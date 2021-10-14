City Week: Weekly Picks

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that the Delta variant is circulating and case counts in Arizona are on the rise. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet and following CDC guidance, which includes wearing masks at crowded indoor events. Keep yourself and others safe—the pandemic isn’t over yet.





Marana Fall Festival. The candles are lit, the sweaters are on, and the pumpkin-flavored desserts are prepared. It’s fall! Head up to Marana to celebrate for the evening. The Onesall Band will be playing live funk and rock music, carnival rides are just a dollar each, and you can visit the Budweiser Beer Garden to take off that summer edge. Kids aged 4 to 6 can also register to try out Mutton Bustin’, if they’re feeling brave! For something a little more low key, go frolicking and taking photos through the Sunflower Field. Plus, of course, tons and tons of food and shops. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Marana Heritage River Park Farm, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr. Parking is limited!





Kimono Monogatari – “Kimono Tales.” Did you know that the literal translation of kimono is “thing to wear”? This means this traditional Japanese robe has served as a blank canvas for decorators to create wearable pieces of art for centuries. Yume Japanese Gardens is launching a new exhibit, displaying a valuable selection of vintage and modern kimono. Come learn about how stories have been woven, embroidered and dyed into these textiles to reflect artists’ aesthetic values over the last century. Showing Oct. 15 through Dec. 31. Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Exhibit included with garden admission, which is $13 adults, $10 seniors, $9 students & military, and $6 for kids 3 to 15.







Dry Powder. The next play in Live Theatre Workshop’s fall season is about the 1%. Written by Sarah Burgess and he winner of multiple awards, it will have its first staging at Live Theatre Workshop. It tells the story of business partners Rick, Seth and Jenny, who work at a private equity firm and are navigating publicity nightmares, high-stakes dealings and the true price of success. Thursday, Oct. 14 through Saturday, Nov. 20, with 7:30 p.m. shows Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. matinees on Sundays. Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $23 general, $20 military/senior/student, $15 Thursdays and previews.







Zin, Blues & BBQ. Most people know the story of the Three Wise Men bringing baby Jesus frankincense, gold and myrrh. Do you know the lesser-known tale of when they returned for his 21st birthday, with zinfandel, blues music and smoked brisket? Okay, that’s probably not true, but those things do make an excellent combination, and at this event, Hacienda del Sol is serving up all three. Paul Green & Midnight Blue will be playing blues music, local wine distributors will be serving up over two dozen varieties of Zinfandel, Ranch House Brewery will be serving draft beer, and the menu is fantastic: Pit roasted suckling pig, smoked brisket, shrimp and grits, baby back ribs, grilled salmon, crawfish, and way more.5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. Hacienda del Sol, 5501 N.

Hacienda del Sol Road. $85 per adult with alcohol, $65 per adult without. Call 529-3500 to reserve tickets. 21+.





HUB Rooftop Dinner Fall Series: Sonoran Wines. Welcome to the fall edition of these fancy dinners on the rooftop of Playground Bar & Lounge. This week, they’ve paired up with the team at Sonoran Wines on a five-course dinner with some of the best wines in the state. They’ve got everything from sweet potato galette to rosemary-braised Duroc pork shank, from butternut squash bisque to ricotta pumpkin pancakes. And each course is carefully paired with a complementary wine. So, so good. Don’t miss it. The weather is perfect for outdoor dining right now, too! 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Playground Bar & Lounge – Rooftop Patio, 278 E. Congress St. $95 per person, plus tax and tip. Make reservations at 207-8201.





Space Saturday at Flandrau. Lots of cool things going on at Flaundrau this weekend! From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., it’s James Webb Telescope Day. Learn about the coming launch of the largest and most powerful space telescope ever built, enjoy special displays and activities, watch a live presentation by a UA scientist and catch a planetarium show. Special pricing for shows and exhibits is $5 for the day. Then, from 7 to 9 p.m., celebrate International Observe the Moon Night by, well, observing the moon. At night! You can use powerful telescopes out on the UA Mall, and you can also catch the Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon laser light show at 8 p.m. for $5. Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. Saturday, Oct. 16.





Flying Apron Tucson Cook-Along Classes. With all the restaurant closures over the past year and a half, we all had to take a long, hard look at our culinary skills. Some of us liked what we saw. Some of us didn’t. Some adapted. Some learned to appreciate their microwaves on a whole new level. If you do want to learn more about cooking, it’s never too late. And this cooking class is a fun chance to learn! CJ Hamm of Saguaro Corners will be teaching us how to make fall comfort food, including cumin crusted pork loin with bourbon apple jus, chipotle honey mashed yams and pumpkin panna cotta. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18. Attend in-person for $75 (limited to 25 people) or watch via Zoom for $40 per screen (not per person). Saguaro Corners, 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail (or wherever you want, if you attend virtually).





Asian Americans: A History of Identity, Contributions & Challenges. Have you been catching any of the events for the monthlong Tucson Humanities Festival? They’re killing it this year. Among this week’s events is this talk by filmmaker Renee Tajima-Peña, who is behind the award-winning PBS docuseries Asian Americans. If you haven’t seen the show, it uses personal stories to show how Asian Americans shaped American history and identity, from the first wave of Asian immigrants in the 1850s to today. In this talk, also available via livestream, Tajima-Peña will share the details of her own journey. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Health Sciences Innovation Building, 1670 E. Drachman St. Free.