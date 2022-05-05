City Week: Weekly Picks

Pueblos del Maíz. There’s never a bad time to celebrate the fantastic food scene in Tucson, but this month is extra special. In conjunction with three other designated food heritage cities – San Antonio, Texas; Merida, Mexico; and Puebla, Mexico – Tucson is hosting the first weekend of a monthlong international food and culture fest. We’ve got regional food vendors, chef demos, live music, panels, movie screenings and more. Check out Andrés Lobato’s photography exhibit in the Citizen Hotel, see Alberto Cortés’ film “Maize in Times of War” at the Fox, hit the Maíz Fiesta at Club Congress, and plenty more. Thursday, May 5 to Sunday, May 8. Various times and locations.

Paranormal Cirque. Part horror, part theater, part circus, part cabaret, this new show by Cirque Italia is not for the faint of heart. In town for just 10 days, this show has you enter a parallel world where you are surrounded by freaky monster things who all have hidden circus talents, including aerial arts and magic. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and people under 13 aren't even allowed in, because this is truly not your grandma's circus. Unless maybe your grandma was a dominatrix or something. Come on down for a thrilling time. Thursday, May 5 to Sunday, May 15, with shows every day except Tuesday, May 10. Weekday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays are at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. and Sundays are at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tucson Mall parking lot, 4500 N. Oracle Road. $10 to $50. Call 941-704-8572 for a $5 coupon code. click to enlarge First Saturday Art Walk at Untitled Gallery. Speaking of the last event of the season, Untitled Gallery is also closing down for the summer (well, open by appointment only) to give artists a chance to rest and focus. So this weekend is a great chance to see some of the works before they wind things down. This walk will feature new works by the five member artists, and will also include some snacks. Their shows always feature excellent work, so if you can't make it down, be sure to check out the art online instead. 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Untitled Gallery, 101 W. Sixth St. #121.

Community Day at Tohono Chul. Hooray for free days at the public gardens! Tohono Chul is opening to the public for a free day of family-friendly activities and entertainment, to encourage more guests to visit and learn about the Sonoran Desert. It's part of the American Public Gardens Association's "Go Public Gardens" initiative this month. You can build a native bee habitat, paint with a yucca paintbrush, plant a seed, make insect antennae and watch the live pantomime talents of the Desert Players. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Free. click to enlarge HUMP! Film Festival. This festival of short erotic films is curated by Dan Savage, the man behind the Savage Love column we all know and love. What makes it incredible is that it's just a bunch of porn made by whoever the hell wants to make it, rather than highly paid porn stars. That means the films represent all sorts of shapes, colors, genders, ages, sexual orientations, and (of course) kinks. The films range from hardcore to animated to musical, and will have you wondering why you don't go watch porn at the movie theater more often. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, May 7. The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress. $20. 18+.

click to enlarge Derek Monypeny and Gabriella Isaac at Solar Culture. Solar Culture is serving up a heaping helping of pure vibes this weekend with a double-billed show. Derek Monypeny was born in the Arizona Desert, and now plays music on what he calls the “desert continuum,” featuring guitar, shahi baaja (Indian electric banjo) and oud. Gabriella Isaac is a computer musician whose background in classical piano and interest in punk music led her to earn both a bachelor’s and master’s in digital culture at ASU. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Solar Culture Gallery, 31 E. Toole Ave. Free.