City Week: Weekly Picks

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that the Delta variant is in widespread circulation. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet and following CDC guidance, which includes wearing masks at crowded indoor events. Keep yourself and others safe—the pandemic isn’t over yet.

A Celebration of Sculpture. Back in 2009, The Tucson Jewish Community Center established a sculpture garden to promote education, art appreciation and general tranquility. And thank goodness they did! This lovely landscaped garden is full of beautiful art. This week, they are debuting nine new sculptures as part of their juried annual outdoor exhibition. Come look at the beautiful work by artists from all over, and enjoy plenty of other activities. There will be live music, gelato (with vegan options available), art demos, paneled artist talks and plenty of celebrating. Really makes for a Sunday well spent. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road. Free.

From Darkness to Light. As Southern Arizona’s only professional chamber choir and orchestra, True Concord really wanted to deliver a fantastic 18th season, especially after the last year and a half or so. So, they’ve named their season “A New Day,” and are performing pieces about shared human conditions, challenges and responsibilities. The first program in the series, “Darkness to Light,” starts this weekend, but coming up are also performances like “From Silenced to Singing” and “From Conflict to Peace.” This show contains music by Copland, Bach, Randall and more. 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol in Green Valley. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, both at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Dr. $22 to $52.

Halloween in the Wild. When you’re a kid, pretty much everything feels more fun if it’s out in the wild, right? So combine the potent coolness and unadulterated fun of Halloween with the adventurous spirit of being out in the wild, and you’ve got a real hit. The International Wildlife Museum is hosting an evening of crafts, games, treats and even a haunted house (for the daring). This is a good chance to wear your costume and get a little extra use out of it than just Halloween night. This is a great event for all ages. 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. $10 GA, $7 military/senior, $5 kids 4 to 12.

Sizzling Saturday Sculpture Show. There’s plenty to see this month over at the Wilde Meyer Gallery. They’re partnering with Jane Hamilton Fine Art to display art both in the galleries and throughout the lovely Plaza Colonial Grounds. Looking to purchase a new piece for your home? Or to walk around and pretend like you can afford a new “piece” for your “home?” Come take a stroll through this fantastic work, which comes in many sizes and price ranges. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Dr., Ste. 170.

Kids Country and Pancake Breakfast. What better way to spend a Saturday morning than with a pancake breakfast? MSA Annex and Decibel Coffee Works are partnering on this family event, featuring kid-flavored music by Mamma Coal and Miss Lana Rebel. You can order a full pancake breakfast and coffee from Decibel Coffee, or something from their regular breakfast menu. Westbound will be serving up adult beverages like Bloody Marys and mimosas. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. Free admission.

Holiday Village Sale. If you’ve ever been to the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, you know how completely charming it is. Have you ever loved one of their displays so much that you just wanted to scoop it up and take it home? Now is your chance! All year, the museum accepts miniatures donations, and right now they have such a good stock of holiday village buildings and accessories that they’re getting their own sale. Come buy a teeny tiny Christmas village, or a sweet and spooky Halloween space. All at thrifting prices, with proceeds benefitting the museum. Cash or check only, and museum admission is not included. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23. Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Mujeres Nourishing Fronterizx Bodies: Resistance in the Time of COVID-19. Have you seen this exhibit over at the Museum of Contemporary Art yet? This multiyear project, in the artists’ words, “explores food security, self-representation, and self-determination through a series of new works that examine what it means to nourish brown bodies alongside the U.S./Mexico border during a global pandemic.” It documents the work of a collective of women who tend to a communal garden, make clothing, raise livestock and even construct adobe bricks. See their story through photography, prints and film in this exhibit, on display through Jan. 30. MOCA, 265 S. Church Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. $7 adults, $4 students and seniors.

Sundays in the Garden: Borderlands Ensemble. As the weather cools down. Tohono Chul has resumed this weekend concert series, and what a pleasure. The Borderland Ensemble is a chamber group that includes horns and strings and plays music ranging from new compositions to folk arrangements, from classical to crossover styles. They’ve played throughout the state, but catch them this weekend at Tohono Chul. If you’re so inclined, visit the cash bar and sip on a prickly pear lemonade or margarita while you soak in the tunes. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Free with admission, which is $15 general, $13 military/senior/student, $6 for kids 5 to 12.

Fiber Arts Tucson. Happy cozy season! Come celebrate with thousands of locally handmade items to decorate your home, wear or give as gifts. From spinning to weaving, from tapestry to knitting, from dyeing to felting, the world of fiber arts is truly a vast one. At this festival, you can learn about the history of fiber arts, purchase beautiful pieces, and help raise money for the Community Foodbank and indigenous weaving communities. You’ll also be supporting the Tucson Handweavers & Spinners Guild, one of the oldest arts guilds in Tucson. 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. St. Francis in the

Foothills, 4625 E. River Road. Free.