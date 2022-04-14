City Week: Weekly Picks

Taste of Tucson. This event has a Build Your Own Michelada Bar and a Build Your Own Margarita Bar. I feel like maybe that’s all I need to write? If you’re still not sold, though, you’ll also want to know there’s more than 20 food vendors, more than 100 shopping vendors and live music. We know that Tucson is full of tasty food, and I’m always happy to celebrate that. VIP gates open at 11 a.m. and general admission gates open at noon. Saturday, April 16. Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road.





High Fidelity. When I get dumped, my life does start getting pretty musical, because I really up my scream-singing-in-the-car and ballads-in-the-shower sessions. But it would be way better if things after a breakup were an actual musical. Enter this show. Based on the popular novel by Nick Hornby, with lyrics by Amanda Green, music by Tom Kitt and book by David Lindsay-Abaire, this show tells the story of a man named Rob trying to figure out where his relationship went wrong and learn how to win back his ex, Laura. It’s a tribute to geek culture with a rock ’n’ roll score that will carry you through whatever you’ve got going on. 7:30 p.m. showings Thursdays through Sundays from April 14 to 24. Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. $24 adults, $15 students.

Friends of Pima Library Members-Only Book Sale. Another month, another book sale! Whether you’re looking for Pulitzer Prize winners and best sellers, vintage books, kids’ books or more, you’ll find something at this book sale. If you’re not already a member of Friends of the Pima Library, you can pick up a membership right at the book sale for just 20 bucks, which will grant you access to all the members-only book sales through the year! Masks are required for all customers. Be sure to check out the organization’s YouTube channel as well, where staff members read children’s books every week! 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16. 2230 N. Country Club Road.





click to enlarge Easter ExtravaganZOO. Happy Easter! Come celebrate with the animals at Reid Park Zoo this weekend. The morning starts with an Easter egg hunt at 7:30, including an age-specific zone so everyone can have fun. After the hunt, kids can turn in their eggs for a treat bag. And there are special prizes for those who find the golden dinosaur eggs or the big teal egg! At 8:30, there’s a breakfast in the event garden and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny! Perhaps best of all, you can also watch the zoo animals enjoy their Easter treats. 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court. $40 adults, $30 kids, $25 for kids under 2. $5 off for Zoo members.



Troubadour Thursdays: Birds and Arrows. Fox Theatre executive director Bonnie Schock says Troubador Thursdays are the perfect recipe: "Tucson food, outdoor seating, tunes drifting in the breeze!" This weekly musical patio tour welcomed us all out of hibernation last spring, and the Fox Theatre and Downtown Tucson Partnership are coming together to offer it on Thursdays through April once again. This week, Andrea and Pete Connolly of Birds and Arrows are bringing their tunes ranging from personal ballads to psychedelic rock. They play at the Monica from 5 to 5:25 p.m., at Batch/1055 Brewing from 5:30 to 5:55 p.m., The Delta from 6:05 to 6:30 p.m., Charro Steak and Del Rey from 6:40 to 7:25 p.m. and Perche' No from 7:35 to 8 p.m.

click to enlarge Egg Hunt at PACC. If you truly want to make your child’s dreams come true this Easter, take them to the animal shelter for a day full of free egg hunts AND adoptable pets. Imagine their faces if they go home with a boatload of candy and a new sweet li’l dog. But even if you just want to check out some family-friendly animals to get a sense of what kind of pet might be a good pet for your family, or you just want to let your kids pet a dog even if you’re not planning to get one, or even if you just want to come for the egg hunt, all are welcome. They’ll also have kids activities throughout the day. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 16. PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. Free.

The oldest film celebration in Arizona runs from April 20 to April 30 at venues throughout town, including the Screening Room, the Mercado Annex and Hotel Congress. It kicks off this Wednesday at the Fox with the world premiere of Canyon Del Muerto! It’s the story of North America’s first female archaeologist, Ann Axtell Morris, and her work with the Navajo tribe back in the 1920s to uncover evidence of the Anasazi Basketmakers—the continent’s earliest civilization. The Navajo Nation provided exclusive and unprecedented access to archaeological sites for the movie—some of which have never been filmed! 7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street. Wednesday, April 20. $13.64.