City Week: Weekly Picks

El Tour Expo & Fiesta. If you haven’t already decided whether to participate in any of this year’s El Tour races—from the one-mile fun ride to the 102-miler—then you’re probably not going to decide to at this stage. But you can still get involved in the festivities surrounding the event, like this fun-filled, three-day expo. If you’re a cyclist yourself, you’ll love the mix of big brand and local exhibitors, the panels and the product demos. If you’re not a cyclist, you’ll still enjoy the souvenir and nonprofit booths, the food and beverage trucks, the giveaways, and the beer garden. Noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Nov. 19. 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Armory Park, 221 S. Sixth Ave. Free.









Trenton Davis at the Wench. Trenton Davis has done a LOT of standup comedy, so he’s got plenty of practice in making people laugh. (I like his joke about trying to body roll liquid down your throat instead of swallowing—much quieter! Much more subtle!) He was runner-up in both the 2016 San Francisco International Comedy Competition and the NBC Standup for Diversity program. The show will also feature Savannah Hernandez, Eden Nault and Hedi Sandberg. 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Tickets are $15 are each, with discounts if you buy two or more. A limited number will be available at the door, but capacity is limited, so they recommend buying in advance.





La Encantada Fine Art Market. Don’t you feel extra fancy and sophisticated every time you’re walking around La Encantada? Heck, I feel extra fancy every time I say the phrase “La Encantada.” But at the artisan market, you get to take all those feelings of sophistication to a whole new level. AND you can do some holiday shopping and support local artists. From locally-designed fashion to metalwork to jewelry, from stained glass to paintings to botanicals, this place will be practically overflowing with beautiful, handcrafted pieces. So hop to it! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Drive. Free.

36th Annual TMA Fall Artisans Market. We’re lucky to live in a place where the artisan markets and crafts fairs are as abundant as they are lovely. Be sure to get this one on your calendar to bang out some Christmas shopping. From pottery and glass to jewelry and textiles, from crafts to original artwork, you’ll be sure to check a couple of names off your shopping list. And to most likely get something for yourself, because—if you’re anything like me—you’re going to fall in love with a cutting board or a wall hanging or something. This is also a great way to support the Tucson Museum of Art! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21. 140 N. Main Ave. Free.





Will and the Wolf. To-Ree-Nee-Wolf is an award-winning artist, singer-songwriter and actor who has been with Invisible Theatre for years, and who says, “I choose to inhabit a world where I add to the light of things.” Will Clipman, who has been playing the drums and piano since he was 3 years old, is a seven-time Grammy nominee and a three-time Native American Music Award winner. The two have come together to present the world premier of this show, which uses music and masks to tell a story of gratitude and beauty. 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 19. 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. $40, or $20 for students. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required.





Himmel Parkrun Anniversary Celebration. Are you familiar with parkruns? They’re a super cool concept that originated in London 17 years ago. Basically, folks get together every week (or as often as they want) to do a 5K and focus on the running and camaraderie, not the racing or the competition. Globally, these events attract nearly 200,000 people every Saturday to neighborhood parks in 22 countries. Tucson’s parkrun is the only one in Arizona, and one of just 51 in the United States. More than 700 people have participated in one of Himmel’s 93 events so far, with about 30 people showing up each week. Whether you’re training for a big event or curious about trying your first 5K, it’s definitely worth checking out—especially this weekend, when they’re celebrating three years with some cake! 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Behind Himmel Park Library, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Free but register in advance at parkrun.us./register.





Millie Arthur Gallery Holiday Art Sale & Silent Auction. This event allows you to kill not just two, but many birds, with one stone. A chance to share some holiday goodwill by supporting a fundraiser for the Tucson Women and Children’s Shelter? Check. The opportunity to feel fancy by participating in a silent auction? Check. A way to get some Christmas shopping done? Check. Aaaaaand entertainment and hor d’oeuvers? Check! Come on down to this charity event, where you can also enjoy a performance by Kinetic Arts. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Millie Arthur Gallery, 1672 N. Country Club Road.





Coyote Classic All-Breed Dog Show. The Tucson Kennel Club and Greater Sierra Vista Kennel Club welcome spectators to this canine spectacular! Watch dogs from a wide variety of breeds put their best paws forward and strut their stuff, while you sit on the sidelines and say, “Wow, that one is so cute and good!” about every dog that is competing. They also have special competitions for agility, as well as for puppies and for junior handlers. Show hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, through Monday, Nov. 22. See coyoteclassic.org for information on specific showtimes. 113000 S. Houghton Road. Free to spectators.





Twelfth Night. One of Shakespeare’s funniest plays is showing for one more weekend at the Rogue Theatre! It’s the wacky tale of Viola, who gets separated from her twin brother Sebastian, disguises herself as a man and falls in love with Duke Orsino. Duke is in love with Countess Olivia, but Countess Olivia is in love with Viola-disguised-as-a-man. How will they sort out this mess of a love triangle? With an assortment of ridiculous antics, of course. This is also what the 2006 film “She’s the Man” is based on. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 21. You can also watch the video between Tuesday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Dec. 12. The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd, suite 150. $42.