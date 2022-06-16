City Week: Weekly Picks

Brew at the Zoo 2022. The cool thing about going to the zoo is that you get to walk around and see all kinds of different animals and habitats. The less cool thing about the zoo is that you don’t usually get to sip on a broad selection of lagers, ales and hard ciders while you do it. But never fear! Brew at the Zoo is here, with your chance to sample local brews and support the Zoo’s animal care, conservation and education programs. Live Music by Heart & Soul, food from POPPED Artisan Popcorn and Pub Food by Craft Culinary Concepts, plus games and a selfie station. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $50 GA, $40 zoo member, $25 designated driver. Prices go up by $10 at the gate.

Poetry on the Moon. Lit lovers unite for an evening of poetry reading and beauty at Valley of the Moon Tucson! This event is a chance to support R&R Press (headed by the Weekly’s own Brian Smith and his wife, Maggie Smith) and its newest offering, a book by John Freeman. You’ll also get to hear poetry readings by Tucson Poets Tere Fowler Chapman, Diana Delgado, Logan Phillips, Julie Swarstad Johnson and former Tucson Weekly editor Mari Herreras. There’s nothing like beautiful words in a beautiful setting, especially on the summer solstice! 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Valley of the Moon Tucson, 2544 E. Allen Road. Free.





Oro Valley Movies on the Lawn. There’s a special sort of novelty to watching a movie outdoors with kids on a summer evening. Especially when the movie is Encanto, the 2021 Disney film with music by Lin Manuel Miranda. Bring something to sit on and plenty of snacks, and get ready to settle in for a movie night. Just, whatever you do, make sure you don’t talk about Bruno. We don’t do that. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Canada Dr. Free.

Ani DiFranco with Rainbow Girls. We’re going to let Ani DiFranco’s words about her album, “Revolutionary Love” speak mostly for themselves. “My songs have always reflected an acute connection between my personal life and the life of my society… As I started to come out of years of dealing with marriage problems, I saw my entire country in the same situation; the complete breakdown of communication and loss of empathy and connection. But after what seems like unforgivable damage, then where do you go? You can’t kick each other off the planet, you can’t change the past, so what then?” These are powerful topics, and set to beautiful music. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Fox Theatre Tucson, 17 W. Congress St. $27.50 to $55.

Jay Dusard: Cowboy With a Camera. After spending his childhood on an Illinois farm, Jay Dusard went on to study architecture and work in cartography. But while he was living in Tucson in the 1960s, he picked up photography. In 1981, he won a Guggenheim Fellowship that let him bound around the Southwest and capture striking portraits of cowboys and women. The Etherton Gallery’s summer exhibition features 12-13 of these monumental scale, archival pigment prints to give you a larger-than-life experience of Dusard’s work. Show opens Tuesday, June 21, with an opening reception at from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Ave.

The Crossword Play (or Ezmeranda's Gift). How do you make a successful crossword puzzle—one that's not overly difficult but not too boring? In this show, the conclusion of the Invisible Theatre's 50th anniversary season, the Puzzlemaker invites you into her workshop so she can show you all of her secrets. Including some non-word-game-related secrets, like that her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend commissioned her to make a puzzle. Will this cruciverbalist be backed into a crossword corner, or will she find a way to solve the puzzle of her own life? Come find out! Tuesday, June 21, to Saturday, June 25. Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. $40. $20 tickets available for the June 21 preview and for students.

Oh my gosh, how cute does this sound? It’s a chance for folks of all ages to get up close and personal with orchestral instruments. COT has been doing these events since 1995, teaching kids about the different types of musical instruments, inspiring others to start playing, and even giving adults who haven’t played since a high school a chance to rediscover the fun of making music. I see this as my personal opportunity to finally get to the bottom of what the heck a euphonium is. 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Bookmans Northwest, 3733 W. Ina Road; Thursday, June 23. at Bookmans Midtown, 3330 E. Speedway; Friday, June 24, at Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway. Free.

Wine Thursdays at the Century Room. Are you a jazz and wine lover? Or do you at least want to be the type of person who loves jazz and wine? Either way, the Century Room has got you covered with this new summer series, hosted by Hotel Congress sommelier Josh Osteen and special industry guests. They’re kicking things off this week with a set of Sonoran wines to keep things close to home. Doors open at 6 p.m. and events begin at 7 p.m. The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St. $30.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA. Come on down to the local contemporary art museum for a night full of live music by DJ Jaime J, food from Gigi’s Mexican Peruvian Fusion food truck and free beer from Barrio Brewing Company. Currently on display are exhibits about how our data relates to our identity, land and collectivity; a video installation about the intersections of masculinity, race and labor; and a set of paintings exploring shifting ideas of western landscape. (The best part is that, if Night at the Museum taught me anything, all of the exhibits will be alive during this event.) 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave. Free.