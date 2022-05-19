City Week: Weekly Picks

Civano Chiropractic is hosting this event to benefit local animal welfare organization Tucson Rescue Now. It’s a photographic celebration of rescue dogs, and tickets include admittance to the show, drink tickets, charcuterie cups or boards, and a chance to bid on auction items. Perhaps most importantly, you’ll even have a chance to meet some of the celeb pups featured in the show. Great fundraiser for a great cause, with a title paying tribute to the. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 20. Tickets start at $50.

Tucson’s newest jazz venue is featuring some of the top talents from across the country this spring, so it’s about time you head over for a night of music, classy cocktails, snacks and pure vibes. This week alone we’ve got the Paul Green Quartet on Thursday, May 19; the Max Goldschmid Quartet on Friday, May 20, and Susan Artemis on Saturday, May 21. Shows are at 9 and 10:30 p.m. and cost just $5 at the door. The new small bites menu features nopalitos ceviche, a cheese plate, olives, nuts and shrimp cocktail. Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

If you’re going to live in a city that’s so remarkably hot, then you really should be attending rooftop pool parties, right? The AC Hotel is kicking off this summer series this Saturday with an afternoon full of drinks, burgers, ice cream and swimming. DJ Walters the Don is bringing the live music, Little Love Burger has the food and HUB Ice Cream has the dessert. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21. $25. If you’re not a pool person, swing by on Thursday, May 19, to see a performance by acoustic guitarist Andrew Daniel Catas, and enjoy some tapas plates. 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19. AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson Downtown, 151 E. Broadway Blvd.

Dos Estaciones. The Arizona premiere of this Sundance award-winning Mexican film by Juan Pablo González is presented by Cinema Tropical, the UA Center for Latin American Studies and the Consulate General of Mexico in Tucson. It’s the story of María García, the owner of a tequila factory in the Jalisco Highlands that was once successful but now faces problems. When the factory is damaged by a flood, she must fight harder than ever to save the factory, a source of both great pride and economic drive for the community. González’s debut film serves as an answer to the typically idyllic melodrama ranchero, as well as a love letter to his homeland. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $6.

Oro Valley Movie on the Lawn: Call of the Wild. It’s that time of year where we get to watch movies outside again! Just bring something to sit on, something to snack on, and something to keep the bugs off of ya if bugs tend to like you. This month, Oro Valley Parks & Rec brings us the Harrison Ford flick (based on the Jack London novel) about a dog named Buck and his adventures as the newest member of a mail-delivery sled dog team in the Alaskan Yukon. Nothing like fantasizing about Alaska during the blazing heat of an Arizona summer. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Canada Drive.

Music Under the Stars. The Tucson Pops Orchestra summer concert series continues, this week with special guests Bob Atwell, Michael Fan and Jason Carder. Atwell began studying music education at Berklee College of Music, but later switched his major to electrical engineering. As he neared retirement a few years ago, he decided to go back to school to study composition. His piece, The László Scherzo Op. 60, was commissioned for Tucson Pops. Michael Fan is the concertmaster of Tucson Pops, but he also composes works for children, and tonight he’ll be the violin soloist. Carder, a professor at the UA, will be playing Trumpeter’s Lullaby. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22. DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. Free.





Vinylgeddon II Sale. Bruce Smith is the owner of Cassidy Collectibles, which hosts the enormous, annual Tucson Record Show in the fall. This sale is likely the last house sale before the big show. Come for the boxes of never-before-offered LPs in every genre. Come for the 45s for just two bucks apiece. Come for the discounts by volume! Or you can even come to sell your own collectible records. There’s nothing like the fun of sifting through records and looking for treasures, especially alongside folks who really know their record lore. 8 am. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22. 1212 E. Hampton. Email Bruce at cassidycollectibles@earthlink.net with special requests.

Wench Comedy’s Sixth Anniversary Comedy Showcase. Keeping anything going for six years is impressive. A plant? Wow! A book club? Impressive. A comedy show at a beloved local bar, through a global pandemic? Truly next level. Congratulations to the Surly Wench Pub on this milestone! Come on down to celebrate with host Roxy Merari and six of her funniest friends. There will be raffles and goodies, smiles and laughter, jokes and drinks, and so much to celebrate! 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. $7.