City Week: Weekly Picks

Pima County Fair. The fair is here, and there is so much to do. Watch a pig race! Eat a deep-fried oreo! See concerts and ride stomach-churning rides and watch culinary competitions! There’s nothing like the delightful sensory overload of the fair, and we can’t wait to experience it all. We’ll see you there. Let us know if you’d rather meet up for a caramel apple at Carmelot or grab some powdered sugar goodness at the Funnel Cake of Love. April 21-May 1. Gates open at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road. GA $10, $5 for kids 6 to 10, free for kids 5 and under. $5 parking.
Pets of Pima Parade. If you think you have the cutest pet in town, I have good news and bad news. The bad news is you’re wrong, because the cutest pet in town is actually my dog. The good news is that both of us can showcase our cute pets at this parade down Fourth Avenue, sponsored by Tucson Subaru in partnership with Pima Animal Care Center. Sign up to participate in the parade online, or just come with your crowd-friendly pet to spectate and enjoy a day of food, festivities and an adoption fair. 8 a.m. Saturday, April 23. Fourth Avenue.
1000 Books for Ukraine. I think we’re all feeling a little bit powerless right now, with so much pain in the world that we can’t fix ourselves. So, any chance to help out is welcome in our book. Nordine Zouareg is the former Mr. Universe and bestselling author of “InnerFitness,” a book about developing healthy and long-lasting habits to contribute to peace of mind. This weekend, he and his team are hosting a meet and greet/book signing event at which 100% of profits will be donated to the International Rescue Committee to support Ukrainian refugees. 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24. La Quinta Inn & Suites at Wyndham, 102 N. Alvernon Way.
11th Children’s Festival/Día Del Niño. Arizona Bilingual presents this free day full of fun for the whole family over at our local children’s museum! Live music with dancing, food to keep you fueled, and plenty of activities for the kids will ensure that this is a Sunday well spent. A day full of fun with other kids might be just the push your kiddos need to push through to the end of the school year and enjoy summer vacation. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Free.
CURED, with Filmmaker Bennett Singer. It’s hard to believe it’s been less than 50 years since the American Psychiatric Association removed homosexuality from its list of mental illnesses. This movie is the story of how that happened. Southern Arizona Senior Pride presents the story of gay psychiatrist John Fryer and the forgotten story of a group of people who believed that they, not psychiatrists, were the experts on their own lives. Filmmaker Bennett Singer, who also co-produced “Brother outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin” and “Electoral Dysfunction” will be present. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.
Erikka Innes at The Surly Wench. Innes’ tagline is that she’s your “best friend’s little sister all grown up,” which is an amazing way to paint a portrait of her comedy—charmingly innocent, but a little bit dark and biting at the same time. She’s a nationally touring comedian, award-winning writer and a regular host and performer at Flapper’s Comedy Club in Burbank, California. You can check out her albums “Sex With Nerds,” “Smells Like Nerd Spirit” and “Unicorn Dance Party 2” on streaming platforms, but you can also see her live this week at the Wench! 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. $5.