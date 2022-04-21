City Week: Weekly Picks

Pima County Fair. The fair is here, and there is so much to do. Watch a pig race! Eat a deep-fried oreo! See concerts and ride stomach-churning rides and watch culinary competitions! There’s nothing like the delightful sensory overload of the fair, and we can’t wait to experience it all. We’ll see you there. Let us know if you’d rather meet up for a caramel apple at Carmelot or grab some powdered sugar goodness at the Funnel Cake of Love. April 21-May 1. Gates open at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road. GA $10, $5 for kids 6 to 10, free for kids 5 and under. $5 parking.

During the last year of their coursework, MFA students in the studio degree program work with faculty to develop a body of original artwork for public display. This is your chance to see brand new art in a variety of mediums and styles, and to catch a glimpse at the future of art and the up and coming careers of these 13 soon-to-be graduates. Come to the reception for a beautiful evening of graphic design, photography, video, illustration and immersive pieces. Reception is 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at the UAMA & Joseph Gross Gallery, 1031 N. Olive Road. Showing through Saturday, May 14.

Troubadour Thursdays: Nico Barberan. Troubadour Thursdays helped us all get out of our pandemic hideaways last spring for a chance to enjoy live music safely on downtown patios. The Fox Tucson Theatre and the Downtown Tucson Partnership are excited to bring back this series, in which an artist plays short sets at a series of downtown patios. This week we have Nico Barberan, an eclectic guitarist, singer and composer originally from Santiago, Chile. He completed a master’s degree in classical guitar in Chicago and has since performed throughout the Americas. Thursday, April 21, with the following approximate schedule: 5 to 5:25 p.m. at the Monica, 5:30 to 5:55 p.m. at Batch/1055 Brewing, 6:05 to 6:30 at The Delta, 6:40 to 7:25 at Charro Steak and Del Rey, and 7:35 to 8 p.m. at Perche’ No.

Book it over to this sale featuring everything from vintage books to kids books to best sellers and Pulitzer Prize winners. Friday is regular prices, Saturday has 25% off for people 55+, Sunday everything is half price, and Monday is $10 fill-a-bag day (they provide the bags). Come explore the many sections, including the Storytime shelf, featuring copies of children’s books read on the Friends of Pima Library YouTube channel. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, to Monday, April 25. 2230 N. Country Club Road. Free.

Sons of Orpheus 30th Annual Gala Spring Concert. Tucson’s longest established men’s concert is holding no bars for this milestone anniversary. The night features a mix of choral favorites, including works by Ketèlbey, Rimsky-Korsakov and Beethoven, plus a medley from Fiddler on the Roof. Guest soloists are Ivan Duran on clarinet, tenor Topher Esguerra, soprano Lindsey McHugh and Andrew Nix on violin. 6 p.m. Friday, April 22. St. Francis in the Foothills, Celebration Center, 4625 E. River Road. $15, or $10 for groups of five or more from retirement or care facilities. Free for students.

0.5K Ultimate Underachievers Color “Run.” Do you ever see pictures of people finishing a mud run or a color run and think, “Wow, that looks fun! Would love to try something like that, but without the running part!”? This is the event for you. This. 0.3 mile “run” through downtown Tucson kicks off at O’Malley’s, where you can carb-load Michael Scott-style with a slice of pizza, and hydrate college student-style with a shot and a beer. You can stop at the water station along the way if you need to, but when you’re done, you can celebrate your accomplishment with champagne and donuts. You earned it! 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23. O’Malley’s on Fourth, 247 N. Fourth Ave. Get your tickets by April 21 for $56. 21+.

If you think you have the cutest pet in town, I have good news and bad news. The bad news is you’re wrong, because the cutest pet in town is actually my dog. The good news is that both of us can showcase our cute pets at this parade down Fourth Avenue, sponsored by Tucson Subaru in partnership with Pima Animal Care Center. Sign up to participate in the parade online, or just come with your crowd-friendly pet to spectate and enjoy a day of food, festivities and an adoption fair. 8 a.m. Saturday, April 23. Fourth Avenue.

1000 Books for Ukraine. I think we’re all feeling a little bit powerless right now, with so much pain in the world that we can’t fix ourselves. So, any chance to help out is welcome in our book. Nordine Zouareg is the former Mr. Universe and bestselling author of “InnerFitness,” a book about developing healthy and long-lasting habits to contribute to peace of mind. This weekend, he and his team are hosting a meet and greet/book signing event at which 100% of profits will be donated to the International Rescue Committee to support Ukrainian refugees. 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24. La Quinta Inn & Suites at Wyndham, 102 N. Alvernon Way.

11th Children’s Festival/Día Del Niño. Arizona Bilingual presents this free day full of fun for the whole family over at our local children’s museum! Live music with dancing, food to keep you fueled, and plenty of activities for the kids will ensure that this is a Sunday well spent. A day full of fun with other kids might be just the push your kiddos need to push through to the end of the school year and enjoy summer vacation. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Free.

CURED, with Filmmaker Bennett Singer. It’s hard to believe it’s been less than 50 years since the American Psychiatric Association removed homosexuality from its list of mental illnesses. This movie is the story of how that happened. Southern Arizona Senior Pride presents the story of gay psychiatrist John Fryer and the forgotten story of a group of people who believed that they, not psychiatrists, were the experts on their own lives. Filmmaker Bennett Singer, who also co-produced “Brother outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin” and “Electoral Dysfunction” will be present. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.

Erikka Innes at The Surly Wench. Innes’ tagline is that she’s your “best friend’s little sister all grown up,” which is an amazing way to paint a portrait of her comedy—charmingly innocent, but a little bit dark and biting at the same time. She’s a nationally touring comedian, award-winning writer and a regular host and performer at Flapper’s Comedy Club in Burbank, California. You can check out her albums “Sex With Nerds,” “Smells Like Nerd Spirit” and “Unicorn Dance Party 2” on streaming platforms, but you can also see her live this week at the Wench! 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. $5.