City Week: Weekly Picks

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that variants are in widespread circulation. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet.

Interpretations. The current group show over at the Wilde Meyer Gallery is a lovely mix of pieces, from pure abstract work to artistic interpretations of landscapes, humans and animals. While they’re on display through the month, come see them at this special reception this weekend, featuring live entertainment by harpist Vanessa Myers. I’m particularly excited about the colorful, layered work by artists Greg Dye and Judy Choate, and the surrealist work by Timothy Chapman. But the whole show is truly a treat. 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Free.

Howard Alden Trio at the Century Room. Have you been down to the Tucson’s only dedicated jazz club yet? It opened just this month at Hotel Congress, and it’s the cat’s meow, with intimate performances, fantastic acoustics and a beautiful bar with an extensive drink selection. This week, hear from Howard Alden, a world-renowned guitarist from NYC who recently moved to Phoenix. He’s played with everyone from Benny Carter to Dizzy Gillespie, and he’ll be playing some of his favorites at this show. He also recorded the soundtrack for Woody Allen’s “Sweet and Lowdown.” Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Century Club, 311 E. Congress St. $15, plus a one-item minimum.

If you missed the library’s members-only book sale last weekend, here’s your chance to snag some good reads (and more!) This month’s theme is “tiny books,” making it a great chance to pick up some gifts for loved ones. A tiny book of cake recipes or knock-knock jokes is a much less intimidating gift than, like,

. They’ve also got newly added sections, including the Storytime Shelf, with copies of the children’s books read on the library YouTube channel. Sale is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, to Monday, Feb. 21. Regular prices Friday, 25% discount for 55+ on Saturday, half off on Sunday and $10 library bags on Monday.

The Third Man. Showing as part of the Screening Room’s film noir series, this film features Orson Welles out of the director’s chair and acting in a small but central role as Harry Lime. When a struggling novelist heads to Vienna, where he’s been promised a job by his friend Lime, he finds Lime has just died. But the more he learns about the situation, and about his friend, the weirder things get. Roger Ebert said, “Of all the movies I’ve seen, this one most completely embodies the romance of going to the movies.” And if that’s not a good endorsement, I don’t know what is. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. $5.

Action Week Book Drive. The Assistance League of Tucson has been strengthening community and bettering lives here in the Old Pueblo since 1959. This is an easy, pleasant way to support their mission. Throughout the week, they’ll be accepting donations of NEW books for all ages at the following locations: Mildred and Dildred, 1725 N. Swan Road; Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway Blvd.; and Barnes & Noble East, 5130 E. Broadway Blvd. They will also have a donation drop off box at their thrift store, 1307 Alvernon Way. A wonderful way to share your favorite book with someone. The book drive lasts from Tuesday, Feb. 22, to Wednesday, March 2.



Cruise, BBQ & Blues. At SAACA’s annual classic car show, the local arts organization brings it all together: the science, art and mechanics of a good car; the perfect selection of oldies that make a good setlist; and the delicious selections of meat that make a good barbecue plate. (There are also other food vendors, though, if barbecue isn’t your thing.) There are several bands, more than 40 classes of prizes for the car show, and endless fun to be had. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Oro Valley Market Place, 12155 N. Oracle Road. $5 GA, free for kids 10 and under and a $1 discount for veterans & active duty military.

One Night of Queen. You might have seen Freddy Mercury impersonators before, but have you seen Gary Mullen, the winner of the British TV talent show Stars in Your Eyes? He received more than 800,000 votes from all over the world for his Freddy Mercury performance. Since then, he and his team have performed sold-out engagements all over the world, including twice at the BBC Broadcast Proms in the Park. Better get those vocal chords warmed up so you can give into the irresistible human instinct to sing along with “Bohemian Rhapsody.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. The Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $30 to $70.



British Invasion & Beyond. Honestly, I think Mondays would be a lot easier to get through if we knew there was a British rock ’n’ roll concert waiting for us at the end of each one. This concert at the Gaslight Theatre goes beyond the Beatles to celebrate some of the most iconic hit-makers from across the pond, including Herman’s Hermits, The Animals, the Dave Clark Five and the Rolling Stones. We’ll see you blokes there. 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $27 GA, $25 student/senior/military, $15 kids 2 to 12.



SpeedQuizzing Trivia at Casa Video. Sometimes you just need to unwind at the end of a Tuesday by rounding up some friends, sipping on a beer, and screaming movie facts at the top of your lungs. Which makes this Tuesday, 2/22 (happy Two-sday!) event the perfect way to spend an evening. It’s free to play, there’s 50 bucks worth of prizes to be won, and You Sly Dog is going to be there serving up hotdogs. As you know, it’s important to be properly fueled up on Sonoran hotdogs when you are diving into a trivia night. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.





