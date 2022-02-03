City Week: Weekly Picks

click to enlarge Erika Parkin

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that variants are in widespread circulation. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet.

Sense of Place: Opening Reception at Philabaum Glass Gallery. The new exhibit at Southern Arizona’s only all-glass gallery features three exceptional and unique artists: Erika Parkin from Tucson, Richard Parrish from Bozeman, Montana, and Steffen Plistermann from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Parkin’s got an unmistakably Southwestern influence on much of her work. One area Parrish specializes in is really neat glasswork influenced by aerial photography. And Plistermann uses a technique of grinding colored glass down to a powder to achieve an array of textures. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Philabaum Glass Gallery, 711 S. Sixth Ave.





Lauren Roth Plays Stravinsky. Tucson Symphony Orchestra conductor José Luis Gomez has high praise for violinist Lauren Roth: “There aren’t many concertmasters that are up to the challenge of the Stravinsky Violin Concerto! Working with our very own Lauren Roth will be one of the highlights of my year.” The challenging concerto is sandwiched between Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ Overture to The Anonymous Lover and Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 1, “Spring.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. $47 to $101.





Emergency. The next show in the Invisible Theatre’s 50th anniversary special programming is this play by Daniel Beaty, in which a slave ship emerges from the Hudson River in front of the Statue of Liberty, sending New York City into a tizzy. The show features acting by To-Ree-Nee Wolf, Richard Thompson and Myani Watson; original music by AmoChip Dabney and Rob Boone; and even masks and puppetry by Maryann Trombino and Lisa Sturz. WBUR Boston called it “an engrossing and empathetic look at the hearts and minds of Americans who have much more in common than they often think they do.” Runs Feb. 9-Feb. 20 at the Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. $40, with discounts available for groups, seniors, active military and students.

Tucson Art Walk. I’ve heard it said that Friday is pretty much the weekend, and Thursday evening is Friday Eve, so Thursday evening is more or less the weekend as well. And what better way to ease into the pseudo weekend than with a walk through an evening of art, live music and light refreshments? The Foothills Art District is holding this art walk on first Thursdays, featuring the Wilde Meyer Gallery, Jane Hamilton Fine Art, Sunset Interiors, Sanders Gallery, Settlers West Gallery and FoR Fine Art. Come on down and get your stroll on! 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. Foothills Art District at Skyline and Campbell.





Riders on the Orphan Train. Do you know about the Orphan Train Movement? For 75 years before the start of organized foster care in the United States, these trains would relocate orphaned, abandoned or poor children from crowed Eastern citied to foster homes in the rural Midwest. It’s a fascinating chapter of American history, and this presentation at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum is a chance to learn more about it. Novelist and humanities scholar Alison Moore presents this multimedia program, which also includes singer-songwriter Phil Lancaster. 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. Tucson Historic Depot, 414 N. Toole Ave. Free.





Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous. The Spinosaurus is the largest predatory dinosaur yet discovered, with research estimating that it could be up to 52 feet long and weigh up to 7.5 metric tons. Bigger than a T. rex! In this presentation from National Geographic Live, Nat Geo’s touring speaker series, paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim will tell the story of how this prehistoric giant was almost lost to science during World War II, and of how Ibrahim himself helped uncover it again. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. The Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $25 to $52.50 (see the Fox website for a special offer to get bundled tickets for this and two more upcoming NatGeo Live events).





My KIND of Happy Hour. Booze and crafts to support a good cause? Yes. In this evening hosted by Ben’s Bells, you can head over to Tap & Bottle North and personalize a special heart ornament. Give it to a partner, parent, friend or pup—or go ahead and keep it for yourself. You can design both sides of the heart ornament to your liking while you sip, and then send it off to the Ben’s Bells studio to be fired in the kiln. Swing by to pick it up later and use it to brighten someone’s day (even if that someone is you). 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road.





Tucson Metaphysics Fair. Are you interested in anything even remotely metaphysical? From tarot cards and astrology to gemstone divination, palmistry, dowsing and communicating with passed souls? This event will likely be up your alley. Meet all sorts of mediums, numerologists and psychics, while also checking out vendors selling jewelry, candles, essential oils and metaphysical supplies. This growing community holds this event the first and third Sunday of each month. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. Spark Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway Blvd.





February Santa Marana Farm Fair. The Santa Marana Christmas Tree Ranch may not sell as many Christmas trees at this time of year, but they’re certainly not short on fun. This monthly market features vendors, food trucks, live music and even a petting zoo in a nice, open-air setting. This month, the live music is by Jay Faircloth, and there are two additions to the goat exhibit, named Prancer and Dancer. The event is free, parking is free and you can even bring friendly pets if you keep them on leashes. Nothing like getting out of the house on a Sunday morning. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. Santa Marana Christmas Tree Ranch, 13645 W. Sagebrush Road.