City Week: Weekly Picks

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that the Delta variant is circulating and case counts in Arizona are on the rise. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet and following CDC guidance, which includes wearing masks at crowded indoor events. Keep yourself and others safe—the pandemic isn’t over yet.

Sundays in the Garden. There are a lot of reasons we look forward to this time of year. One of them is the return of this lovely fall concert series at Tohono Chul. Stroll through the gardens in the afternoon, and, if you’re so inclined, visit the cash bar for some beer, wine, prickly pear margaritas or prickly pear lemonade. The show is free with admission, so we recommend coming early or staying late so you can enjoy the sights as well. This week, Grupo Riken is playing folkloric music from Latin America and the Caribbean. Their sounds come from folk instruments like the Puerto Rican cuatro, the Peruvian Cajon and Afro-Caribbean percussion bongos. 1:30 to 3 pm. Sunday, Oct. 10. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Admission is $15 general, $13 for seniors, military and students and $6 for kids 5 to 12.

Tucson Meet Yourself. TMY is back, and in person this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with all the performances, folk art and, of course, food booths! There’s a wide selection of events, but just one of them is Ted Warmbrand, a folk musician who has used songs to build community, protest injustice and bring joy. His show “Music From the Living Room” was one of KXCI Community Radio’s original programs, and aired for 17 years. Ted says he expects to share songs with “some humor, some sorrow and some vision.” 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Lawn Stage (south of the downtown library and Jacome Plaza).







Return of the Mercado Flea. Did you know the Mercado Flea is just about to start its fourth season? It feels like it’s been a part of the community for much longer. This second Sunday open-air market, held from October through May, features dozens of vendors selling antiques and an array of other used and collectible items. It happens down in the Mercado District, and all the restaurants and coffee shops are open, so it’s a perfect Sunday morning adventure. Treat yourself to something from Decibel Coffee, Presta Coffee, Dolce Pastello, La Estrella Bakery or elsewhere, then stroll through the aisles. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Sidewalks along Avenida Del Convento between Congress & Cushing.





Silver City Art Association Weekend at the Galleries. In a mood for a spur-of-the-moment road trip? Silver City, New Mexico, has the perfect weekend all set up for you. This annual event, featuring 18 art galleries and the work of more than 100 artists, is in its 21st year, and it just keeps getting better. Aside from viewing all the art, you can also watch art demonstrations, enjoy live music, meet the artists, purchase local art and enjoy some of Silver City’s finest dining. Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 am. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Receptions are 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Downtown Silver City.





LADY HAHA Comedy Open Mic for Women & LGBTQ+. We love a comedy show that represents a variety of people! And that’s what this show is all about. Hosted by local comedians Priscilla Fernandez, Mo Urban and Amber Frame, this is a night full of all forms of comedy. Come on up and do five minutes of stage time (or seven if you buy a drink). If you’re not the type, you can always just come to watch and have a good laugh. Sign up starts at 7 p.m. and open mic starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. 191 Toole. Free.





Casa Marana Oktoberfest. So, real Oktoberfest was cancelled this year, and it would be over by now even if it wasn’t. But we won’t let that get us down! We’re just going to head up to Marana to celebrate with an afternoon full of beer, wine, spirits, vendors, games and live music! Vendors include Desert Dweller Threads, Hobo Bags, Zonalove, Jaegerfarmhaus Rubs and Crystal Riha creations. There’s also a stein-holding contest and beer pong from 5 to 7 p.m. Live music is from 7 to 9 p.m. The whole shebang is from 3 to 9 p.m. at Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way.





St. Philip’s Plaza Market – Mimosas,

Music and Market. If you’ve been to the St. Philip’s Plaza Farmer’s Market, you already love it. Gorgeous jewelry, yummy food, beautiful plants, and plenty of quirky and creative products from local makers. We love the luxurious skincare products, cozy socks and huge tea selection as well. This week, take a mid-shopping break to grab a mimosa or cocktail from either Reforma Modern Mexican, Union Public House or Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta. Chat with friends while you enjoy the live music and decide what you’re going to buy next. 4280 N. Campbell Ave. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.





Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tours. Sometimes it’s good to take a day to be a tourist in your own town. This is a perfect chance. Led by docents from the Presidio San Agustin del Tucson, this tour covers the 2.5-mile Turquoise Trail, which goes through the heart of downtown. See some of the Old Pueblo’s architectural gems with new eyes when you learn all about the history behind them. Register to reserve your spot, either for this week’s tour or through one of the other dates being held through December. 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9. 196 N. Court Ave. $15 Presidio members, $20 nonmembers.

Lizzy and the Triggermen at Hotel Congress. The LA Weekly once dubbed this group “10-piece jazz sensations.” And you know what they say: The words of an alt weekly are as good as gold. The band makes their Arizona debut in this concert co-sponsored by the Tucson Jazz Festival. They’ve got horns, they’ve got rhythm, and they’ve got killer vocals. With a mix of originals and re-imagined gems, they end up with something that sounds like Count Basie meets Fiona Apple. And who wouldn’t want to meet those people? 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E.

Congress St. $20. 21+.