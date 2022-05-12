City Week: Weekly Picks

Astronomica. Feeling a little down about the state of the world? Maybe not quite ready for the heat of summer? What you need is an embodied, interactive, performative enactment of your star chart. Lucky for you, that’s exactly what Flam Chen is serving up for the next two weekends. This show combines theater devices and circus arts to transform the Annex Festival Grounds into a “star cupola” and read audience members’ star charts. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday May 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21. MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. $50 to be in the inner ring, have your chart read and be entered into a lottery to receive a personal enactment of your chart. Or $20 for watching from the outer ring, plus access to the generational reading and dance party.



Terry DeWald Trunk Show and Presentation. There's nothing like a Thursday in the gardens. At this special show at Tohono Chul, you'll hear from DeWald, who is an expert in American Indian Art. He'll be showing pieces through the middle part of the day, and at noon, he'll do a presentation on the history, methods and materials of desert Southwest basketry. He'll be especially focused on designs and processes used by the Western Apache, Yavapai, Akimel O'odham and Tohono O'odham weavers on display in the main gallery as part of the Roy J. Kurtz Collection of American Indian Art. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Free with admission: $15 GA, $13 senior/military/student with ID, $6 for kids aged 5 to 12.

Lonestar at the Fox. The year is 1996: Lonestar’s chart-topping country single with a rock edge just came out. You can’t wait to burn it to a CD so you can play it on your next drive to the mall. The alt weekly scene is thriving. Life is good. For one night at the Fox Theatre, be whisked back to yesteryear by hearing a live performance of the band’s new TEN to 1 record. The album is a reflection of how the band’s music has evolved over the last 30 or so years of touring and selling 10.5 million records. Come on down, and enjoy the opening act by the Other Troublemakers, the project of Arizona Americana singer songwriter Eric Schaffer. 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13. Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $37.50 to $57.50.



Second Friday Food Truck Rally. Are you familiar with the migratory patterns of the Sonoran Food Truck? They are often solitary creatures who develop their own niches within the urban environment, but on the second Friday of the month in Tucson, they gather in a herd, much to the delight of Tucsonans. At this month's roundup, enjoy food from Takoyaki Balls, Sugar Rush, El Tata Taqueria, and Fats Phillies & Fries! East Side Marketplace Rally will be announcing more trucks soon, so keep an eye on their socials. This evening will also feature local vendors selling crafts, jewelry and other handmade goods. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13. 7777 E. Speedway Blvd.

Plein Air + Silent Spikes: New Exhibits at MOCA Tucson. Come see two new exhibits at our local contemporary art museum. Plein air painting typically involves painting outdoors in a single sitting, but this exhibit explores the practice in the context of land surveying and settling, research, art history and more to examine shifting ideas of western landscape, painting and fieldwork. Silent Spikes is a two-channel video installation with accompanying photographs which looks at the 1867 Transcontinental Railroad strike by Chinese workers through the lenses of masculinity, race and labor. Members preview is 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 13, public opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 13, and artists and curators are in conversation at noon on Saturday, May 14. MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Retro Game Show Night: The Mismatch Game. Did you know this is Tucson’s longest running monthly show at Hotel Congress? Chatty Kathee brings you wacky and warped versions of classic game shows like “The Wheel of Misfortune” and “Family Fuss.” This week, contestants selected from the audience compete for life-altering prizes and enjoy appearances by ridiculous celebrity guests. In the original Match Game, contestants guessed which answers to fill-in-the-blank questions came from which celebrity guests. The Mismatch Game takes the silliness to the next level. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $15.

Red Herring Puppets’ newest show features unique takes on classic tales including The Tortoise and the Hare, the Owl and the Grasshopper, The Fox and the Crow, and more. These timeless stories address the negative impact of things like bullying and selfishness, while sharing the message that even the smallest creatures can achieve big things. Told with large tabletop puppets and rhymed versions of the stories, this show earned an UNIMA citation of Excellence—the highest honor in American puppetry. We are excited for this one! See you there. Saturdays and Sundays, May 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. Red Herring Puppet Studio in the Tucson Mall (upper level between Macy’s and Forever 21), 4500 N. Oracle Road, Ste. 421. $8.