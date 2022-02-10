City Week: Weekly Picks

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that variants are in widespread circulation. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet.

Wayne Gudmonson’s “What Place Is This” and Perla Segovia’s “Threads of Immigration.” The Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery on the PCC campus launched a combined exhibition at the close of January that you don’t want to miss. Internationally known photographer Gudmonson’s pieces are inspired by 21 events that took place in or around Tucson, from battle scenes on the southern border to Picacho Peak. And installation artist Segovia is presenting embroidered canvas shoes to represent children whose lives have been lost in custody or after being detained by federal immigration agencies at the border. Reception is 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, through March 11. Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, PCC West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Free.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas in Mardi Gras Mambo. The members of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band are pioneers of the modern New Orleans brass band movement, recognized globally since 1977 as an unstoppable music machine. They’ve worked with artists ranging from Elvis Costello to Modest Mouse to the Dave Matthews Band. So get ready to get jazzy in a big night out at the Fox Theatre. Like, the kind of jazz that makes you want to sing and dance and shout and quit your job to focus full-time on learning the trumpet. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $27.50 to $57.50.

Friends of Pima Library Members-Only Book Sale. What better way to spend a Saturday than by stopping by a used book sale? It’s also a good place to pick up a Valentine’s Day gift, or—better yet—to take your Valentine to stroll through the tomes with you. Though this event is members-only, you can literally snag a membership on your way in for just 20 bucks. A bargain, considering it’ll allow you to access these book sales throughout the year. This month’s display is focused on tiny books, which are easy to mail and make wonderful gifts. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. 2230 N. Country Club Road.

Spinning Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco. Tucson is great in a lot of ways, but let’s talk about the elephant in the room: Until now, we haven’t had a regular roller disco, and that’s not acceptable. So, thank goodness the MSA Annex is premiering this one, just in time for Valentine’s Day! DJ Herm will be spinning Boogie Nights throwbacks and old school tunes at this all-ages event. Bring your own skates! Bring your kids! Bring your date! And obviously, bring your best moves. Doors open 6:30, event 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. MSA Annex Festival Grounds, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. $10.





Steve McCurry: Its Own Place and Feeling. Steve McCurry has built a decades-long photography career capturing the unique character of people and places all over the world. His 1984 photo “Afghan Girl” is one of the most famous images in the world. In this exhibit at the Etherton Gallery, he’ll be opening up for the first time about the stories behind his iconic images. An opening reception is 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Ave. In addition, The Loft Cinema will be screening McCurry, The Pursuit of Color, on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m., with an introduction by Terry Etherton. Admission is free.





Black Renaissance and the & Gallery: A Spoken Word Event. In honor of Black History Month, this series of events will be highlighting Black artists and their influence on mainstream culture. This week, Zora Thomas, Ms Redd and Larry Moore will be sharing spoken word art, which has been used by the Black community to express life, death, love and joy. It’s a chance to enjoy good art, and, if you’re new to the world of spoken word, to learn about a new art form. And it’s free! Space is limited, so keep in mind it’s first-come, first-serve. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. & Gallery, 419 N. Fourth Ave. Free.





Jurassic Quest. Ever wish you could take a stroll through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods to experience life among the dinosaurs? Well, technically, you can’t! But with Jurassic Quest, which is North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event, you can come the closest you’re ever gonna get. These folks collaborated with leading paleontologists to recreate life-size replicas of dinosaurs with painstaking detail. Come dig up fossils, watch walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows, and RIDE A LIFE-SIZED DINOSAUR!!! 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. Pima County Fairgrounds, 11400 S. Houghton Road. $36 for unlimited kids ride, $22 standard kids or adult tickets. $19 seniors.





Southern Arizona Clay Artists Ceramics Sale. Ooh, we love a good ceramics sale. It’s always fun to support local makers, and ceramics have the added benefit of often being functional, so they make great gifts for even your most practical and minimalist friends. I mean, what beats a gorgeous handmade mug or bowl in your kitchen? This event features more than 25 ceramic artists from Southern Arizona Clay Artists offering up quality, functional and decorative ceramics. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. $15 GA, $13 senior/military/student, $6 kids 5 to 12.





Mercado Flea. Another month, another flea! This is a great time of year to go to this open-air market because our desert-acclimated bodies think 55 degrees is cold. So, it gives us a chance to stroll through the vendor booths clutching steaming cups of locally brewed coffee like we’re in some sort of snowy Hallmark movie. Of course, regardless of weather, it’s always a good time to go to the flea, where there are dozens of local vendors selling antique, vintage and many other used and collectible items. See you there, and stay warm out there! 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. Parking lots and sidewalks on Avenida Del Convento between Congress and Cushing streets in the Mercado District.