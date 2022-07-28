City Week: Weekly Picks

Meet a Mermaid If you’ve got a mermaid-loving kiddo, you don’t want to miss out on this one. After all, how many times in your life do you get to see a real live mermaid? Not many, which is why it’s so mysterious that you will have an opportunity to see one this Friday in Tucson. There are varying accounts as to how this beautiful creature made her way from the ocean and now hangs out in the saltwater pool at Hotel McCoy, but the important thing is she’s here now, ready to receive your admiration. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, Hotel McCoy Tucson, 720 W. Silverlake Road, facebook.com/events/1357251864800403/1358165298042393.

Susan Artemis

Too Darn Hot. Talk about a song for our times. It truly is too darn hot. I feel like maybe that’s what the cicadas have been singing this whole time, in their own language. Whether you want to sup or refill your cup with your baby tonight, this show at the Century Room has you covered. Artemis’ “Love Songs From the Dark Side of the Lounge” sold out, and now the pianist and vocalist has put together a new show based on the Cole Porter Classic.

7 and 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, The Century Room, 311 E. Congress Street, $15 to $20, one drink minimum, eventbrite.com/e/susan-artemis-too-darn-hot-tickets-361509593927. Monsoon Madness Plant Sale This annual sale at Tohono Chul is always a special treat, something wonderful to look forward to in the heat of the summer. Whether you’re looking to dip your toes into plant parenthood with a classic succulent, hopping into starting a garden of edible plants or wanting to get really wacky with your plant collection, you’ll find what you need at this sale. You will also find food trucks, drinks and music! And admission to Tohono Chul is FREE during the sale, so you can see plenty of bonus plants besides the ones you decide to take home.

3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte, free, tohonochul.org/sales-and-special-events.

Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum: Plant Party

Can’t get enough flora after the Monsoon Madness Plant Sale? Keep the party going this evening with the botany staff at the Desert Museum. They’ll be there to answer your questions about the best plants to take home for your windowsill or garden. If you sign up in advance, you can take a guided VIP tour of the cactus garden. Even if you miss sign-ups for the tour, though, you can still enjoy a prickly pear margarita, chat with docents, see art exhibits and pet the stingrays. Plant-y of things to do.

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road, $24.95 GA, $22.95 senior, $13.95 youth, free for kids under 3 and museum members, desertmuseum.org/visit/events_saturday_csn.php.