlost and Lincoln parks. Their monthly schedules are posted on their website. Events always feature something special, like Golf SNAG or Race Car, but regularly include cornhole, board games, hula hoops, giant chess, giant checkers, giant connect 4, cards, music, Mexican train, dominoes, giant Jenga, giant ring toss and walking sticks. COVID-19 safeguards apply.

Details: tucsonaz.gov/parks/readysetrec

2022 Diaspora Showcase Africa: Koras & Guitars

Sensational color and spice are on the menu of food, fashion and music planned for Sept. 3 in the 18th edition of the award-winning Diaspora Showcase. Directed and produced by Kwevi Quaye, the show features works by designers and artists widely acclaimed in Africa, including Ghanaian designer, Kwame Koranteng, who presented his collection recently at London’s Spring Fashion Week; Surinamese designer Else Hardjopawiro, who debuted at Milan Fashion Week and was featured in Vogue, and veteran Nigerian designer Maria K Adeeko.

The musical performance will explore acoustic interpretations of South Africa’s legendary singer, Miriam Makeba. Music headliners include Kora instrumentalist Karamo Susso from Mali; guitarist Fernando Perdomo, best known from the popular Netflix music documentary “Echo in The Canyon,” and Congolese guitarist, Jason Tambo, who has performed with Bono, Ziggy Marley and Peter Gabriel, among others.

Show hosts are musician and singer-songwriter Victoria Williams and Gayle Bass of the TV show “Right This Minute.”

6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Savoy Opera House, Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, 520-729-7772, diasporashowcase.com, tickets start at $69