City Week: Weekly Picks

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that the new Delta variant is circulating and case counts in Arizona are on the rise. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet and following CDC guidance, which includes wearing masks at crowded indoor events. Keep yourself and others safe—the pandemic isn’t over yet.

Catrina Paper Mache Día de los Muertos Workshop.

If you didn’t know, La Calavera Catrina was originally a zinc etching by Mexican artist Jose Guadalupe Posada from the early 1900s. It was of a skeleton woman wearing a flowered hat, and different iterations of the image have become one of the most recognizable icons of Day of the Dead. In this workshop with Luna’s Paper Designs, you’ll make your very own Catrina doll out of paper mache, wire, paint and ribbon. Seriously, the cutest decoration for this time of year, and you get to make it yourself! So cool. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Catalyst Arts and Maker Space at the Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, #110. $55. Email sandy@lunaspaperdesigns.com with questions.

Art of Planetary Science 2021: Space Travel. Oh, science. We love you. We’re always praising you for your critical thinking abilities and your intelligence, but, with this exhibit, we pause to celebrate your beauty. The UA’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory is featuring works of art inspired by the solar system, the universe and the scientific data we use to explore it. You’ll see fine art and data art side by side, and on this opening weekend, they’re offering all sorts of activities and prizes. Come see the art from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. Kuiper Space Building, 1629 E. University Blvd. See lpl.arizona.edu/art for info on virtual display dates as well.

Día de los Muertos at Tohono Chul. Modern celebrations of this holiday, which recognizes and celebrates death, are a rich and beautiful part of Tucson’s cultural heritage. This exhibit features 61 works from 42 different Arizona artists, who bring the spirit of the holiday to life in works with both personal and universal meaning. Manuel Fontes, who studied fine art photography at Phoenix College and earned his BA and MA in ecological anthropology from ASU, is joining Tohono Chul’s team as co-curator for the exhibit. His art has been shown in 11 Tohono Chul exhibitions since 2015. On display through Nov. 8 at Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Galleries open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. $15 adult entry, $13 seniors/military, $6 kids ages 5 to 12.

Fugitive, a Tribute to Merle Haggard. Merle Haggard is one of those people who lived a life full of excitement – the type of excitement you want to hear about, but not live out. Like, he started writing bad checks at 13, he brewed alcohol while he was in prison at San Quentin, and he was married five times. Kevin Sterner and the Strait Country Band honor the man/myth/legend in this special concert at the Gaslight. From “Lonesome Fugitive” to “Today I started Loving you Again” to “Working Man Blues,” you’ll be soakin’ up the hits! 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. $27.

37th Annual Tucson Folk Festival Kickoff. TKMA (The Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association) is the group that puts on the Tucson Folk Festival in and around downtown Tucson every year. This event is a fundraiser to help raise money for the big fest. But, oh, do we love a good fundraiser where you really get something cool for your money. Head over to Monterey Court for a night full of performances by Steff Kayser, JC & Laney, Wayback & Friends, and Sophia Rankin & The Sound. Of course, food and libations will abound. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Monterey Court Café, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Reservations requested. $10 donation.

Over the Border Festival. You know what we need in Tucson? Another festival! Seriously. You can neve have too many, and this one has a Tecate Alta Lounge, a Margarita Village and a Tequila Expo, so… it sounds fun, right? But if you’re not a drinker, there’s still plenty here for you to enjoy. Live mariachi music, artisans selling their work, and plenty of tacos make this a family-friendly festival for all 16 and up. Doors open at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Rillito Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave. $18 GA to $50/$55 for the 21+ Margarita Village/Tequila Expo, or $95 VIP. Use code SAACA at checkout for 25% off.

Song My Mother Taught Me… and Songs I will Teach My Daughter. This faculty recital at Pima Music features soprano Kirsten C. Kunkle and pianist Kassandra Weleck (who just happen to be former college roommates)! The show features some classic favorites from childhood, lullabies, and gems that the two have discovered throughout their lives. It’s a wonderful, musical opportunity to think about how we both carry on and create new traditions for their children. 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Pima Community College West Campus, Center for the Arts Recital Hall, 2202 W. Anklam Road. $5/$6.

Make It! Workshop: Flying Things. This event series over at the local children’s museum is really neat. Bring your kids over to Curiosity Courtyard to work with hammers, saws and glue guns and become little makers! Kids learn about problem-solving, open-ended creative thinking and how to use tools to create something all their own. The cost of the workshop includes all of the supplies. Use code BOGO for buy-one, get-one free admission. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Free.