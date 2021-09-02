City Week: Weekly Picks

Tori West: Medley of Miniatures in

Creative Paperclay. Have you made it over to the local miniatures museum lately? They’ve always got something new and exciting going on, and the next few months are no exception. One of their newest exhibits features the work of Tucsonan Tori West, who carves and sculpts Creative Paperclay into a wide variety of sweet little scenes, from adobe casitas to skeletons to fairytale-inspired scenes. West’s work is truly lovely, and so diverse. Your eyes will have many visual courses on which to feast. Exhibit is open through Jan. 9, 2022, at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. $11.50 adults, $9.50 seniors and military, $8 students and youth ages 4 to 17, free for kids 3 and under. (Save $1 per ticket if you buy them online in advance).

From the Top! First Fridays are now “From the Top” night over at Unscrewed Theater. This new musical improv troupe will create a family-friendly, fun-filled, fully improvised musical right before your eyes. Every local comedy group needs an in-house musical improv team, after all, right? You can either join in-person or via Zoom, depending on what you’re most comfortable with. And if the group totally captures your heart, then you should audition! They’re looking for new members. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway Blvd. In-person tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Or, $8 per household for a virtual ticket.





Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that the new Delta variant is circulating and case counts in Arizona are on the rise. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet and following CDC guidance, which includes wearing masks at crowded indoor events. Keep yourself and others safe—the pandemic isn’t over yet.





Sonoran Restaurant Week VIP Launch Party. Sonoran Restaurant Week is back starting Sept. 10. But you? You’re a VIP. Or, at least, you are welcome to buy tickets to this VIP event and then refer to yourself as a VIP for the rest of your life at parties. Your friends and family will love it! Guests get to pop into the Sonoran Sip Room tasting lounge to try local food and beverages, with food grown on the San Xavier Co-op Farm. You’ll get plenty of appetizers, two drink tickets (FYI you can pick a mezcal flight or a wine flight as one of your drinks!) and a mini-bottle of agave spirits from Borderland Spirits. All ticket proceeds benefit the San Xavier Co-op Farm. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $65.





Retro Game Show Night: Wheel of Misfortune. In some ways, it feels like we’ve been spinning the wheel of misfortune for the past year and a half or so. “Aw, man, it landed on ‘global pandemic.’” “C’mon, c’mon, don’t land on ‘wildfires’… oh no.” And so forth. But sometimes you have to find a way to laugh at misfortunes, and what better place to do it than at Hotel Congress? Chatty Kathee will be your hilarious host for the night. You can sit in the open seating or get the “dinner and a show” ticket to get a table reserved and treat yourself to some eats from the Cup Café. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Club Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. $15 to $25.





Cactus Drive In. Have you been to the drive in lately? It’s the quintessential summertime activity, if you ask me. So, before pumpkin spice lattes and decorative gourds take over completely, swing by Cactus Drive In to see a film. This week, they’re playing Godzilla vs Kong on Friday, Sept. 3, which, face it, sounds really cool. Even if you don’t really like action movies, I mean, come on. We have to find out who wins, right? And on Sept. 4, they’re showing Grown Ups, a perfectly silly Saturday night movie. Both films start at 7:30 p.m. Cactus Drive In, 6201 S. Wilmot Road. $8 adults, $2 kids 4 to 14 and free for kids under 4.





Trivia Night at Crooked Tooth. Blessed be the winners of trivia night, for they shall have Crooked Tooth Brewing gift cards and bragging rights that shan’t ever expire. Gather up your smartest groups of friends for a night of brews, laughter and cutthroat competition. First-place winners get a $50 gift card, second place wins a $25 gift card and third place wins a $15 gift card. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St. No entry fee, but there is a two-purchase minimum per person, so you’ll just have to treat yourself to some delicious

beverages.





First Sunday Antique & Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch. We love a good weekend morning spent at an antique fair. Especially a dual indoor-outdoor antique fair! Come take a stroll through the dozens of antique and retro vendor booths to see what strikes your fancy. Maybe you’re looking for something to spice up the house you’ve been spending 95% of your time in for the last year and a half, maybe you’re looking for a gift, or maybe you just like pretty things. Whoever you are, this is for you. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Free.





Jittercat Jive. Have you ever been interested in learning to Lindy Hop? This dance style was born in Harlem’s Savoy ballrooms in the late 1920s, and skyrocketed in popularity during the swing era of the 1930s and 40s. And, man, is it fun! The Arizona Swing Cats are teaching this class, and no experience or partners are required. But do wear comfy shoes with smooth soles! Proof of vaccination is required. This class takes place every Saturday except the fourth each month. There’s a lesson from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and then social dancing until 11 p.m. Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. $7 for just the dance, or $10 for the dance and lesson—but free if you bring someone who’s never danced with them before!