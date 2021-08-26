City Week: Weekly Picks

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that the new Delta variant is circulating and case counts in Arizona are on the rise. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet and following CDC guidance, which includes wearing masks at crowded indoor events. Keep yourself and others safe—the pandemic isn’t over yet.

Reptile Ramble. I’m going to be honest. For living in the desert, and for how much I love seeing li’l lizards scurrying around, I know an embarrassingly little amount about reptiles. If you too suffer from a deficit of reptile knowledge, this Friday event at Tohono Chul just might help you get to where you need to be. Learn how to identify local Sonoran reptiles, get the answers to burning questions like, “Why is that lizard doing a push-up?” and even meet some new reptile pals. 10 a.m. on Fridays from Aug. 27 to Nov. 12 at Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Admission is $15 general, $13 for seniors, military and students, $6 for kids 5 to 12, and free for members and kids under 5.

Goat Yoga. If you’ve ever taken a yoga class, you may have noticed that it typically does not involve goats. And, well, in a lot of ways, that’s a problem, isn’t it? Doesn’t it seem like it would be way cuter and more fun if there were goats involved? What you need is to come to this specific yoga class, where there are goats, and it is very cute. Come join the goats in their natural habitat (Udall Park) and stretch out in the green grass. Get some animal therapy AND some yoga therapy. Bing, bang, boom, perfect Friday night or Saturday morning. 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. $25.

Teacher Appreciation Night at the Desert Museum. As a thank you to teachers, who do so much for our kids and our community, and indeed for the world, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is offering free admission to K-12 teachers and support staff with current school IDs. So come on down, grab a beer if you want, and enjoy this Saturday evening with the wildlife, from scorpions to stingrays. You can also enter a raffle to win some neat prizes, or sign up for a wine tasting with Flying Leap Vineyards. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road.

Freddy’s Tucson Last Saturday Car Show. If you’re into car shows, you’re probably into frozen custard, shoestring fries and steak burgers. Which, of course, makes Freddy’s the perfect location for a car show. Obsessions Car Club hosts this car show at the Oro Valley Freddy’s on the last Saturday of the month. They give out trophies in all sorts of categories, from best spots car, best classic and modern truck, best work in progress, and kid’s choice. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Freddy’s parking lot, 11143 N. Oracle Road. $10 to register your car.

Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class. It’s been sort of a weird summer for a lot of reasons. But one of them was hearing more and more about the severity of the drought the Colorado River was facing, while we were enjoying monsoon after monsoon here in the Old Pueblo. So, like, there has to be something we can do with all that rainwater, right? But how can you do it on an individual level? The Watershed Management Group is hosting this free virtual class about both active and passive rainwater harvesting, and how to qualify and apply the Tucson Water Rainwater Harvesting Incentives Rebate Program. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Register at watershedmg.org for the link.

The Big Lebowski. Yeah, OK, I guess The Big Lebowski isn’t for everyone. But if you’ve seen and enjoyed this Coen Brothers film once, chances are you wouldn’t mind seeing it again. It’s one of those movies that holds up, and which, as Joel Coen once said, has “a hopelessly complex plot that’s ultimately unimportant.” We love to see it. So it’s a natural fit for a Cult Classic feature at The Loft. Put on your bowling shoes and get ready for a night out with The Dude. 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Additional screening at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. Sponsored by Barrio Brewing Co. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8 GA and $6 for Loft members.

Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary Rummage Sale. Who doesn’t love a good chance to find some secondhand goods for a good price? What’s more, who doesn’t love an opportunity to support a local animal rescue, which specializes in finding homes for senior dogs and cats? I mean, this is a no-brainer, right? Come on down to pick up some new finds. And if you’d like to bring any dog beds, towels, blankets or other pet supplies for the donation drive, those are of course welcome too. Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28. 101 W. Sixth Street.

Carolyn Niethammer Prickly Pear Demonstration. There are a few flavors that are just undeniably, deliciously Tucson. A Sonoran hotdog, a Nico’s burrito, the taste of breakfast at Frank’s (after it makes its daytime transformation from Francisco to Frank). Prickly pear is another one of those flavors! It’s been popular in the region for thousands of years because it’s delicious and easy to gather. In this talk, Niethammer, an ethnobotany expert and the author of cookbooks including The Prickly Pear Cookbook, will talk about how to make prickly pear juice and then transform it into syrup, salad dressing or ice cream. 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Donations gratefully accepted.