City Week: Weekly Picks

Looped. If you’ve heard of Tallulah Bankhead, you might know her as a glamorous, scandalous, OG bad girl from the golden age of Hollywood. Or you might know her from the infamous story about the time it took her EIGHT HOURS—eight inebriated hours—to record a single line of dialogue for her final film. It wasn’t a good look for her at the time, but it makes for some hilarious, critically acclaimed theater today. This show, directed by Susan Claassen and starring Betsy Kruse Craig, is part of Invisible Theatre’s landmark 50th anniversary season. Tuesday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 26. Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. $40, or $20 for students.

Reservations required.

Return to Woodstock: The Tributaries. I think we can all agree with Garfield that Mondays are rough. So, thank goodness we have the Gaslight Theatre’s Monday night concert series to take the edge off a little bit. This particular Monday is basically a highlight reel of Woodstock—you’ll get all the peace, love and hits packed into just two hours, without any of the waiting around or getting too high. Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, Arlo Guthrie, Janis Joplin, CCR and plenty more. They’ll even give you some background about the artists and songs! 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $15 to $27.

Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch. It’s time for another day of tours, displays and themed presentations at Steam Pump Ranch! They’re kicking off this second-Saturday series this month, and, in this cycle, they’ll celebrate a different theme each month. This week is Hispanic Heritage Month, to honor a culture that is deeply entwined with the history of Oro Valley. Enjoy the Farmers Market and antique fair while also expanding your cultural knowledge. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road.

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that the new Delta variant is circulating and case counts in Arizona are on the rise. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet and following CDC guidance, which includes wearing masks at crowded indoor events. Keep yourself and others safe—the pandemic isn’t over yet.

HungerWalk. The biggest fundraiser of the year for the Community Food Bank is here! Like a lot of organizations, they had to hold the event virtually last year, letting participants walk when and where they wanted. But it was such a big success that they’re doing a hybrid model this year. Once you register, you can decide to do your own walk, or to head to one of six virtual meetup sites—where attendance is capped for safety reasons. Join the fight to end world hunger and get yourself moving all at once! Group walks will be held between 8 and 10 a.m., but, of course, if you walk on your own, you can do it at whatever time you want. Saturday, Sept. 11. $25 adults, $10 kids 6 to 11 and free for kids 5 and under. Visit communityfoodbank.org for more information on meetup locations.

Tucson Pops Orchestra. This week’s concert in the park features guest conductor Toru Tagawa, as well as guest artist David Morgan on the tuba. Tagawa, originally from Japan, started paying the violin at age 6 and has now been the music director and conductor of the Tucson Repertory Orchestra since 2011. Morgan has been the principal tuba of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra since 2010. And you’ll hear a variety of pieces, from Verdi, Beethoven and Berlioz to a Beatles medley. Of course, Morgan will be playing the Washington Post March on the tuba as well. 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. Free.

Historic Canoa Ranch tours. Have you ever paid a visit to the Raúl M. Grijalva Canoa Ranch Conservation Park? It’s 4,800 acres of land listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including hiking trails, a lake and a pollinator garden. And lucky for us, it reopened to the public earlier this month! They’re even doing guided tours every Saturday again. On these, interpretive guides share their knowledge about the history of the ranch and take visitors inside the buildings. 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through October. 5375 I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley. $5.

LOL COMEDY JAM, featuring Mario Hodge. Ready for a night of laughs? Mari Hodge is a rising star from the Bay Area, coming down to Tucson specifically to make you laugh until you pee your pants. The night, hosted by Rob Rodriguez, also features a motley crew of all-star Tucson and Phoenix comics, including TP Lucas, Reina Rodriguez and Paublo Pugh. Dance until your pants are dry again at the after party, with music by DJ RO-LEX. 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 to 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. $15 in advance or $20 at the door/day-of.



Donde Mueren Los Suenos/Where Dreams Die. Up for a little jaunt out of town this weekend? The Hilltop Gallery in Nogales is featuring a stunning exhibit by 12 artists from both sides of the border. There’s painting, sculpture, photography, textiles, music, poetry and more, all speaking directly to life and death, us and them, violence and peace. The exhibit is on display until Oct. 14. At this weekend’s opening, there will be a discussion by Alvaro Enciso, poetry and music by Pablo Peligrina, and readings by Todd Miller and the Weekly’s own Margaret Regan. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Hilltop Gallery, 730 Hilltop Drive, Nogales.



Luz de Vida. This pop-up gallery at the MSA Annex is special in more ways than one. For starters, it’s co-organized by Homicide Survivors Inc., JFCS of Southern Arizona, and producers of the All Souls Procession, to benefit families impacted by homicide. For another, it features an online auction of handmade turntables with sound systems, all designed by local artists. In addition to the auction (which also includes art), there will be MSA Annex vendors and a doubtless-dreamy live performance by Gabriel Naim Amor. 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento.



Sonoran Sip Room. There’s far more to Sonoran Restaurant Week than could ever fit in a calendar blurb. (That’s why Jeff Gardner wrote a whole article about it—thanks, Jeff!) But here, we do want to point out that you can head over to the Century Room at Hotel Congress throughout the week to grab a sip before or after you head to a restaurant for a special Sonoran Restaurant Week dinner. Local wines and agave distillates abound. Eat, drink and be merry! Or, if you go to the sip room before dinner, drink, be merry and eat! 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 10, 11, 16 and 18.

