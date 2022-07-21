City Week: Weekly Picks

Swap & Shop with the Ninth House & Cero Tucson A magical swap, in my opinion, is the best kind of swap. So, if you have some gently used tarot decks, crystals or related literature, bring them by this event to see if you can swap for something that suits you better. That’s on the Ninth House end of things. Cero will host a clothing swap for those looking to update their wardrobe or accessory rack. Ready, set, swap!

6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, The Ninth House, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road, free admission.

Tony Frank & Friends play Tony Bennett & Frank Sinatra Have you made it over to the Century Room yet? The Downtown jazz club is full of good entertainment this summer, including jazz jams on Sundays, cocktail hours with piano soloists on Thursdays and Saturdays, a vinyl DJ on Friday nights, a singalong piano bar on Wednesdays and wine and mezcal tasting events. This week don’t miss an homage to two of jazz’s most legendary vocalists. The night will focus on the albums “Tony Bennett/Bill Evans” and “Francis Albert Sinatra & Antonio Carlos Obim,” from 1975 and 1967, respectively.

Shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, July 22, The Century Room in Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, entrance at Fifth and Congress, $15 to $20. Movies in the Park: ‘Luca’ There’s nothing like an outdoor movie on a summer night. Throw in a popsicle, food trucks and a session for running barefoot in the grass and you’ve got yourself a whole evening of childhood nostalgia. Cox Communications is hosting this free summer series at Reid Park. Watch this beloved Disney film set in a town on the Italian Riviera and fantasize about a life where you are wiling away your days living in Europe.

7:45 p.m. Friday, July 22, Reid Park DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way, free admission.

Movies at the Fox Tucson Theatre: ‘The Breakfast Club’

Maybe we, as a country, would get our act together if we were forced to spend one Saturday in detention and ultimately reconcile our differences for the greater good. At the very least, maybe we, as a country, should all sit down together and watch “The Breakfast Club,” the 1985 classic featuring “a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess and a criminal.” The Fox Tucson Theatre is showing it this weekend, and anyone who’s not a Neo-Maxi Zoon dweebie is gonna be there. VIP doors open at 5:30 p.m., GA doors at 6:30 and film starts at 7:30. Ticket prices include movie, popcorn, soda and takeaway breakfast supplies.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, tickets start at $25 general admission, $10 students with ID, $100 VIP, foxtucson.com

