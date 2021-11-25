City Week: Weekly Picks

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that the Delta variant is in widespread circulation. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet and following CDC guidance, which includes wearing masks at crowded indoor events. Keep yourself and others safe—the pandemic isn’t over yet.

Sonoran Glass School Winter Wonderland. December starts this week! That means a lot of different things, but among them is the start of this monthlong celebration at Sonoran Glass School. All through December, you can shop

for handmade gifts and watch live glassblowing demonstrations. There’s something unexpectedly festive about watching glassblowers at work, so prepare to feel some holiday spirit. You can also create your own glass ornaments and support this nonprofit by taking a class about glassblowing. Call ahead at 884-7814 to get one scheduled or get a spot reserved.

The Dog Show. I don’t think I realized how much I needed a canine-themed art show until I found out the Wilde Meyer Gallery was having one, but thank goodness they are. I think we could all use some time looking at paintings and sculptures of both domestic and wild pups. Artists include Connie R. Townsend, Jaime Ellsworth, James Swanson, Sarah Kathryn Bean and Jim Budish. In tandem, you can see the Arizona Group Show, an exhibit celebrating artists in our home state. Exhibits are on display through the end of November, but there’s a special reception this weekend. 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive, suite 170.

Sundays in the Garden at Tohono Chul. The weather is right for spending the afternoon in a garden, and you don’t want to miss the final event in Tohono Chul’s fall concert series. This week, Emily Anderson, a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and Berklee College of Music graduate, will be playing some of her enchanting tunes. Her sweet lyrics will make you feel like you’re being serenaded by a garden fairy. If you’re so inclined, be sure to visit the cash bar for beer and wine, prickly pear lemonade and prickly pear margaritas. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. $15 GA.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly. If you’re a Jane Austen fan, then buckle up, because this play is a cleverly imagined sequel to Pride and Prejudice. The show is penned by Lauren Gunderson, the most produced playwright in America, and Margot Melcon, who wrote Silent Sky—one of the most popular shows from Arizona Theatre Company’s last season. It’s two years past the end of the original story, and the Bennet family gathers at Pemberly for Christmas. This time, the story is focused on Mary Bennet, who is still unmarried and getting kind of sick of being the nerdy, well-behaved sister. As in almost any good play, there is an unexpected guest who changes the course of the story. Showing Wednesdays through Sundays until Dec. 4. Matinees are at 2 p.m. and evening shows are at 7:30. Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $50 to $83.

Wee Winter Wonderland at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures. As far as I know, scientists have not yet been able to explain why a cozy, wintry tableau somehow feels 10x cuter and more festive when it’s in miniature. But it’s true! If you like Christmas trees, menorahs, or snow-covered log cabins, you’re going to love TINY Christmas trees, menorahs and snow-covered log cabins. In this season, the museum includes more than a dozen miniatures depicting holiday celebrations around the world and through time. Plus, starting in December, their mini “Elf in the Miniature,” Walter, will be hiding in a different miniature every day, and you win a tiny prize if you find him. On display through Jan. 9. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. (Museum closed Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day, closing at noon on New Year’s Eve). 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. $11.50 GA.

Made in Tucson Market. With yet another adorable weekend market popping up in town, you are seriously running out of excuses if you haven’t started your holiday shopping yet. So, hop to it! This lovely little event, hosted by the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition, features more than a hundred Tucson artists selling products ranging from jewelry to home décor. And, hey, even if you go to this market and just end up buying treats for yourself, you are still giving the gift of supporting local business, which makes you pretty much a holiday hero. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Market is on Seventh Street, between Fourth and Fifth Avenues.

Freddy’s Car Show and Toy Drive. If you’re a car enthusiast, you know seeing hundreds of beautiful vehicles stretched out before you—in front of a Freddy’s full of steak burgers and custard, no less—is basically like Christmas morning anyway. But this car show has just a little bit of extra holiday cheer, because you can get in free if you bring an unwrapped toy for a child in the community. Come hang out with friends from Obsessions Car Club to get in the holiday spirit, because who needs mistletoe when you have muscle cars? 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. 11143 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley.

Elf’d. Everybody loves Elf, the story of a very enthusiastic, very tall human raised by elves, who travels to the magical land of New York City and ultimately (spoiler alert!) saves Christmas. Leave it to the Gaslight to put on an even more magical and musical parody of this show. The Gaslight show is about Dudley the “Elf,” who is faced with a bunch of Scrooges and folks trying to ruin Christmas with the relentless forces of capitalism. He, of course, does not let that stop him from singing, skipping and tree trimming his way to a happy holiday for all. This show is a treat! Shows run Monday through Sunday through Jan. 2. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. $27 GA.

Holiday Shows at the Fox. There are two great concerts this weekend at the Fox. The Sara Evans Blue Christmas tour is coming through on Friday, featuring the country artist behind No. 1 singles like No Place That Far, Suds in the Bucket and Born to Fly. And Jake Shimabukaro’s Christmas in Hawaii show is on Saturday, featuring the killer ukulele player and “jolly ambassador of Aloha” who just released a new album this month. As Buddy the Elf would say, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” The perfect way to kick off your holiday mood! Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Sarah Evans tickets start at $42.50 and Jake Shimabukuro tickets start at $25.