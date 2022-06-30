City Week: Weekly Picks

Camping. If you’ve ever spent extended periods in the great outdoors with your loved ones, you may now refer to them as your loved/hated ones. Part of Live Theatre Workshop’s Etcetera Late Night Series, this show is about what nature’s beauty brings out in us: the good, the bad and the ugly. Actors Ally Tanzillo and Allison Talavera both play multiple roles in this late-night comedy, which is also directed by Tanzillo. 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays July 1-9. Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $10.



Kitty Haha Comedy Night for Cats, Performed by Cat People. Comedy nights are fun, but did you know the No. 1 complaint by attendees is simply, "There weren't enough cats"? Our local cat lounge, El Jefe, is finally here to remedy this age-old problem. Haven't you always wanted to have a cuddly kitty on your lap while you you're watching a comedy show, feline relaxed and loving live? This is your night. They'll also be awarding a prize to the lucky person with the best crazy cat lady costume. 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1. El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave. $18.

Summer Safari Nights: Spots and Stripes. There’s something about the spotted and striped animals that tends to get kids—and, let’s face it, plenty of adults too—excited. Whether it’s the geometric shapes on a giraffe, the fashionable print on a cheetah or the clean lines of a zebra, the patterns of nature are just worth getting excited about! Come visit the Reid Park Zoo in the cool of the evening and visit all the animals, with a special focus on these patterned pals. You can also enjoy food and cold drinks, take a ride on the Cox Jungle Carousel, play games, and hear live music by the Cornerstone Band. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 children, free for members and kids under 2.





Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum: Creatures of the Night. In a sense, all Tucsonans become creatures of the night during the summer, because that’s when leaving the house is the most bearable. Tonight at the Desert Museum, join some of your fellow night creatures, including bats performing aerial maneuvers, beavers splashing around, and scorpions glowing green under blacklights. You can learn more about the desert from docents all night long, check out art exhibits in the museum galleries and pay a few extra bucks to touch the stingrays. You can even set your kid loose in the Packrat Playhouse for half an hour while you sip on the night’s specialty cocktail, the “Lions Gaze.” 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $24.96 adults, $22.95 seniors, $13.95 youth 3 to 12 and free for members and kids under 3.



Sunset Historical Tours at the Mescal Movie Set. If you've seen a Western movie, like Tombstone or The Quick and the Dead, you've probably already seen the Mescal movie set on screen. But this month, you can reserve a slot to take a historical tour of the set right at sunset. Grab a cowboy hat and boots and come check out this 1800s cinematic town, where you can pretend you're hanging out with Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, Sharon Stone, Clint Eastwood and Leonardo DiCaprio. Tours at 6:30 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 and July 16. 1538 N. Mescal Road in Benson, AZ. $15.

Cat Video Fest 2022. There was a time when, if you watched your cat do something really cute or weird, you’d just have to hold that memory in your heart forever, never to be shared with anyone. (Unless you want to try awkwardly verbally explaining it until you’re forced to mutter a defeated, “I guess you had to be there.”) But, thanks to the wonders of technology, we are living in an era in which cat video content is abundant. Come to the Loft to see more than 100 cat videos, curated by Will Braden, creator of the Henri, le Chat Noir videos. This show is produced specifically for this festival and can’t be seen online, so don’t miss out. (Don’t miss meowt?) 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10, or $8 members and children.



Marana’s Star Spangled Spectacular Car Show. There’s something about a car show that feels distinctly American, so what better way to celebrate Independence Day than with Obsessions Car Club? This car show event blessedly has covered parking, and there is plenty to do to keep the thousands of attendees entertained. The Civic Orchestra of Tucson presents a musical instrument petting zoo, the kids can enjoy a playground full of inflatables and a splash pad, and more than 30 food tucks are at the ready to get you some grub. And don’t miss the fireworks show at 9 p.m.! 4 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Crossroads Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road.

AZ Indoor Artisan Market. Tucson is a great place for artisan markets, and in the summer, it’s best to just keep events indoors where it’s air conditioned. We don’t want all those handmade candles melting! Come check out this small group of local businesses offering handmade products including crystals, paintings, jewelry, baked goods, toys, knits, embroidery and herbal items. It’s never a bad time to support local artists. 10 a.m. Sunday, July 3. Spark Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway Blvd.

Wilde Meyer Gallery July Tucson Art Walk. Evening strolls in Tucson, during which you feel like you’re walking through a landscape painting, can be hard to beat (and bonus points if everything smells all monsoon-y). This monthly art walk hosted by Wilde Meyer Gallery is in the Foothills Art District at Skyline and Campbell, and features artists including Dana Hoopers, Judith D’Agostino, Sherri Belassen and plenty more. So, not only will you enjoy the feeling you might be walking through a landscape painting, but you can actually buy some paintings as well, should any strike your fancy. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7.