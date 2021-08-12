City Week: Weekly Picks

The Standby Lear. We love a good meta-story here. This show at Live Theatre Workshop is about a cast putting on the play King Lear. But, at the last minute, the actor playing King Lear falls ill, leaving the understudy, Augie, to step up. This is, like, the role of a lifetime, and to get the opportunity to play it at the last minute is truly incredible. And this could be the last great opportunity in Augie's long acting career. But is he up to the task? Or is it too late? Both comedic and heartwarming, this show is directed by Rhonda Hallquist and written by John W. Lowell, award-winning author of The Letters. David Johnston plays Augie, and Molly Lyons plays Anna. 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays through Aug. 28. Bonus Saturday matinee on Aug. 28. Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $15 for Thursday shows, $20 GA and $18 for students, seniors and military.

Gloria: A Life. This show over at Invisible Theatre, directed by Susan Claassen, is back by popular demand! This Tony-nominated show by Emily Mann tells the story of Gloria Steinem's life, and features Cynthia Jeffery as Steinem herself. This remarkable woman—journalist, feminist, political activist, co-founder of the Women's Media Center, and so much more—has lived a life that is well worth a play being written. In her honor, this show doesn't just celebrate Steinem's accomplishments, but the importance of human connection. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 18 through Aug. 22 and Aug. 25 through Aug. 29. Plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Aug. 28. (Sunday matinees are sold out). Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. $40. Reservations required.

Editor's Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that the new Delta variant is circulating and case counts in Arizona are on the rise. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven't yet and following CDC guidance, which includes wearing masks at crowded indoor events. Keep yourself and others safe—the pandemic isn't over yet.

Wild World of Bugs. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium has a new exhibit! Rather than zooming out to consider far-off galaxies and planetary bodies like usual, this exhibit zooms way in, taking a look at what a huge role insects play here on Earth. You'll see a four-foot long model of a giant mesquite bug, a large ant fungus farm, Madagascar hissing cockroaches (for the brave), and blue beetles. There are also plenty of hands-on and digital activities, like the build-a-bug station, and a roly poly skeeball game. You're gonna want to make a bee-line over there ASAP. Exhibit opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. Starting Aug. 17, the center will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. $9 adults, $7 kids 4 to 17 and free for kids 3 and under. Tickets for the planetarium show are sold separately and are the same price.

Summer Safari Nights: Happy Herd. It's always sad to see the Reid Park Zoo's summer programming come to an end, but at least they saved one of the best nights for last. This week is all about elephants! Bring your herd to hang out with the elephant herd for a night of learning and activities. Heck, you're even encouraged to dress in gray to get in the elephant spirit. Hear about Penzi the elephant calf and what you can do to help protect elephants in the wild. OnesAll will be playing live funk and rock music, and the night will feature all the usual activities, snacks and drinks too. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14.

Roman Barten-Sherman: Farewell Blues Extravaganza. Roman Barten-Sherman has been singin' the blues here in the Old Pueblo since he was 4 years old. Guy Davis has said "Roman is one of the people who will make sure that blues music stays alive, in the eyes and ears of his generation, and beyond." So he's doing some seriously good stuff. This fall he's off to Massachusetts to study music, so it's time for us desert-dwellers to bid him a fond farewell at this performance. Opening set is by Trans Van Santos and special guests include Tom Walbank, Al Perry and Ralph White. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. MSA Annex, 267 Avenida de Convento. $12 presale or $15 at the door.

Downtown Clifton Summer Jazz Series. True or false: Summer is the jazziest season. Food for thought, right? Whatever your feelings about the best time of year for jazz, you don't want to miss this supper club at the Downtown Clifton. Enjoy a private courtyard performance by the jazz group Yardfire, accompanied by the DJ stylings of DJ Dibs. While you watch, enjoy a delicious three-course dinner of Stone Avenue Salad, masa dumplings and fizzy fruit pies. Afterward, the hotel hosts a Jazz After Dark event in the Red Light Lounge with more DJ and jazz stylings. A perfect way to spend one of these dog days of summer. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave. $45.

Visionary Revisions. Where has your intuition taken you in your life? Or what trouble has it kept you out of? For the artist, whether they are self-taught beginners or masters with years of training, intuition is innate and irreplaceable. The newest exhibit at Tohono Chul is focused on artists that have trusted their sparks of intuition to create unusual, visionary works. Royce Davenport, Patrick Hynes, Ed Larson, Mary Bohan and Ralph Prata are all exhibiting. Come pick up some inspiration! Opens in the Tohono Chul Entry Gallery (7366 Paseo del Norte) on Aug. 12. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. $15 GA, $13 military/student/senior, $6 kids 5 to 12, free for members and kids under 5.

HUB Restaurant Rooftop Dinner Summer Series. If you haven't been to one of these fantastic meals on the rooftop of the HUB yet this summer, this is your last chance! This five-course meal was created by the HUB's Chef Dave specifically for this night, and each course is paired with a wine from Flying Leap Vineyards. We're talking white wine paired with blackened Ahi Tuna! Three different types of prosciutto! A habanero chili grenache paired with beef tenderloin and goat cheese! And chocolate puff pastry with peanut butter mousse. Is your mouth watering yet? 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Playground Bar & Lounge Rooftop Patio, 278 E. Congress St. Call 207-8201 to make a reservation. $95 per person, plus tax and tip.