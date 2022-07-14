City Week: Weekly Picks

The tales of Paul Bunyan, Pecos Bill and John Henry are coming to Live Theatre Workshop’s Children’s Stage this summer, via a beautiful combination of puppetry, shadow work, folk songs, movement and even original music. We’ve all heard the tales of these folk heroes. However, this original production — written and directed by Richard Gremel and with music written and adapted by him and David Ragland — brings them to life in a whole new way. Bring the kids to revisit these stories about lending a helping hand, standing up for others and always showing determination.

You know what the world needs more of? Sorbet and cider pairings. Not only does it sound delicious, but both are gluten free and vegan, so you can invite your friends without trying to remember which ones of them don’t eat carbs and animal products. Try the prickly pear lemon cider with prickly pear sorbet, the passionfruit rose cider with mango passionfruit sorbet, or the PB and strawberry jelly (nitro) cider with the red berry sorbet. Why did none of us think of this before?

It’s the second and final weekend of the Invisible Theatre’s summer cabaret series, featuring world-class, air-conditioned entertainment. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Rob Boone, Christine Vivona and Katherine Byrnes present “I Love Paris! A Bastille Day Celebration!” They will have everything from Piaf to Porter to feed your fantasies of a Parisian summer. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Armen Dirtadian, Betsy Kruse Craig and Daniel “Sly” Slipetsky present “You Gotta Have ‘Hart’ — Gershwin and Porter Too!” This show will be Too Darn Hot.

Broad Edge Calligraphy for Beginners. Calligraphy is one of those things that would be really cool to learn, but I always feel like I wouldn’t know where to start? How do I get from someone whose handwriting is… uh… utilitarian… to being the go-to friend when people want fancy invitations written out for their event? This two-day class might just be my (and your) ticket to the good life! It goes over basics ranging from how to hold the pen and set up your paper to beginner strokes, letters, word spacing and letter connections. You’ll leave with plenty of practice under your belt, as well as a path forward.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, Catalyst Art & Maker Space, Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110, saaca.org/about-catalyst.html, registration require, $135.





The Bans of Bash. Feeling helpless and sad? Here’s one fun thing you can do to help: Attend this fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Arizona at Tucson Hop Shop. Admission is free, but donations to support reproductive freedom are encouraged. The event features speakers from Planned Parenthood AZ, goods from local artists, live screenprinting by Tanline Printing, tattoo flash sales by Haunted Hands, food trucks, live music by DJ Shelby Athouguia and plenty more! Let’s get out there!

Summer Safari Nights: Bird is the Word and Reptiles Rule. According to several of the results on the first page of a Google search, birds are technically reptiles. News to me! Come celebrate the scaly skin and colorful feathers of some of Reid Park Zoo’s smaller residents this weekend at this evening event. Visit the animals, attend keeper chats and play games with Ready, Set, Rec. If you get hungry or thirsty, grab dinner and a cold drink. Adults can enjoy live music by Star Alliance while the kids ride the Cox Jungle Carousel.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court, reidparkzoo.org , $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids 2 to 14, free for zoo members and kids under 2.



Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum: Mad About Monsoons. Did you see that study out of the UA recently that said the smell of desert rain can be good for your health? No wonder we love monsoons so much here in the Old Pueblo. Come learn about monsoons, desert skies, fluorescent minerals and Sonoran wildlife at this event in the cool of the evening. You can also visit the stingray touch exhibit, the Packrat Playhouse and several art galleries. And don’t forget to order the night’s specialty cocktail, a Desert Storm!

“Pretty Woman: The Musical.” A college professor of mine once said that, though she considers herself a staunch feminist, she couldn’t deny that she sometimes fantasized about Richard Gere sweeping her off her feet into a life of luxury like in the movie “Pretty Woman.” This beloved love story has been made into a musical and is now coming through town via Broadway in Tucson. Starring Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal and rising star Olivia Valli, the show is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winning Jerry Mitchell, who brought us “Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots” and “Legally Blonde.”

Joe Bourne and Friends. Award-winning vocalist Joe Bourne is originally from Massachusetts, but these days he’s well known in European circles for his jazz-, blues- and spirituals-influenced popular music. Come let him capture your heart in this performance as part of SAACA’s summer jazz concert series. Tunes like “Stormy Monday Blues,” “Dhat Dher” and “Misty” will strum jazz fans’ heartstrings. And his showmanship in everything from bossa nova songs to a Nat King Cole tribute just could make a jazz fan out of anyone.

5 p.m. Thursday, July 21, La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, saaca.org, bring your own chairs, free.