City Week: Weekly Picks

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that the Delta variant is in widespread circulation. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet and following CDC guidance, which includes wearing masks at crowded indoor events. Keep yourself and others safe—the pandemic isn’t over yet.



16th Annual Tucson Record Show. Autumn is for apple cider and scarves and pumpkins and nostalgia. And since it’s really not *that* cold yet, we’re leaning into the nostalgia factor heavily. And what better way to do so than with this viny extravaganza, with 45s, LPs and some 78s in pretty much every genre you can think of. If you’re a vinyl lover, we recommend bringing a handkerchief so you can wipe your chin after you drool all over these beautiful records. Get ready to go home with some treasures. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd. $4, or $8 for early admission at 8 a.m.





Latina Comida. Chef Maria Mazon and fellow Top Chef Portland contestant Byron Gomez are presenting a beautiful six-course dinner inspired by their Mexican and Costa Rican Heritage. The menu is killer, featuring everything from duck tacos to sesame mole to oysters to filet mignon. There are also several cocktails, including a mix of mezcal, OJ and grapefruit bitters. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights children’s program. 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. BOCA Tacos y Tequila, 533 N. Fourth Ave. $250.

Good as Gold. Happy 50th anniversary season to the Invisible Theatre! Mols and Suz (Molly McKasson and Susan Claassen) are hosting this star-studded retro-spectacular cabaret to celebrate. Many of the company’s favorite musical and theatrical guest artists from over the years will be making appearances, including award-winning Randy “Cher” Roberts, Austin Cabaret Theatre’s Stuart Moulton and the “Crown Prince” of Cabaret, Steve Ross. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Blvd. $50.

Lady Haha. A comedy open mic night? Sure, sounds fun. A comedy open mic night especially for women and LGBTQ+ folk, hosted by Priscilla Fernandez and Mo Urban? Exactly what the doctor ordered and what our souls and funny bones are craving. It’s the only open mic especially for this demographic in town, and comics each get five minutes of stage time (or eight minutes, if you buy a drink!) to strut their stuff. Whether you want to come try your hand at performing or just want to support local comedy and have a good laugh, we don’t recommend missing this. 7 p.m. signup and 8 p.m. open mic. 191 Toole. Free, 21+





Three Dog Night Tribute. The Gaslight Theatre’s Monday night concert series are a good way to get your week of to a fun start, especially to help combat the post-Halloween blues. Tonight, join Todd Thompson, David Fanning and Mike Yarema, as well as a five-piece band, for a night full of hits. “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Black and White” and “Shambala” are all on the docket. And “Joy to the World” too! To help you start gearing up for the dawn of the Christmas season. 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. $15 to $27.









SAHBA Home and Garden Show. Many of us have been spending a little bit more time out of the house this summer than we did for the previous year or so during COVID-19. But it’s also that time of year where we’re starting to cozy up in our houses for the cool weather again. With more than 300 exhibitors with products and ideas about how to make your home comfortable, cuter and more energy-efficient, this event is a must for anyone looking to change anything about their house. Plus, it’s the Home Show’s 50th anniversary. (What was in the water in Tucson 50 years ago that led to all of this innovation?) 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $8, or half off for senior, military and frontline workers. Free for kids 12 and under. Enter your email address at sahbahomeshow.com to get half off.