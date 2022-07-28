City Week: Weekly Picks

Meet a Mermaid
If you’ve got a mermaid-loving kiddo, you don’t want to miss out on this one. After all, how many times in your life do you get to see a real live mermaid? Not many, which is why it’s so mysterious that you will have an opportunity to see one this Friday in Tucson. There are varying accounts as to how this beautiful creature made her way from the ocean and now hangs out in the saltwater pool at Hotel McCoy, but the important thing is she’s here now, ready to receive your admiration. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, Hotel McCoy Tucson, 720 W. Silverlake Road, facebook.com/events/1357251864800403/1358165298042393.
Susan Artemis
Too Darn Hot. Talk about a song for our times. It truly is too darn hot. I feel like maybe that’s what the cicadas have been singing this whole time, in their own language. Whether you want to sup or refill your cup with your baby tonight, this show at the Century Room has you covered. Artemis’ “Love Songs From the Dark Side of the Lounge” sold out, and now the pianist and vocalist has put together a new show based on the Cole Porter Classic.
7 and 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, The Century Room, 311 E. Congress Street, $15 to $20, one drink minimum, eventbrite.com/e/susan-artemis-too-darn-hot-tickets-361509593927.
Monsoon Madness Plant Sale
This annual sale at Tohono Chul is always a special treat, something wonderful to look forward to in the heat of the summer. Whether you’re looking to dip your toes into plant parenthood with a classic succulent, hopping into starting a garden of edible plants or wanting to get really wacky with your plant collection, you’ll find what you need at this sale. You will also find food trucks, drinks and music! And admission to Tohono Chul is FREE during the sale, so you can see plenty of bonus plants besides the ones you decide to take home.
3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte, free, tohonochul.org/sales-and-special-events.
Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum: Plant Party
Can’t get enough flora after the Monsoon Madness Plant Sale? Keep the party going this evening with the botany staff at the Desert Museum. They’ll be there to answer your questions about the best plants to take home for your windowsill or garden. If you sign up in advance, you can take a guided VIP tour of the cactus garden. Even if you miss sign-ups for the tour, though, you can still enjoy a prickly pear margarita, chat with docents, see art exhibits and pet the stingrays. Plant-y of things to do.
6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road, $24.95 GA, $22.95 senior, $13.95 youth, free for kids under 3 and museum members, desertmuseum.org/visit/events_saturday_csn.php.
Badges and Backpacks
When you’re a kid, summer vacation stretches out before you, full of shimmer and promise. But, all too soon, you find it’s coming to an end, your parents muttering something about “back to school.” This event put on by the sheriff’s department just might take the edge off. It fills all three exhibit halls at the Tucson Convention Center, and features back-to-school activities; health, vision and dental screenings; vaccinations; and safety information. The first 3,000 school-aged kids to attend the event get free backpacks filled with school supplies!
8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue, free, facebook.com/events/514429747093687
“The Greatest Showman” Sing-Along
Picture this: It’s December 2017, you just picked up one of those snazzy new InstaPots to give your mom for Christmas, and you’ve never heard of COVID-19. A new musical inspired by P.T. Barnum is in theaters, and it’s all your friends are talking about. Life is good. Transport yourself back to the days of old at this screening at the Fox Theater. The music in this show is by award-winning songwriters Pasek and Paul, the folks behind “La La Land” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” Lyrics are up on the screen so you can sing your heart out. 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 30, Fox Tucson, 17 W. Congress Street, $7.50 to $10, foxtucson.com/event/greatest-showman/tickets.
Summer Safari Nights
Dog Days and Astronomy Summer. I think there’s some sort of old proverb that says, “Look up and feast your eyes upon the wonder of the universe. Look down and feast your eyes on the wonder of canines.” (I made that up). But starry desert skies and dogs are two of my favorite things, and this week you can learn more about both at the Reid Park Zoo. Spend time with the African wild dogs, learn how animals use stars to navigate and search for food, and enjoy the usual activities like the carousel and food specials. A doggone good time.
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 3400 Zoo Court, $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids 2 to 14, reidparkzoo.org/event/summer-safari-night.
Sonoran Ecstatic Dance
According to the event description, ecstatic dance is “a freeform movement journey held in a safe and sacred container & facilitated by a professional DJ.” And you do it barefoot, and you don’t talk, and you don’t have any judgement for yourself or others. It sounds great for anyone who likes to move their body! This event features yoga with Kyndle Fire Yoga of Tucson Yoga Jam, an open ceremony, then ecstatic dancing with DocZion, featuring live drumming by Lori Carol of Gratitude Drum Circle. It ends with a closing circle.
Doors open at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, July 31, Studio Space Tucson, 4648 E. Speedway Blvd, $20 to $25, eventbrite.com/e/sonoran-ecstatic-dance-tucson-tickets-370012837357.
Art Walk
Did you know there’s a free art walk on the first Thursday of every month in the Foothills Art District at Skyline and Campbell? This month, the Wilde Meyer Gallery will be featuring artists Brenda Bredvik, Kate Dardine and Wayne Salge, among many others. Come see and support local art while out on an evening stroll in this pleasant little corner of Tucson. You can also enjoy light refreshments and live music.
4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive, free, wildemeyer.com/events.