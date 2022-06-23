City Week: Weekly Picks

Queer Bazaar. Happy Pride Month! Tucson Hop Shop is celebrating with an evening full of shopping and other festivities to benefit the Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th and the National Center for Transgender Equality. Come on down to support local LGBTQIA+ vendors and artists, sip a cold beer and enjoy some chow from local food trucks (including The Curry Pot, Ciao Down and HUB Ice Cream). There are so many talented folks here in the Old Pueblo, and we always love an event that brings so many of them together into one place—especially for such a great cause. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Reid Park Zoo Summer Safari Nights. We love the Zoo, but we especially love the Zoo when it’s open for special evening hours, allowing us to spend the hottest parts of the day hiding in an air-conditioned building. That’s why this series, which features animal encounters, keeper chats, photo ops and special food and drinks, is so great. This week’s theme is “From the Amazon to the Andes – Celebrating South American Animals.” Special guests Geraldo and Lupita of Salsòn Dancers will be providing a dance demonstration and instruction so you can get your Latin American groove on. Live music by Chalako. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors 62+, $6.50 kids 2 to 14.



click to enlarge Bigstock

Cool Summer Nights: Party With Pollinators. I am sure you already marked your calendars, but friendly reminder that it’s National Pollinator Week! Shout out to the bees, birds, butterflies, bats, beetles and probably even some creatures that don’t start with “B” who keep our desert ecosystem thriving. I mean, did you know that the Sonoran Desert alone has more than 700 species of bees? 700!!! Come learn more about these pretty lil’ pollinators, see and hear some night blooming plants, and enjoy the Sonoran Wildlife at this event at the Desert Museum. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $24.95 GA, $22.95 senior 65+, $13.95 kids 3 to 12.

Dog Stuff Swap Meet. Can you relate to the feeling I sometimes have of wanting to bring my dog home a gift when I go out to do something fun and can’t bring her along? I just want to make it up to her! Kill two or three birds with one stone at this event, where you can have fun, bring something home for your dog and even get rid of some dog stuff you don’t need anymore. Swapping, selling, trading—whatever floats your boat in this exchange of all things canine. The event is free, but please leave your dogs at home to minimize chaos. 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Journey Agility Training Center, 4809 E. Speedway Blvd.

Did you miss

playing through Oro Valley’s outdoor movie series last week? Never fear, because this week it’s playing in Sierra Vista’s outdoor movie series! There’s nothing like an outdoor movie on a summer night. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on, kick back and enjoy. You can bring your own snacks or enjoy treats from Lori’s Poppin Kettlecorn, Two Barking Dogs and (perhaps most importantly) Icee Queen. You can make this into a day trip by visiting the aquatic center in Sierra Vista, too! to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista.

Viva Performing Arts 35th Anniversary. Did you know that Mara Wilson, the actress who played the title character in Danny DeVito’s Matilda, is turning 35 this year? Yes, we are all old! But also turning 35 this year is Viva Performing Art Center, the passion project of artistic director Julie Gallego. This celebration at the Fox Theatre features Gallego’s dance companies Ballet Folklorico San Juan, Ballet Folklorico Arizona, and Viva Arizona Dance Co. Plus, special guests vocalist Olga Flores and ensemble Mariachi Sonido de Mexico. This is something worth celebrating, and this lineup won’t disappoint! 3 p.m. doors, 4 p.m. showtime. Sunday, June 26. Fox Theatre, 17. W. Congress St. $20 to $30.

Mezcal Sunday: Sotol. Are you embarrassed by how little you know about agave-based spirits for someone who lives in the Sonoran Desert? Or do you know a lot about agave-based spirits and just want to learn more? Either way, I think this new tasting series at The Century Room is for you. Doug Smith will guide guests through four tastes of sotol, along with some light food. 6 p.m. doors / 7 p.m. tasting Sunday, June 26. The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St. The event is $35, or you can pay $40 to get a VIP reservation at the Cup Café at 5 p.m. before the tasting.

Yoga in the Gardens. As the blazing heat of summer sets in, it’s becoming critical to wake up early (when it is still blazing hot but slightly less so), if you have any desire to venture outside. These morning yoga sessions at Tohono Chul are a good way to get in some time connecting with nature, while also doing something nice for yourself. Mary Carhuff, a certified yoga teacher and yoga therapist, is leading the class. All are welcome to attend. Just bring a mat, a water bottle and a hat. A beautiful way to start the day! 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 28. Tohono Chul Performance Garden, 7366 Paseo del Norte. $10.

Martin Schoeller: CloseUp. Itching to get out of town? This new art exhibit at Bisbee’s Artemizia Annex gallery features the work of Martin Schoeller, one of the preeminent contemporary portrait photographers. You’ve almost certainly seen his work on the cover of publications like Time, Rolling Stone, GQ and National Geographic. Originally from Germany, he now lives in NYC, but will be in attendance for an opening reception of this exhibit. The Artemizia Foundation has hundreds of works by 90 artists, including Banksy, de Kooning and Warhol. Come check it out! Reception is 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 and runs through Sept. 10. Artemizia Annex gallery, 24 Main Street, Bisbee, AZ.