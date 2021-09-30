City Week: Weekly Picks

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that the new Delta variant is circulating and case counts in Arizona are on the rise. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet and following CDC guidance, which includes wearing masks at crowded indoor events. Keep yourself and others safe—the pandemic isn’t over yet.







Evening of Play. Most of the time when you hear about the Children’s Museum Tucson, it’s because they’re putting on an event for children. Kids this, kids that! And you know what? What about us adults? Feels a little unfair. Okay, obviously that’s a joke, but this 11th annual event is a night for adults that will give you a chance to play like a kid. Enjoy food, drinks and entertainment - including karaoke and drag performers - while supporting a wonderful local cause. There’s even glitter tattoos and a candy table! Plus wine glass painting, live music and more. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Children’ Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. $150.



Indoor Concerts at the Gaslight Music Hall. Have you been to one of these bad boys yet? Indoor shows at the Gaslight are back, which means you’ve got plenty of opportunities to treat yourself! This week alone, they’ve got a Bluegrass Jamboree at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 ($27), and a Soul Train Dance Party with Zo & the Soul Breakers at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 ($20). On the weekend, they’ve got the Music of the Traveling Wilburys (along with a mix of music by the likes of Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan and George Harrison) at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 ($27). Then, there’s Heartaches and Highways – A Tribute to Emmylou Harris at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 ($27).







Oro Valley Fall Artisan Market. Now that October is here, we can really start embracing fall. Light some scented candles! Hang some decorative autumn leaves! Drink two pumpkin spice lattes at once! And, of course, attend the Oro Valley Fall Artisan Market. The outdoor market has a reduced capacity of 60 artisans and five food vendors this year, but no shortage of variety or quality. See some of the Southwest’s finest artisans in fashion, home goods, painting, visual arts and food, all to the tune of live music. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road. Free.





First Saturday Art Walk at Untitled Gallery. It’s a new season at Untitled Gallery, which means it’s time to welcome the newest exhibiting artists! Their current show, “Reflection,” features work by new members Katrina Lasko, Thaddeus Camp and Russell Recchion, as well as pieces by original members Inna Rohr, Momoko Okada and Nicola Marshall. The show is all about reflections the artists have made during the madness of the past year and a half, and it includes some completely stunning work. Come by to check out the exhibit sometime even if you can’t make the art walk! 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Untitled Gallery, 101 W. Sixth St.





12th Annual Tucson Humanities Festival. This event hosted by the UA College of Humanities kicks off this week and lasts all throughout October, and it’s seriously cool! Offered mostly in a hybrid format after last year’s entirely virtual event, there’s something for pretty much everyone. (I mean, you can’t tell me you’ve never told or enjoyed hearing a story, ever.) This week, they’ve got a German-English Translation slam at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. Then, there’s “A Life in Stories: Visions & Journeys in the Land of Mystery” at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 and “Inflection Points: A Gallery Talk on Poetry in Translation” at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Visit humanitiesfestival.arizona.edu for more information.





0.5K: The Ultimate Underachiever’s “Run.” Why is the word “run” in quotation marks? Well, for one, half a kilometer is less than a third of a mile, or about a lap and a half around your ole’ high school track. But it’s more than that. You start off at Sky Bar Tucson, where you can carbo load, Michael Scott-style, on a slice of pizza, then get your hydration on with a shot and a beer. Then, you’ll make your way the grueling distance down Fourth Avenue to the finish line, which is just O’Malley’s. There, you can celebrate with a donut and a glass of champagne. And don’t worry, they’ve got a water station and aid kits (with lollipops) in case you need a boost along the way. Registration comes with four drinks, a slice of pizza, a donut, a fanny pack and one of those pretentious-looking oval-shaped stickers that says “0.5K.” 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Sky Bar Tucson 536 N. Fourth Ave. $49, but must register in advance.







Yume Japanese Gardens Reopens. This year, which has so far been about three decades long, but simultaneously 14 seconds long, has felt weird. We could all use some Zen energy and a little bit of a mental reset, which is why we’re so excited for this reopening! And in tandem with the tiniest, most hopeful glimmer of cooler weather on the horizon? Wonderful. Starting Oct. 1, come on down to stroll through the serene gardens at Yume. If you’re really looking for a treat, sign up for their Path to Emotional Healing Program, where you’ll learn to reflect on your own stories to enable yourself to thrive. Yume Japanese Gardens is located at 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. $13 GA, $10 seniors, $9 students/military, $6 kids 3 to 15.







Tucson Reptile & Amphibian Show & Sale. There are certainly a lot of neat reptiles in Arizona. I, for one, love seeing a good lizard on a morning walk. But rare are the opportunities to see thousands of tortoises, snakes, lizards, frogs, turtles and bugs in one, wonderful, 60,000-square-foot space. So, heck are we excited for the 19th annual iteration of Arizona’s largest and oldest reptile show. In addition to seeing and buying reptiles from well-known breeders, you can also buy things like art, jewelry and reptile supplies. AND there’s a petting zoo! You can pet a giant lizard!!! 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. $10 adults, $5 kids 6 to 12. Admission is cash only!