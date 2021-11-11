City Week: Weekly Picks

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that the Delta variant is in widespread circulation. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet and following CDC guidance, which includes wearing masks at crowded indoor events. Keep yourself and others safe—the pandemic isn’t over yet.





Whiskey Del Bac’s 10th Anniversary. Though it’s been around officially for a decade now, the idea for Whiskey Del Bac came back in 2006, when the owners were barbecuing mesquite scraps. Why not malt barley over mesquite, instead of peat, for a distinct Southwestern flavor? Today, the distillery is a beloved local staple, and this weekend, we’re celebrating! Cocktail workshops and whiskey seminars will be accompanied by live music and plenty of cocktails for purchase. Local companies like HUB, Monsoon Chocolates and Decibel Coffee Works are featured, and a limited Tenth Anniversary Calvados cask release will be bottled and distributed at the release and online. 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Mercado San Agustin Annex, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Free to attend, but seminars and workshops cost and require reservations.

Guatemalan Crafts Sale. Each year, a colorful blend of items make their way all the way from small cottage villages in Guatemala to our very own Old Puebo, where they’re available for purchase at Tohono Chul’s annual sale. From brilliant beaded jewelry to handwoven textiles, from purses to table runners to clothing, the rainbow of goods at this sale are guaranteed to brighten up your home. Or the lives of people you gift them too. After all, the holidays are (somehow and suddenly!) going to be upon us soon. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13. Education Center Classroom 1 at Tohono Chul, 7211 N. Northern Ave. Free admission during the sale.

TusCon 48. No, I didn’t just spell “Tucson” the way an out-of-towner might try to spell it. This is a convention, billed as “the best little sci-fi, fantasy & horror convention in Arizona.” How fun! Special guests include Jennifer Ashley, a New York Times bestselling author of more than 100 (100!!!) novels and novellas; Jill Bauman, an illustrator and designer who has illustrated works by folks like Stephen King and Harlan Ellison; and Weston Ochse, the toastmaster of TusCon and winner of the Bram Stoker Award. Come watch movies, attend workshops, enjoy panels, buy art and geek out in general at this treat of a convention. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Sheraton Tucson Hotel & Suites, 5151 E. Grant Road. $55 for full event, or $25 for Saturday, $40 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. $27 for full event for kids 6 to 15.

Hockey & Hops. What could make going to a hockey game even more fun? How about a beer garden featuring pours from 11—count ‘em! 11!—regional brewers? Tickets to this event include access to the pre-game beer garden, 10 drink tickets, a Tucson Roadrunners commemorative shot glass and—of course—a ticket to the game against Ontario Reign. It’s a great way to try a sampling of tons of local beers, while also getting yourself into the perfectly rowdy mood for a hockey game. Proceeds go to Roadrunners Give Back, a foundation that supports local nonprofits. Charitable beer gardens are the best beer gardens. 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $50 GA, or $30 as an add-on for Tucson Roadrunners.





Little One-Inch. It seems like every culture has a story about the underdog finding success. Oftentimes, like in the case of Tom Thumb or this Japanese tale, the “little guy” is literally a teeny-tiny person. This show is put on by Red Herring Puppets, whose artistic director, Lisa Sturz, has more than 40 years of puppetry/art experience, including work with Jim Henson Productions, Walt Disney Imagineering, Lucasfilm and more. Needless to say, the artistry is truly something to behold. This show full of magic and delight is recommended for audiences aged 3 and up. 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 20 and 27. Red Herring Puppet Studio at the Tucson Mall (between Macy’s and Forever 21). $8.





My Left Breast. Invisible Theatre is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a whole season of excellent shows, including one this weekend. My Left Breast, written and performed by Obie Award-winning actress and playwright Susan Miller, shows this weekend. Miller is a one-breasted, Jewish, bisexual, menopausal mom who tells a hilarious and moving story about relationships, parenthood, cancer and her ever-changing self. It’s an excellent example of the power of live theater, and why we missed it all so much! 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12. Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. $40, or $20 for students. Reservations required.





Footprints at the Fox. Ballet Tucson is presenting this one-night-only event, featuring up-and-coming young choreographers, for the fourth year in a row. Through the company’s ChoreoLab program, not only are the next generation of choreographers offered support and a chance to show their work to an audience, but the community gets to see new pieces in contemporary, classical ballet and everything in between. And then you can vote on your favorite piece! The top three vote-getters will receive cash awards. 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $30 GA.





Jonathan’s Cork Food Drive. It’s never too early to be thinking about giving, but especially not with the holidays coming up. Jonathan’s Cork is launching a food drive for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to give the community plenty of time to contribute. Last year, the drive brought in 2,000 pounds of food and more than $500 in cash donations in just over month, and they’re looking forward to beating that this year, with an effort that runs all the way through Dec. 22. Canned and dry good are welcome, and envelopes for cash donations will be available as well. Items can be dropped off Mondays through Thursdays from 3 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m. (P.S.: They’ve got special cocktail pricing for those who bring food donations throughout the campaign.) 6320 E. Tanque Verde.





Mercado Flea. There’s nothing like strolling through a market on an autumnal Sunday morning, right? It’s hard to believe that the Mercado Flea has been around for four years already, but here we are! This open-air market features more than 40 vendors selling antique and vintage items, meaning you’re sure to find something you can’t resist. All of the restaurants and coffee shops in the Mercado and Annex are open too, to keep you fueled up and powered up for a morning or afternoon full of shopping. From Beaut Burger to Presta Coffee to La Estrella Bakery, you’ll truly be in for a treat. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. On Avenida Del Covnento, between Congress and Cushing streets. Free entry.