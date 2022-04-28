City Week: Weekly Picks

Pima County Fair. This is the final weekend for the Pima County Fair, but there’s plenty of fun still to be had, from carnival rides to face painting, from fried foods to art displays, from champion livestock to model trains and planes. You can even come home with a free birdhouse from the friendly folks at the Audubon Society. Concerts include T.I. on Thursday night, Mammoth WVH and Ayron Jones on Friday night, Easton Corbin on Saturday night and Los Tucanes de Tijuana on Sunday night. Gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through May 1. Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road. GA $10, $5 for kids 6 to 10, free for kids 5 and under. $5 parking.
Environmental Transcendentalism. This art exhibit at Pidgin Palace Arts is a conversation between two artists. Nika Kaiser’s The Passage portrays an imagined future in which humans, animals and plants from Glen Canyon’s past reemerge through slots in the drowned canyon walls. Celia Reed, who has lived off the grid in the San Simon valley for the past 30 years, portrays what she sees and feels, often mountains with solitary figures in the foreground and lots of exploration of light. The show is on display through May 14 at Pidgin Palace Arts, 1110 S. Sixth Ave. Hours are listed as “11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (aspirational).”
Arizona Tiki Oasis. Okay, this event isn’t in Tucson, but it’s the least traveling you can do to end up at an island paradise. Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale presents a weekend full of tropical cocktails, a pop-up art show, and relaxing in cabanas while wearing leis. If you’ve been needing to take some time off for R&R, this is it. Watch a seminar on mocktails, on ukuleles or on taking a minimalist approach to stocking your home Tiki bar. Shop from more than 60 Tiki vendors and take in art from dozens of top international Tiki artists. Thursday, April 28 to Sunday, May 1. Hotel Valley Ho, 6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale, AZ. The art show is free to the public, the evening resort pass (21+) is $99 and the deluxe evening resort pass (21+) is $200. Seminars range in price.
New Directions Festival. Join the School of Theatre, Film & Television at Arizona Arts for the inauguration of this new annual festival, featuring pieces directed, designed and performed entirely by students. Think how cool it will be when these students are famous in 10 years and you can say you got to seem them back in aught 22. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30; and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. The Saturday evening show is followed by a discussion. Harold Dixon Studio Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road
Sons of Orpheus 30th Annual Gala Spring Concert. Tucson’s longest established men’s concert is holding no bars for this milestone anniversary. The night features a mix of choral favorites, including works by Ketèlbey, Rimsky-Korsakov and Beethoven, plus a medley from Fiddler on the Roof. Guest soloists are Ivan Duran on clarinet, tenor Topher Esguerra, soprano Lindsey McHugh and Andrew Nix on violin. 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1. St. Cyril of Alexandria Roman Catholic Parish, Nicholson Hall, 4725 E. Pima St. $15, or $10 for groups of five or more from retirement or care facilities. Free for students.
Tucson Celtic Festival Association Tartan Day Backyard Highland Games. Do you ever just want to watch a bunch of people in kilts throw hammers, rocks, giant logs and sacks of hay? I hadn’t really thought about it either, but now I feel like this is a must-see. There’s one event where they have to try to toss a weight over a very high bar using just one hand. In comparison, I usually use two hands to pick up a bowl of cereal. So come on down for the sporting events, and stick around for more fun, food and entertainment by the Desert Rovers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Forty Niner Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Free for spectators.