City Week: Weekly Picks

All Souls Procession. Everybody knows this is one of the best events in Tucson. Many Mouths One Stomach is hosting the 32nd annual Dia de Los Muertos-inspired event. The procession on Sunday features Flam Chen, Steve Roach, Serena Gabriel, Odaiko Sonoa and the Community Spirit Group. Masks and vaccinations are highly encouraged. Those who are uncomfortable with attending, or are unable to, can tune in to the live stream. Las Azaleas will be performing to an original musical composition with the theme Love > Fear. What an important, needed message right now. Be sure to check out allsoulsprocession.org for information on other events happening throughout the weekend as well as the route. Procession is 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Assembly begins on Grand Avenue.

Tucson Celtic Festival & Scottish Highland Games. Are you ready to get Celtic?! This weekend will get you your fill. The Celtic folk rock band Syr is headlining, and don’t miss the Circus Farm Fire Dancers and torchlight ceremony on Friday night. Plus, plenty of traditional Scottish food and drink, of course. Hold on to your kilt, because the bagpipes will not be holding back. You can also support the Tucson Celtic Festival Association by buying tickets for the Jim Click Millions for Tucson Raffle. First prize is a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, second is two round-trip, first-class airline tickets to ANYWHERE, and third is $5,000. Opens 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6 and 7. Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Ave. $20 GA, or $15 on Sunday, with discounts for seniors, youth, students and military. Free with admission, which is $15 general, $13 military/senior/student, $6 for kids 5 to 12.

Untitled Gallery Art Walk. As usual, the artists at Untitled Gallery has put together a beautiful show for their November exhibit, and you don’t want to miss it. Come check out the work and meet the artists at this week’s reception. Inna Rohr, Momoko Okada, Nicola Marshall, Thaddeus Camp, Katrina Lasko and Russel Recchion are all displaying, as well as the gallery’s newest member, Emily Hallowell. Hallowell’s photography features bodies on the edge of or submerged in water, with themes of interconnectedness and loss. Plus, her name is Emily! So you know she’s good. 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Untitled Gallery, 101 W. Sixth St. Free.



The Music of the Blues Brothers. Have you had a chance to check out any of the indoor concerts at the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley? They’re a rollicking good time—and we don’t use the word “rollicking” lightly. This weekend, join Charlie Hall and Mike Yarema in this tribute concert, and be sure to bring your dancing shoes. Because you’re not going to want to remain seated when they break out hits like “Sweet Home Chicago” and “Soul Man.” They’ve got two shows on Saturday, so you can choose your showing based on whether afternoon or evening is your favorite time to dance. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley. $27.

First Thursdays Art Walk. There’s a new art gallery in town! FoR Fine Art is joining the Foothills Art Galleries complex, the lovely adobe courtyard that houses Settlers West and the Sanders Gallery. FoR will feature work from a diverse group of artist throughout the West, making pieces that range from contemporary to Western. You can check them out from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday, but we recommend checking out this evening art walk event! 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. FoR Fine Art, 6420 N. Campbell Ave.

Steel Magnolias. Oro Valley Theatre Company’s showing of this classic play begins this week. And you know what? We could all use a powerful story about the strength and beauty and importance of friendships between women, no matter your gender. Get ready to feel nostalgic, and laugh and maybe cry over this tale of people overcoming challenging times—just like we have been over the past year and a half! 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Gaslight Music Hall, Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley. $32 GA.

Chef Barry Infuso Online Arts Video. Craving some culture and learning but not in the mood to leave the house? We understand! So do the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance and AARP Arizona. They’ve put together a weekly video series that showcases some of Arizona’s artistic communities, and November is focused on Southwestern food. Watch these artists at work and hear about how they do what they do from the comfort of your couch or your preferred comfy home seat. This week, Chef Barry Infuso of Table Salsas is going to be showing you his stuff. Just tune in to the AARP Arizona YouTube channel on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Atomic Miniatures: Michael Yurkovic’s Modern Musings. This featured exhibit at the miniature museum has work by industrial designer Michael Yurkiovic, who creates icons of the midcentury modern era that are as timeless as they are teeny tiny. A typewriter just a little larger than a quarter, a rusting Vespa, a NYC loft with the Twilight Zone playing on TV. A former toy inventor, Yurkovic was introduced to miniatures in 2013, and was one of the first to create pieces with the midcentury modern aesthetic. His work also includes themes of nature reclaiming Earth. Don’t miss it! On display through Jan. 16 at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. $11.50 GA, with discounts for seniors, military, students and youth.