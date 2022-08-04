City Week: Weekly Picks

Anime Art Exhibition Throughout August The venue & Gallery likes to bill itself as “an art gallery for weirdos,” focusing on zines, comic art, designer toys, collectibles and other nontraditional work. Their anime exhibition last year was such a big success that they’re bringing it back. If you love anime, you’ll love this gallery exhibition, Chibi market and Otaku Nation pop-up shop. The show will be up throughout August, but make sure you get to the 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, opening reception. You can show up in cosplay if you want, and who wants to miss that?

6 p.m., 419 N. Avenue, free, andgallery.art.

“Shooting Star” Thursday, Aug. 4, to Saturday, Sept. 3 There are a lot of good ways to set up a story, but I think “being snowed in at an airport with your long-lost college lover” sure is a good one. This show by Steven Dietz, directed by Samantha Cormier and starring Shanna Brock and Stephen Frankenfield, starts this weekend at Live Theatre Workshop. It’s about college lovers Elena, ever the hippie, and Reed, who has become straitlaced and corporate. When they find themselves stuck at an airport bar in a nightfall of reminiscing and alcohol, the night is full of laughter, nostalgia and surprises. Show runs Thursday, Aug. ,4 to Saturday, Sept. 3, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays (with a Saturday matinee on Sept. 3). Various times, Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, $23 general admission, $21 military/seniors/students, $17 Thursdays/previews,

livetheatreworkshop.org Movies in the Park: “Sing” Friday, Aug. 5 We love that there are so many wonderful ways to watch a movie. No, we’re not in “snuggle up with a blanket and hot cocoa” season, but we are in “sit outside in the park with snacks, a lawn chair and a giant screen” season, and we’re excited about that. Three cheers for Cox Communications, hosting this summer series at Reid Park’s Outdoor Performance Center. Pack a picnic, venture out at dusk with the kids and enjoy the popular 2016 film “Sing.” The story of an animal singing competition, it features the voices of stars including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Ariana Grande and Stevie Wonder. Food trucks available.

7:45 p.m., Reid Park DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way, free, coxmoviesinthepark.com

KXCI’s ninth annual House Rockin’ Blues Review Friday, Aug. 5 We’re up for any rockin’ blues review, but especially one hosted by this beloved local radio station and featuring killer artists like Aki Kumar, aka “The King of Bollywood Blues,” and opener Heather Hardy & The Dusty City Blues Band. Allyn Haynes catering will sell food because the blues can burn some serious calories. Refueling is a must.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show to follow at 7:30 p.m. at El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th Street, $20 in advance for general admission, $18 in advance for KXCI and SABHF members, $25 day-of tickets, bit.ly/KXCIKumar.

click to enlarge ’90s Party Cosmic Bingo Friday, Aug. 5 I think bingo is one of life’s simple pleasures and playing with friends is frankly underrated. This bingo sesh at Casino Del Sol takes things to the next level with a ’90s theme. Come dressed in your favorite flared leather pants and cropped tank. And men, we want to see that hair meticulously, ridiculously spiked. Kristine Levine of 96.1 KLPX’s The Frank Show is the night’s special guest host. Sales start at 9 p.m.

10:30 p.m. Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, casinodelsol.com

Cool Summer Nights Saturday, Aug. 6 The Desert Museum’s summer series is back for another week, this time with the theme of “A MARVELous Evening.” Dress up as your favorite superhero and learn about desert plants and animals’ superpowers. Pot a Groot-style plant to take home, vote for your favorite super animal, browse goodies from Bookmans, enjoy space-themed activities from the Planetary Science Institute and check out a live animal show. First 50 kids in line at 5 p.m. get reusable superhero straws, and adults can enjoy the specialty Gamora Cocktail while they watch the sunset.

5 to 9 p.m., Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road, $24.95 general admission, $22.95 seniors, $13.95 youth 3 to 12, free for members and kids under 3. Other discounts available, desertmuseum.org Fairy Tales Free First Saturday Event Saturday, Aug. 6 Real-life live fairies (and/or people dressed as fairies) will be reading stories to kiddos. Kids can also do their own storybook craft and explore the Enchanted Fairy Land in the glow of all the twinkly lights.

6 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, Valley of the Moon Tucson, 2544 E. Allen Road, free, tucsonvalleyofthemoon.com

Summer Safari Nights

Saturday, Aug. 6

Summer is in full swing over at the Reid Park Zoo, where guests can enjoy this weekly event series in the cool of the evening. Great for kids and adults, these nights feature live music, games, keeper chats and other special activities. This week’s theme is “Positively Primates” and will have Rock Solid Climbing and Fitness teaching guests climbing exercises so they can learn how to brachiate like monkeys and apes. It sounds like it’s going be bananas.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court, $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids 2 to 14 and free for kids under 2, reidparkzoo.org